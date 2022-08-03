Skateboard Community Petitioning For Dunkirk Skatepark Renovation

Read on thebaynet.com
Charles County’s National Night Out Was An Enormous Success!
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. – Neighbors and first responders spent the evening talking, laughing, eating, dancing, playing games, and in some instances even enjoyed a foam party!. Many thanks to the nearly 50 neighborhoods across Charles County and our fellow first responders for coming together for a night of camaraderie and celebration of our awesome community.
Southern Maryland Struggles With Teacher Shortage
LEONARDTOWN, Md. — With only a few weeks of Summer remaining, schools all across the state are preparing for students to return from vacation. But some school administrators are concerned that they might not have enough teachers to function properly. The state of Maryland has lost a large number...
DNR Maryland Fishing Report – August 5
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – This is an exciting week for fishing and crabbing in Maryland! The Chesapeake Bay striped bass season has reopened, and more seasonal fish are arriving in the Bay, rivers, and Atlantic Ocean. Remember that hot weather creates tough conditions for undersized striped bass that are caught...
whatsupmag.com
Water, Water Everywhere, But...
Access to the Chesapeake Bay’s waterfront and recreational opportunities is becoming an increasingly heated debate of public versus private rights. Many a summer’s afternoon, Ingrid Sandy passes Hillsmere’s beach, glancing wistfully at the picnickers, boaters, and children splashing in the calm waters. Yet tempting as it seems, so peaceful and close, Sandy knows she isn’t welcome there.
talbotspy.org
AquaCon’s Proposed Salmon Farm is a Major Environmental Risk for Maryland
The small yet critically important Marshyhope Creek on Maryland’s Eastern Shore has been targeted for a massive facility that poses a serious threat to its water quality and its habitats. The state’s initial attempt to permit AquaCon’s massive Federalsburg facility is grossly deficient. The start-up Norwegian company’s...
Marking 26th Anniversary Of The Homicide Of Carl Gillespie
WALDORF, Md. – Today marks the 26th anniversary of the homicide of Carl Gillespie, a 22-year old resident of Fort Washington. His case remains unsolved. Your assistance can help us bring justice to Carl and his family. On August 5, 1996 at approximately 5pm, officers with the Charles County...
Community Shows Up For National Night Out In St. Mary’s County
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Last night, August 2, law enforcement agencies across the state gathered in their local communities to promote positive police-community partnerships to make all neighborhoods a safer places to live. Troopers from Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack, along with officers from the Department of Natural Resources Police...
royalexaminer.com
Front Royal father and son perish in Potomac River drowning
A Front Royal, Va. man and his son drowned Monday afternoon in the Potomac River at Swan Point in Charles County, Md., according to the Maryland Natural Resources Police Department. According to Maryland Natural Resources Police Captain Chris Morris, around 4:55 p.m. on Monday, August 1, officers were dispatched to...
WJLA
Maryland casino generate $181.5 million in July, setting new state record
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland casino generated $181.5 million last month, setting a new state record, the Maryland Lottery said Friday. MGM National Harbor in Prince George's County earned the most revenue with $77,236,753. It was a 6.8% increase from July 2021. Maryland Live! in Hanover placed second with $61,571,273....
North Ocean Beach In Maryland Reopens After Military Debris Washes Up On Shore
A Maryland beach is reopened after it was forced to temporarily close due to several pieces of military munitions debris that washed ashore onto the sand over the past two weeks, according to the National Park Service (NPS). Parts of North Ocean Beach in the Maryland District of Assateague Island...
SMCSO Criminal Summonses Served – July 2022
7/1/22: Benjamin Tylor Pistorio, age 22 of no fixed address, for two counts of Theft: $100 to under $1,500 and Theft Scheme: $100 to under $1,500 by Deputy Budd #325. 7/1/22: Steven Keith Jameson Jr., age 36 of Mechanicsville, for two counts of Violation of Protective Order by Deputy Kirscht #395.
Temporary Daytime Signal Outage at MD 237 / FDR Boulevard Intersection
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Department of Public Works & Transportation (DPW&T) is continuing its construction for the FDR Boulevard extension. Starting at 9 a.m. Thursday, August 4, crews will deactivate power to the traffic signal, and traffic will be directed using a flagging operation at the MD 237 (Chancellors Run Road) / FDR Boulevard intersection.
Hogan threatens feds with legal action over American Legion Bridge delays
Governor Larry Hogan is threatening legal action against the Federal Highway Administration, over its reported plans to delay Maryland’s Traffic Relief Plan.
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland puppy retailer banned from doing business in the state
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Maryland has reached a settlement with a Harford County puppy retailer, banning it from doing business in the state, the Attorney General's Office said Friday. Owned by Sara and Nathan Bazler, Maryland Puppies Online will also pay the state $75,000. The company agreed to pay...
Solomons Island Dragon Boat Races Promise Full Day Of Fun
SOLOMONS, Md. — Looking for a fun Afternoon on the Solomons Island boardwalk, an Afternoon full of good food and drinks, craft vendors, family fun, and boat racing. If this is what you are looking for, then you need to come down to the Annual Solomons Island Dragon Boat Races on Saturday, August 13th, hosted by Southern Maryland Community Resources (SMCR).
Waterspout Devastates Smith Island In Maryland During Storm
A small island in Maryland got rocked by severe weather during the storm that rolled through the region as a waterspout damaged homes and reportedly left at least one with injuries. Video that has circulated online shows a tornado swirling over the water heading toward Smith Island of Chesapeake Bay,...
MISSING: Madden Loving, 14-Years-Old, Last Seen In California, Md.
CALIFORNIA, Md. — The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance locating missing person:. Madden Loving – 14 y/o w/m 5’1 100 lbs (see photo). He was last seen in the California MD area this afternoon (8/5) wearing a red...
UPDATE: Hollywood Carnival Rescheduled For August 12-14
HOLLYWOOD, Md. — The Membership of the Hollywood VFD is pleased to announce the return of their Annual Carnival. After several meetings and discussions with our Membership, Ladies Auxiliary, and other groups within the community, we have decided to continue with our 2022 Carnival from Friday August 12th through Sunday August 14th.
Maryland regulators tentatively approve wastewater permit for massive salmon farm
A proposed indoor salmon farm on Maryland’s Eastern Shore is poised to clear a key regulatory hurdle over critics’ fear that its discharges will threaten the state’s only Atlantic sturgeon spawning grounds. The Maryland Department of the Environment has issued a tentative permit that would allow the salmon-rearing facility to discharge up to 2.3 million […]
getawaymavens.com
7 Surprisingly Romantic Hotels in Maryland
Maryland is replete with small, hidden, and thus, romantic hotels, inns and B&B’s – many on some kind of water be it creek, river, or bay. Of course, romantic for one might not be another’s cup of tea. Some of you might need a truly remote, getaway. Others can’t bear to be far from “civilization” – requiring the company of many others.
