WEST CHESTER, PA — West Chester Police say that on July 29, 2022, an investigation began into an air gun fight that occurred in the 100 block of E. Market Street. As a result of that investigation, an arrest warrant was obtained for Shabazz Ray, a 43-year-old man from West Chester. On August 3, officers served the arrest warrant in the 50 block of S. Matlack Street and Ray resisted officers during the arrest. He was found to be in possession of cocaine once in custody and transported to the West Chester Police Station where he was processed and later transported to the Chester County Prison.

WEST CHESTER, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO