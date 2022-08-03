ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Scientists have finally figured out where Covid actually came from

By Sinead Butler
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago

Covid-19 brought the world to a standstill as countries went into lockdown, and caused millions of death globally - but now scientists believe they finally figured out the origins of the pandemic.

Given the societal impact as a result of the pandemic, people have always been keen to learn how it all began.

With that came a range of different wild conspiracy theories such as the virus spread from 5G towers to Bill Gates getting blamed for causing the pandemic.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Another conspiracy theory was that the coronavirus originated at the Wuhan Institute of Virology where it accidentally leaked from a lab - a theory former US president Donald Trump peddled.

Now scientists say they have determined where coronavirus originated as a result of discovering where Covid jumped from animals to humans.

Peer-reviewed papers published on Science concluded that the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan, China was the "epicentre of the Covid-19 pandemic" as suspected when the seafood market was first identified early on in the pandemic as a potential origin source.

Live animals that were caged, and ready to sell to customers were infected with Covid-19 and the virus was passed on when those infected animals were sold, according to research findings.

Evolutionary biologist Michael Worobey who helped search for the virus origins as a lead on two of the studies told NPR how clear it was that the seafood market was at the centre of the outbreak.

"So if the pandemic didn't start at the market, one of the first five or 10 people infected in the world was at the market. And how do you explain that?"

Worobey also explained how Covid causes "no symptoms or mild symptoms in most people" and therefore it is difficult to track down where it began due to the virus spreading so quickly.

"And yet, from the clinical observations in Wuhan, around half of the earliest known COVID cases were people directly linked to the seafood market. And the other cases, which aren't linked through epidemiological data, have an even closer geographical association to the market. That's what we show in our paper.

"It's absurd how strong the geographical association is [to the market]," he added.

When asked what the likelihood is of the first cluster of cases happening at the market but the virus not originating from there, Worobey explained would be a "1 in 10,000" chance.

So there you have it - perhaps one of the biggest questions in recent times now has an answer.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

Secrets of Longevity Revealed: Scientists Find Species That Essentially Do Not Age

The largest study of its kind reveals that wild turtles age slowly, live long lives, and uncovers several species that practically do not age. Jonathan the Seychelles giant tortoise, who is 190 years old, made headlines recently for being the “oldest living land animal in the world.” Although there is anecdotal evidence that certain species of turtles and other ectotherms, or “cold-blooded” creatures, live a long life, this evidence is spotty and mostly focuses on animals kept in zoos or a small number of individuals surviving in the wild. The largest study on aging and lifespan to date, conducted by an international team of 114 scientists and directed by Penn State and Northeastern Illinois University, has recently been published. It contains data gathered in the wild from 107 populations of 77 different species of reptiles and amphibians.
WILDLIFE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Gates
Person
Donald Trump
Mic

Scientists say we haven't given enough thought to human extinction

We know that climate change, left unaddressed, will produce devastating results for the planet, including the extinction of many species that occupy it. While we spend most of our energy and figuring out how we’ll adapt to these new and challenging conditions, scientists say we aren’t giving enough thought to the very real possibility that humanity gets straight-up wiped out, too. A new study published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) argues that it’s time researchers start looking into human extinction as a potential “climate endgame.”
SCIENCE
digg.com

Scientists Say The Loch Ness Monster Is Real Because They Found A Couple Of New Fossils

Scientists in Britain think that the Loch Ness monster was definitely a thing and not just a "thing." These fossils are bones and teeth that they say belonged to three-meter long adults and a baby's arm bone (estimated to be 1.5 meters long). They say this this shows signs that creatures lived in freshwater, alongside others animals like crocs, turtles, fish and the Spinosaurus.
SCIENCE
Andrei Tapalaga

Scientists Say That Near-Death Experiences Prove There Is an Afterlife

A very common near-death experience is seeing a tunnel with a mystical light at the endSciencefreak/pixabay. One of the big mysteries of life is what comes after death. Religions over many centuries have come up with different concepts of what humanity defines as an “afterlife” a continuation of our soul’s journey. Those of a Christian faith believe that based on their actions and choices they will either end up in heaven or hell. Other religions believe that they will be reincarnated as a different person or even animal.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Covid#General Health#Npr
Miss Ally

