NI courts backlog 'may not be cleared until 2028', says minister

Court to hear last-minute appeal in Archie Battersbee case
Court of appeal to consider request by UN body to review plan to switch off life support treatment for 12-year-old in a coma
LAW・
Runners and riders – the full list of Tories fighting to replace Johnson as PM
The Tory leadership race gained momentum over the weekend, with opening gambits coming thick and fast from candidates across almost every wing of the party. Rishi Sunak, who wasted no time on Friday in publicly stating an intention to stand, remains an early favourite. But a host of hopefuls, including...
BBC
Grace O'Malley tall ship for youth arrives in Belfast
An "all-island" tall ship which aims to bring young people together at sea is on its first visit to Northern Ireland. The cross-border Atlantic Youth Trust plans to take about 1,000 young people a year on voyages on board the Grace O'Malley. Irish President Michael D Higgins has given his...
BBC
Nicky Campbell teacher admits schoolboy abuse in court documents
A retired teacher fighting extradition from South Africa has admitted abusing schoolboys in Edinburgh, according to court documents seen by the BBC. Broadcaster Nicky Campbell is one of a number of former pupils who have made allegations about the 83-year-old. The man - who the BBC is not naming for...
'It's the end... isn't it?': Archie Battersbee's heartbroken mum appears outside hospital with pain etched on her face after judges reject last-minute bid to save 12-year-old's life... as parents have until 9am TODAY to apply to move him to a hospice
Archie Battersbee's mother has appeared outside hospital last night and described the rejection of her bid to postpone the withdrawal of her son's life support as 'another heart-breaking development' after European judges rejected her last-minute bid to intervene and save her son's life. The 12-year-old's mother, Hollie Dance, was comforted...
Eighty-four men in court accused of gang raping eight women in South Africa
More than 80 men have appeared in court after they were accused of gang raping eight women shooting a music video close to an illegal gold mine in South Africa.The 84 men, who are also suspected of carrying out an armed robbery of the production crew, were arrested at an abandoned mine after the alleged rapes and robbery near the town of Krugersdorp, to the west of Johannesburg.Police minister Bheki Cele told a press briefing that the incident is “a shame of the nation”.According to the police, the suspects are allegedly illegal miners known as zama-zamas who dig for gold...
Prince Harry reveals 'significant tensions' with Queen's top aide as he sues Home Office in police protection row: Duke says it was not 'appropriate' for Sir Edward Young to have been involved in decision to remove his Met bodyguards, High Court hears
Prince Harry had a strained relationship with one of the Queen's top aides, the High Court has today been hold. 'Significant tensions' are said to have existed between the Duke of Sussex and the Queen's Private Secretary, Sir Edward Young, according to the prince's legal team. The pair's relationship was...
Popculture
Ex-Husband Who Murdered Internet Star Lamu Executed in China
A man has been executed after murdering his vlogger ex via a live stream. Thousands of viewers watched Amuchu, a 30-year-old Tibetan vlogger known on social media as Lamu, being doused in gasoline and set ablaze by her former husband Tang Lu in Sept. 2020. They had an extensive history of domestic violence in their marriage. He divorced him just three months before the murder. The murder took place at her father's home, Daily Mail reports. Lamu sustained 90% of burns on her body from the burning and died from her injuries in hospital two weeks later. A court in Aba Prefecture said in a statement during his sentencing that the murder was "extremely cruel and the social impact was extremely bad," and called for him to have "severe punishment" as a result.
Archie Battersbee’s treatment to end at 2pm on Monday, hospital says in letter
A 12-year-old boy left in a comatose state after suffering brain damage is set to have his support treatment ended on Monday, despite his mother’s pleas to the Government.Barts Health NHS Trust, which is caring for Archie Battersbee, said in a letter to his parents that “all fluid infusions, medications, including vasopressin will be stopped” at 2pm on August 1.It comes after Archie’s mother, Hollie Dance, urged the Health Secretary to “act immediately” to stop the treatment ending, saying it would be “a flagrant breach” of his rights.The letter, sent over the weekend, and shown to the PA news agency,...
