Police Seek Female Suspect in $1,200 Dove Product Theft
WEST CHESTER, PA — The Westtown-East Goshen Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a female suspect who stole $1,200 worth of Dove products from the Giant Food Store on Dilworthtown Crossing in West Chester, Chester County. The pictured female suspect arrived in the pictured Chrysler...
Police Arrest Wanted Brookhaven Man After Foot Chase
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a wanted Brookhaven man and recovered a dirt bike. Authorities state that on August 1 at approximately 11:50 a.m., police responded to the 800 block of West 25th Street in reference to a subject with a dirt bike. As officers arrived, multiple subjects fled on foot. After a brief foot pursuit, police took 20-year-old Christopher Jimenez of Brookhaven, Pennsylvania, into custody without incident.
wdac.com
Authorities Search For Missing Chester County Man
CHESTER COUNTY – A missing Chester County man is being sought by authorities. 39-year-old Shawn Mabe was last seen July 24th at his home on Waterway Road in East Nottingham Township. It is believed Mabe left in a charcoal-colored Nissan Altima with PA registration: LDD -2622. He is possibly in the southern Chester County area. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Avondale at (610) 268-2022 or anonymously contact the PA Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS.
43-Year-Old West Chester Man Arrested for Air Gun Fight
WEST CHESTER, PA — West Chester Police say that on July 29, 2022, an investigation began into an air gun fight that occurred in the 100 block of E. Market Street. As a result of that investigation, an arrest warrant was obtained for Shabazz Ray, a 43-year-old man from West Chester. On August 3, officers served the arrest warrant in the 50 block of S. Matlack Street and Ray resisted officers during the arrest. He was found to be in possession of cocaine once in custody and transported to the West Chester Police Station where he was processed and later transported to the Chester County Prison.
Oxford Woman Arrested on Bench Warrant
OXFORD, PA — On July 1, 2022, Oxford Police arrested 39-year-old Amanda Norris on an active Chester County Bench Warrant. Authorities state that Norris was found in the area of Wheeler Blvd, after she had fled on foot, and was taken into custody by officers. She was transported to...
Suspects Sought In Wawa Parking Lot Shooting In Lansdowne
Police in Delaware County are seeking the public's help in finding two men involved in a shooting outside a Wawa store on Thursday, Aug. 5, authorities said. Two men walked onto the parking lot of the store on North Lansdowne Avenue when one of them opened fire at a parked car around 11:45 p.m., Lansdowne police said.
12-Year-Old Autumn Oglesby Reported Missing in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Detectives in Philadelphia are asking for the public’s help in locating 12-year-old Autumn Oglesby. She was last seen on Wednesday, July 31st on the 5800 block of N. Marshall St and was reported missing the following day. Oglesby is 5’6″, heavy build, has brown eyes and a light complexion. She was last seen wearing a blue mickey mouse sweater, black tights, and tie-dye crocs.
Worker killed by 1,500-pound hay bale in Delaware
Police say co-workers found the worker under the hay bale and moved it off of him. They then began CPR.
iheart.com
Tractor Crash Claims 5th Victim: 4-year-old Gordonville Boy
>Tractor Crash Claims 5th Victim: 4-year-old Gordonville Boy. (Lancaster County, PA) -- A four year-old boy from Lancaster County has become the fifth victim to die from a tractor crash in York County. Four people died at the scene last Friday. The boy who succumbed to his injuries Tuesday has been identified as Jeffrey Fisher of Gordonville. His older brother, 9-year-old Caleb Fisher, also died in the crash. Twelve people were riding on the flatbed trailer when it overturned.
WDEL 1150AM
Wilmington man arrested in Dover drug bust
Dover Police arrested a Wilmington man early Friday morning August 5, 2022, in connection with an investigation into the sale of drugs in the parking lot of Bally's Casino. Officers approached 27-year old Zakeer Washington, but police said the suspect attempted to flee by ramming his vehicle into police vehicles.