Child of two separate human races born in ancient times

The discovery of a human bone from Siberia that is 90,000 years old is one of the most interesting things about how modern humans evolved. A 13-year-old girl's DNA was detected on a human bone, which was genetically tested. Neanderthal mothers and Denisovan fathers were found in the DNA of the kid.
ohmymag.co.uk

Stephen Hawking says 'superhumans' could threaten the future of humanity

In his final book, the renowned scientist Stephen Hawking, one of the most brilliant minds of his generation, warned of the dangers of CRISPR and genetic engineering for human evolution. Shaping the future through gene editing. In his latest - posthumous - book Brief Answers to Big Questions, Stephen Hawking...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
InsideHook

What Was the Single Worst Year in Human History?

The Dark Ages typically refers to a period between the 5th and 14th centuries, during which human enlightenment fell off a precipice. Sandwiched between the fall of Rome and the arrival of the Renaissance, these Early Middle Ages are associated with predatory feudal systems; constant religious conflicts; declines in trade, population growth and record-keeping; and high infant mortality rates. As The Economist once put it, parents displayed a relative lack of interest in their children.
CHINA
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Have Sequenced the DNA of a 2000-Year-Old Human From Pompeii

The first Pompeiian human genome has been sequenced. Research that was recently published in Scientific Reports presents the first human genome that has been successfully sequenced from a person who passed away in Pompeii, Italy, after Mount Vesuvius’ explosion in the year 79 CE. Only little segments of mitochondrial DNA from Pompeiian human and animal remains have been sequenced up to this point.
SCIENCE
The Independent

‘Face of the first European’: Archeologists in Spain may have found continent’s oldest human fossil

Archaeologists in Spain claimed to have found what could be the oldest human fossil unearthed in Europe, likely dating back some 1.4 million years ago. Researchers associated with the non-profit Atapuerca Foundation say the oldest hominid fossil found in Europe until now was a jawbone unearthed in the Atapuerca mountain range of northern Spain in 2007 that was estimated to be 1.2 million years old.The new fossil discovery, which is yet to be published in a peer-reviewed journal, consists of another jawbone fragment unearthed at the same site, about 2m below the layer of earth where the 2007 jawbone...
SCIENCE
LiveScience

Scientists pinpoint the exact moment in evolutionary time when mammals became warm-blooded

Scientists have pinpointed the moment in time our earliest ancestors evolved to be warm-blooded, and it happened much later and far more quickly than the researchers expected. The discovery, made by studying the minuscule tubes of the inner ear, places the evolution of mammalian warm-bloodedness at around 233 million years ago — 19 million years later than scientists previously thought.
WILDLIFE
allthatsinteresting.com

German Researchers Just Discovered An Ancient Giant-Headed Amphibian That Used Its Sticky Tongue To Catch Prey

Chemnitzion richteri was discovered at the site of an ancient petrified forest and is believed to have roamed the Earth 291 million years ago. Given how old the Earth is and how recent the field of science is comparatively, much remains unknown about the planet’s zoological history. Modern researchers regularly find fossils that provide evidence to support the existence of previously-undiscovered creatures, and now German scientists have identified the remains of a unique, extinct amphibian species.
WILDLIFE
Daily Mail

Spoon-bender Uri Geller warns Putin he will use 'every last molecule of my mind power' to ensure Russian nuclear missiles launched towards Britain 'backfire on you'

Self-proclaimed psychic Uri Geller has stepped in to pull the world back from the brink of World War 3 with a truly mind-bending warning to Russian president Vladimir Putin. The illusionist and TV personality, who has seemingly added master negotiator and savant of international geopolitics to his CV, yesterday posted a dramatic video to Twitter in which he personally called out Putin for nuclear sabre-rattling.
WORLD
CBS Miami

Scientists say world needs to prepare for a climate endgame

NEW YORK - A team of international scientists says the world needs to start preparing for the possibility of a climate endgame -- as extreme weather events keep ravaging the planet. So far, the conversation has been primarily about how to prevent it from getting worse. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres issued a dire warning at last month's Petersberg Climate Dialogue conference in Berlin, Germany. "Half of humanity is in the danger zone from floods, droughts, extreme storms, and wildfires. No nation is immune," he said. But now a team of international experts led by Cambridge...
ENVIRONMENT
Indy100

Indy100

186K+
Followers
14K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy