Brentwood, TN

williamsonhomepage.com

Brentwood office building changes hands for $13.8M

A Brentwood office building accommodating a music publishing company with clients including CeCe Winans, TobyMac, Mandisa, Amy Grant, Michael W. Smith and Newsboys has sold for $13.8 million. According to a source who asked to go unnamed, the new owner of the property, located at 101 Winners Circle N. in...
williamsonhomepage.com

Williamson County sides with Johnson, Bulso, Ogles and more in Thursday's election results

Williamson County headed back to the polls Thursday for a general election, and Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson is breathing a sigh of relief. Johnson, vying for District 27 that covers some of the county, held off a challenge from Tennessee Stands founder Gary Humble 12,470-11,683 in the unofficial tally for the Republican nomination.
williamsonhomepage.com

Keb' Mo' headlines Harpeth Conservancy's River Swing in September

The Harpeth Conservancy’s River Swing is set for Saturday, Sept. 17 and will feature five-time Grammy Award winner Keb’ Mo’, Joe Andrews (The Cameroons, Old Crow Medicine Show), Tom Landstreet and friends and Trevor Clark Trio as part of its musical acts. This is the 19th year...
williamsonhomepage.com

Manor at Steeplechase undergoes $2 million renovation project

The Manor at Steeplechase, a Holiday by Atria independent living community in Franklin, has kicked off a new $2 million renovation project for capital upgrades in design and amenities, per a release. The project is designed to "transform the community’s appearance and function, all geared toward fostering the social connections...
williamsonhomepage.com

Brentwood office building sells for $6.1M

A Brentwood office building located across the street from the Maryland Farms YMCA has sold for $6.1 million. The new owner of the property, located at 5106 Maryland Way and home to HCTec, is Memphis-based LLC affiliated with office equipment supplier Memphis Communications Corp. The seller was DJ LLC, which...
williamsonhomepage.com

Newest Palmetto Moon store aligns ‘beautifully’ with Franklin’s charm, to open at CoolSprings Galleria

When officials with the Southern lifestyle retailer Palmetto Moon considered opening a store in Franklin, they looked beyond the numbers. Sure, the demographics lined up sufficiently, and the necessary data points were positive signs for doing business here. But according to Amber Dube, Palmetto Moon’s executive vice president and chief brand officer, Franklin held a certain vibe that couldn’t be measured through a spreadsheet.
williamsonhomepage.com

10 must-see attractions at the 2022 Williamson County Fair

The Williamson County Fair returns to the Williamson County AG Expo Park on Friday with new attractions and nine days of fun for the entire family. The fair will kick off with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 5 p.m. with the gates opening at 6 p.m. and will run from Friday, Aug. 5, through Saturday, Aug. 13.
Wayne Smith buys CHS dip

Wayne Smith buys CHS dip

Wayne Smith, former CEO and current executive board chairman at Community Health Systems, was not deterred when the Franklin-based hospital company’s shares plummeted last week. On Monday and Tuesday, Smith bought 1 million shares, mostly at a cost of $2.94 per share, near the bottom of the dip. During...
Headline Homes: May 2022

Headline Homes: May 2022

There have been some intriguing real estate developments as of late!. First, the Post’s sports authority Michael Gallagher reported former Nashville Predators head coach Barry Trotz purchased a home in 12South. More recently, real estate expert William Williams discovered the Crieve Hall property that was once home to the controversial pink paint-splattered statue of Confederate General Nathan Bedford Forrest has hit the market for $1.85 million.
Nashville says no to RNC

Nashville says no to RNC

The Metro Council voted 22-10 against a draft agreement paving the way for the Republican National Convention to be hosted in Nashville in 2024. Metro Councilmembers, most of them liberal, have expressed concerns about possible violence at the event. A GOP site selection committee has already recommended Milwaukee, the only other candidate in the running.
williamsonhomepage.com

Artist Profile: Art world is wide and varied for Franklin watercolorist

In many of the watercolors, oil paintings or other pieces she has created, Franklin artist Barbara Bullard finds herself reliving a memory. It might be through an overturned glass bottle, marbles of various colors or a vase filled with flowers that had regenerated from her mother’s garden. Her works of art are deeply personal, with each one representing a special place or time.
williamsonhomepage.com

"Granny" Hazel Adell Coleman Jones

“Granny” Hazel Adell Coleman Jones, age 82 of Spring Hill, passed away Aug. 3. “Granny," as she was known by everyone, loved her family and everyone she met. She was always there for everyone who needed her. She gave of herself and always put everyone’s needs, wishes, and wants...
williamsonhomepage.com

Fruechtemeyer named permanent BGA softball coach

Battle Ground Academy has removed the “interim” tag from Varsity Head Softball Coach Eric Fruechtemeyer’s title, per a release. After serving in the interim role in the 2022 spring season, he has been named full-time coach. “Eric did a great job of stepping in as our coach...
williamsonhomepage.com

Nashville man sentenced to three years in federal prison for cyberstalking

A Nashville man who was arrested in 2020 for cyberstalking has been sentenced to three years in federal prison. As previously reported, 55-year-old Barry Zarculia was arrested in November 2020 and indicted on four counts of cyberstalking after prosecutors said that he made death threats, threatened serious bodily harm, and/or harassed, intimidated and stalked multiple victims through his use of an Instagram account.
williamsonhomepage.com

Football Preview: Franklin shakes off rebuilding year in new season

The Franklin Admirals had a season they would like to forget last year, tallying only one win. They will look to bounce back and improve in tough 6A competition. “Last year was motivation for us seniors, because we have been through that losing season, and we do not want that to happen again,” said Franklin senior wide receiver and linebacker Regan McClosky. “We have been gaining confidence through scrimmages and practices leading up to week one.”
FRANKLIN, TN

