Skateboard Community Petitioning For Dunkirk Skatepark Renovation

SOLOMONS, Md. — Looking for a fun Afternoon on the Solomons Island boardwalk, an Afternoon full of good food and drinks, craft vendors, family fun, and boat racing. If this is what you are looking for, then you need to come down to the Annual Solomons Island Dragon Boat Races on Saturday, August 13th, hosted by Southern Maryland Community Resources (SMCR).

SOLOMONS, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO