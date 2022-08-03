Read on www.northwestmoinfo.com
Related
Washington Examiner
Mark Alford wins GOP nod to replace Rep. Vicky Hartzler for Missouri seat
Former TV anchor Mark Alford emerged as the victor from a crowded Republican primary field in Missouri's 4th Congressional District in a bid to replace Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-MO). Alford won the nod against six other hopefuls. He will most likely sail to victory in November due to the deep-red...
With Greitens out, independent is new challenge for Schmitt
Associated Press (AP) — Republican leaders got their wish with the defeat of former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens in the U.S. Senate primary. Now, they face another complication: A well-funded, right-leaning political newcomer who could splinter some of the Republican and independent vote in November. Attorney General Eric Schmitt...
Chris Christie says 2024 presidential race will feature Trump, Cotton, Pence, and Cruz and force GOP voters to choose between 'the party of me or the party of us'
Christie said the 2024 presidential race boils down to a simple decision for GOP voters: dwelling on Trump's 2020 grievances or plotting the future.
POLITICO
Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.
Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Resolution of Eric Greitens court case over allegations of abuse unlikely before Missouri primary
The U.S. Senate primary in Missouri will likely be over before there is a resolution in the child custody case that has dominated headlines with allegations of child and spousal abuse against former Gov. Eric Greitens. At the end of seven hours in a closed-door deposition hearing Wednesday, Associate Circuit...
Indiana becomes first state to approve abortion ban post-Roe
Indiana became the first state to approve abortion restrictions since Roe was overturned, as the Republican governor quickly signed a near-total ban.
Anderson says that Cori Bush's victory in Missouri Primary was not surprising
Marc Cox and Jess Anderson from 96.3 The Lou discuss the Brittney Griner conviction and Cori Bush victory in Missouri Primary, Anderson says that Bush puts herself in the community.
Comments / 0