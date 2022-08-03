Four Rochester natives arrested, led police on chase across two WNY counties

Four people from Rochester are facing a number of charges stemming from a police chase across two Western New York counties.

Niagara County Sheriff's Deputies received a call just after 5:00 P.M. Tuesday of a theft at Runnings on South Transit Road, with a Jeep Wrangler spotted fleeing the scene.

Sheriff's Deputies in the area found the vehicle on South Transit Road near the Lockport city line, where they tried to pull it over. The car then sped off into the City of Lockport, where it traveled through to the Town of Lockport, where it then merged onto Route 31.

From there Deputies followed the vehicle into the Town of Royalton, where they were joined by Middlesport Police officers. The pursuit continued into Orleans County, where the Orleans County Sheriff's Office, Medina Police Department, Albion Police Department and New York State Police joined the pursuit.

Officers were able to put down spike strips and take out one of the front tires, but the vehicle kept driving, before turning into an open field.

Two people jumped out of the car; one was apprehended by an Orleans County Sheriff's K9, the other fled into the woods. Niagara County Sheriff's Deputies, an Orleans County Sheriff's K9, and Middlesport Police then entered the woods and began searching by ground, as a Niagara County Sheriff's helicopter scanned by air. After a long search, the final person was taken into custody.

Each suspect is facing a number of charges from the incident:



Kelly Simons:

Felony Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle Reckless driving Numerous vehicle and traffic law violations

Corey DuBois:

2nd Degree obstruction of governmental administration Resisting arrest 1 outstanding warrant from Onondaga County Sheriff's Office

Robert Ball:

4th Degree grand larceny 2nd Degree obstruction of governmental administration False personation 2 outstanding warrants from City of Rochester Police

Tyrone Graham:

4th Degree grand larceny 2nd Degree obstruction of governmental administration Resisting arrest False personation 7 outstanding warrants out of 5 different jurisdictions



Simons was was processed at the Niagara County Correctional Facility and turned over to the Orleans County Sheriff's Office. DuBois, Ball and Graham were held at the Niagra County Correctional Facility for their arraignment and outstanding warrants.