Man wakes up after night on sleeper train to find it never left Glasgow
Jim Metcalfe says rail operator said London service was operating yet train stayed in the station all night
BBC
Stop and search of black schoolboy by Met Police investigated
The police watchdog is investigating whether Met Police officers used excessive force when stopping and searching a black 14-year-old schoolboy, after his mother complained. The search took place close to Blackhorse Lane tram stop in Croydon, south London, on 23 June. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said the...
EXCLUSIVE: Nicky Campbell’s former teacher, 82, who is accused of being a prolific paedophile with multiple schoolboy victims he abused in 'plain sight' in the 1970s is fighting extradition to the UK from South Africa
The teacher accused of being a paedophile who destroyed the childhood of broadcaster Nicky Campbell is fighting extradition from South Africa, MailOnline can reveal. Authorities in Cape Town agreed to send the retired teacher back to the UK to answer allegations of historic sexual abuse against students while he taught at Edinburgh Academy and Fettes College.
Warning racism in police has been ‘taken out of canteens and put on WhatsApp’
Racism among police has been “taken out of canteens and put on WhatsApp”, a leading officer has warned after “vile” messages exchanged by officers were exposed in court.Andy George, president of the National Black Police Association, said racism had not gone away in the past 20 years but had simply been pushed underground.Speaking to The Independent, he asked: “How many times can we say it’s a few bad apples, we’ve dealt with them, things are great? There’s a wholesale systemic issue with culture.”Fresh concerns have been sparked by evidence heard in the trial of three current and former Metropolitan Police...
BBC
Jail for men involved in Stoke puppy ear cropping
Three men have been jailed after three puppies had their ears cropped illegally. Alexander David Johnson, 32, and Ryan Woodward, 24, from Stoke-on-Trent, and Michael Nolan, 31, from Carlisle, were sentenced at Cannock Magistrates' Court after admitting their involvement in the procedure. Staffordshire Police said the dogs were found bleeding...
BBC
Merseyside Police officer given final warning over racist remark
A police sergeant has been given a final written warning for making a racist remark about a colleague's ethnicity. A Merseyside Police disciplinary panel found Sgt Craig Baker guilty of gross misconduct. It found he had breached the force's standards of professional behaviour in terms of equality and diversity. The...
Man jailed for life in first televised sentencing at Old Bailey
A young man has been jailed for life for the “ferocious” killing of his grandfather in the first televised sentencing to take place at the Old Bailey.Judge Sarah Munro QC made legal history on Thursday as she handed 25-year-old Ben Oliver a minimum term of 10 years and eight months for manslaughter.The footage was being broadcast on news channels and being made available online through Sky News, the BBC, ITN and the PA news agency.The move to allow cameras in the crown court follows a change in the law in 2020 but implementation was delayed due to the pandemic.The sentencing...
BBC
Scottish island of Pladda on sale for price of a city flat
A tiny Scottish island in the Firth of Clyde has gone on sale for £350,000. The isle of Pladda, off the coast of Arran, includes a five-bedroom house, a helipad and lighthouse dating back to the 1790s. It has an asking price that could buy a three-bedroom flat in...
BBC
Two drug arrests after MDMA found in pet food shipments
Two men have been arrested after eight kilograms of the drug MDMA was found in in two separate shipments of pet food. Border Force officers discovered two parcels destined for addresses in Scotland at a mail hub in Coventry, West Midlands. The parcels, containing dog and cat food, had been...
Ignoring the SNP ‘dangerously complacent’, says Sunak
Ignoring the SNP would be “dangerously complacent”, Tory leadership candidate Rishi Sunak has said.Laying out his plans for Scotland if he were to become prime minister, Mr Sunak said his government would be the most active in Scotland in decades by sending ministers to Scotland more regularly and reforming the union unit within Number 10.The reformed unit, the former chancellor claims, will ensure “every single” government department operates UK-wide, despite key policy areas like education and health having been in the control of Holyrood since devolution in 1999.The comments come after Mr Sunak’s opponent Liz Truss said she would “ignore”...
BBC
The sleepless nights of Mykolaiv and Griner jailed - round-up
How do you sleep in a city that has been under almost constant Russian bombardment for 161 days and counting?. That is one of the questions the BBC's Andrew Harding asked when he went to Mykolaiv, in southern Ukraine. "Sleep? Not much," said the hotel manager one morning, her face...
