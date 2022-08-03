Read on www.thecoastlandtimes.com
Secret hidden message discovered in ancient artefact using centuries-old ‘magic mirror’
A SECRET message has been discovered in an ancient artefact using a centuries-old "magic mirror". The small bronze relic dating back to the 15th or 16th century had been stored away for decades amid thousands of treasures in the Cincinnati Art Museum’s East Asian art collection. While it looked...
Archaeologists Excavating the Real-Life "Stone Table" from The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe
Arthur's Stone is being excavated this month in Herefordshire, England.(Wikimedia) This July, archaeologists began excavating the famous “Arthur's Stone” in Herefordshire, England. A thousand years older than Stonehenge, the Neolithic monument is said to be the place where King Arthur slew a giant. But there's another reason the 5,000-year-old site is legendary: it's the inspiration for the Stone Table in C.S. Lewis's The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.
Behind the Meaning of the Classic Nursery Rhyme “Jack and Jill”
For those curious, American Songwriter just finished conducting our survey of every living person on Earth and the results came back just as we suspected: everyone on the planet both knows and has recited the nursery rhyme, “Jack and Jill.”. (Just kidding, of course.) But despite the lack of...
BBC
Charles Darwin: Notebooks lost for 20 years go on display in Cambridge
Notebooks written by Charles Darwin, which were mysteriously returned to Cambridge University Library after going missing for 20 years, are going on public display. They include his famous Tree of Life sketch exploring the evolutionary relationship between species. The books were returned anonymously in April, in a pink gift bag.
lonelyplanet.com
This historic Melbourne prison has been transformed into a movie theater
The historic HM Prison Pentridge is set to become the latest home for movie-lovers in Melbourne, as it will reopen as a cinema in December, just in time for Christmas. The prison was first established in 1851 in the northern Melbourne suburb of Coburg, and it replaced the Melbourne Gaol as the main remand and reception prison for the metropolitan area. It officially closed in 1997, and a number of its heritage buildings are protected in the Victorian Heritage Register and are being integrated into a new community precinct.
Slipped Disc
Martha shines again in Jerusalem
The programme has just been released for next month’s Jerusalem Chamber Music Festival, under the artistic direction of Elena Bashkirova. The star turn will be Martha Argerich, playing lots of chamber music including 4-hand piano with Israel Phil chief Lahav Shani. Get in there while tickets last. Full programme...
What do Miss Great Britain 1957 and Ben-Hur have in common? The Saturday quiz
1 Which PM’s last words were “I have been murdered”?. 2 The eastern diamondback is the largest of what type of reptile?. 4 At what event do winners receive a WSOP bracelet?. 5 Which London monument dates from around 1450BC?. 6 What instrument is a Fender Rhodes?
Good News Network
New DNA From a Tooth Confirms Famous Wild Ponies in Maryland Descended From Spanish Shipwreck
Wild feral horses have roamed freely across an island off the coast of Maryland and Virginia for hundreds of years, but exactly how they got there has remained a mystery. Now, in a new study, ancient DNA extracted from a 16th century tooth suggest that the old folk tales claiming that horses were marooned on Assateague following a Spanish shipwreck are likely true.
‘Faith’ review: True story of kung-fu Catholic cult ready to save the world
Faith is a documentary that serves as a great example of truth being stranger than fiction. Shot over three and a half months, the film is about the Guerrieri della Luce (The Warriors of Light) a 20 year old Catholic sect comprised of mostly former martial arts champions. The group train with the Master so they will be ready to save humanity when the Apocalypse comes.
Slate
What It Took for One Gilded Age Socialite to Get a Divorce—and Keep Her Dignity
Flora Bigelow Dodge had not traveled to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, in January 1903 for the same reason so many women of her acquaintance had. She did not do anything for the same reason other women did—at least not if you believed the newspapers. A fixture in the society pages, Flora was the “most daring, most original, cleverest woman in New York.” She was a wonderful musician, a graceful dancer, an expert horsewoman, and a captivating storyteller, an author of plays and short stories. She was “both courageous and imaginative.” She was witty, ambitious, generous, and beautiful, a woman of “unusual individuality” with a retinue of admirers.
The magical staycation kids will love – with witch tales, wild ponies and huge beaches
IF you go down to the woods today, you’re sure of a spooky surprise. At least you are in Burley, at the edge of the New Forest National Park in Hampshire — where ancient witchcraft is still very much alive. Buried in woodland among tall trees and twisted...
Amber Midthunder on How "Prey" Dismantles Stereotypes About Indigenous People
"Prey," the new prequel to the Predator movies, is a more-than-worthy addition to the franchise. Grounded by lead actor Amber Midthunder's performance, it's a tight, breathless ride from start to finish. It's also exceptional (and earning rave reviews) for another reason: it stars a Native cast and features genuinely authentic representation, largely thanks to how closely it worked with actual members of the Comanche tribe.
Moshpits, megacities and Mecca: ‘overwhelming’ new film captures the brutality and beauty of crowds
The Crowd and I pairs footage of crowds, riots and protests with live music from the Australian Chamber Orchestra. Creative director Richard Tognetti explains how it came to be. There’s an extra edge to being in a crowd these days. Once we might have asked, will this crowd jostle or...
Boston Globe
Book Club’s next read is ‘Dirtbag, Massachusetts’ by Isaac Fitzgerald
Join the live virtual author discussion with Oblong Books' Nicole Brinkley on August 22 at 6 p.m. One of the year’s most widely applauded books came out in July, and it is one that will be of great interest to Boston.com readers. So we’re particularly excited that it will be our August pick for the Boston.com Book Club.
Rooted in history, ready for the future
Constructed in 1901, the Pines Course at The International is steeped in history. Over 120 years later, a redesign breathes new life into a classic venue while honoring the vision of one of golf’s historic greats. From the earliest days of golf in America, the game has always had...
Collider
'Till The End of Time': The Post-World War II Drama That Deserves More Recognition
When the Vietnam War ended in 1975, Americans were left conflicted. Some were morally opposed to the fighting, failing to see justification for the violence, death, and destruction. Others questioned the United States' decision to get involved in a foreign civil conflict in the first place. Sadly, service members returning home after the war often faced scorn and ridicule for having participated in such an unpopular and divisive struggle abroad, and many felt abandoned by their own country. Hollywood was quick to take up the cause of the forgotten soldier's plight with weighty films like 1978's Coming Home and The Deer Hunter, 1979's Apocalypse Now, and 1989's Born on the Fourth of July, all of which bluntly explored the horrors of Vietnam and its shattering effect on those who served.