Philadelphia Police Detectives Investigating Armed Robbery Pattern
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philadelphia Police Detectives are investigating a commercial robbery pattern that has developed in the 22nd District. This pattern is based on modus operandi, time, geographic proximity and the suspects captured on surveillance video. The first robbery happened on July 27, 2022, at 7:20 PM. Two unknown...
WBOC
Increased Number of Thefts From Cars in Delaware Prompts Police Warning
DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Police are warning the public about leaving their cars unattended and unlocked while idling. The Delaware State Police Criminal Investigative Units have recently been handling numerous vehicle thefts occurring throughout Delaware. A large majority of the thefts have occurred at gas station and convenience store parking lots where a vehicle was left unattended, idling, and unlocked. Victims often leave their car running while they go into a store to make a purchase. Investigations show that suspects will specifically look for and target unattended vehicles idling in parking lots.
Newark Man Faces Multiple Charges After Fleeing From Officers
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a Newark man on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on July 27 at approximately 1:43 p.m., members of the Street Crimes Unit were in the 2800 block of North Market Street when they attempted to conduct a vehicle stop. The driver of the vehicle, 26-year-old Davante Hawkins, exited the vehicle and fled from police on foot. He was quickly taken into custody and police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun and 15.2 grams of marijuana.
Delaware County Man Sentenced to Prison for Cyberstalking
PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that Karanjot Singh, age 25, of Upper Darby, PA, was sentenced Thursday to one year and eight months in prison, and three years of supervised release by United States District Judge Joel H. Slomsky for cyberstalking a woman online for the better part of a year.
18-Year-Old Suspect Charged With Possession of an Untraceable Firearm
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man following a gun investigation. Authorities state that on July 9, officers began a firearm investigation following the recovery of a 9mm handgun in the area of 7th and Washington Streets. Through the course of their investigation, police identified 18-year-old Javon Turner as a suspect. On July 26 at approximately 3:41 p.m., members of Wilmington’s Street Crimes Unit were in the 600 block of West 5th Street when they observed Turner. Police took Turner into custody without incident.
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE ACCIDENTAL DEATH IN HOCKESSIN
(Hockessin, DE 19707) Yesterday morning (August 3rd), Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police responded to the area of McGovern Road for a report of an injured person. Upon arrival, officers located a 49-year-old male pinned under a hay bale. Although resuscitative efforts were performed, the victim succumbed...
Wilmington Police Make Arrest in Shots Fired Incident
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man on gun charges following a shots fired incident. Authorities state that on July 30 at approximately 6:15 a.m., police responded to the 2700 block of North Tatnall Street for a shots fired complaint Police made contact with 35-year-old Ryan Bolling and recovered a loaded 9mm handgun. Through investigative measures, police confirmed that Bolling had fired the handgun. He was taken into custody without incident.
WFMZ-TV Online
Flames engulf home in Muhlenberg's Cherokee Ranch
MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. (AP) — Firefighters have gotten control of a house fire in Berks County as they also battled an AccuWeather RealFeel temperature in the triple digits. Firefighters were dispatched shortly after 1 p.m. Friday to the 700 block of Wagon Wheel Lane in the Cherokee Ranch section of Muhlenberg Township.
Police Arrest Suspect in Robbery Incident, Amtrak Passengers Help Restrain Man
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have charged a man in connection with a robbery incident. Authorities stated that on July 25 at approximately 1:43 p.m., police responded to the 200 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard for a robbery that just occurred. Upon arrival, police learned that Amtrak Police, with the assistance of two members of the public, had the suspect, 36-year-old Norman Nelson, in custody. Nelson was taken into custody by Wilmington Police without incident.
Motorcyclist Driving Through Red Light Killed After Crash With SUV In Chester County: Police
A motorcyclist who was fleeing from police died after driving through a red light and crashing into an SUV in Chester County, authorities said. Troopers spotted the speeding motorcycle traveling westbound on SR 322 in Honey Brook Borough, and tried to initiate a traffic stop around 8 p.m on Wednesday, Aug. 3, Pennsylvania State Police said.
