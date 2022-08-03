ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leonardtown, MD

St. Mary’s Co. Commissioners Meeting Briefs for August 2, 2022

By St. Mary's County Public Information Office
LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County held an Encroachment Mitigation and Prevention joint meeting with the Commanding Officer, NAS Patuxent River, at the Frank Knox Building in Lexington Park at 9 a.m.

Following adjournment, the Commissioners held their regular business meeting at 11 a.m. in the Chesapeake Building Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, with the invocation, pledge and consent agenda approval.

The Commissioners presented Proclamations in recognition of Child Support Awareness Month , National Black Business Month and National Aviation Day .

The Commissioners deferred a decision, pending additional information, on a request from the Department of Public Works & Transportation for a Memorandum of Land Restriction for Dam or Reservoir between the Maryland Department of Environment, Water and Science Administration for repair work at 22405 Johnson Pond Lane in California.

The Directors from the Department of Finance , Department of Economic Development, Department of Emergency Services and MetCom briefed the Commissioners on American Rescue Act Grant funding requests and expenditures.

The next Commissioner business meeting will be in the Chesapeake Building at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022.

There will be no Commissioner Meetings August 9 or 16. Commissioner decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs .

Commissioner Meetings may be viewed live Tuesday mornings on SMCG Channel 95 or as a replay Friday nights at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are also available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel .

