ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

U.S. House Democrats file brief in college affirmative action case

By Ariana Figueroa
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XfcCx_0h2zcxxj00

A view of the front portico of the United States Supreme Court building in Washington, DC.

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Education and Labor Committee Chairman Bobby Scott of Virginia has filed a brief along with 64 other House Democrats urging the Supreme Court to uphold the role that race plays in college admission policies at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina.

“Narrowly tailored admissions policies that recognize race as one criterion — out of many criteria for evaluating prospective students — are a key tool to realize diverse learning environments and address continued educational inequity,” Scott said in a statement issued Tuesday.

The Supreme Court originally combined the two cases that challenged affirmative action, but then separated them — likely because the newest justice, Ketanji Brown Jackson, said she would recuse herself from the Harvard case because she previously held a six-year term on Harvard’s board of overseers. Legal experts have said the court’s decision could reshape the use of affirmative action in higher education.

The cases are Students for Fair Admissions Inc. v. President & Fellows of Harvard College and Students for Fair Admissions v. University of North Carolina.

Both ask the court to overturn a 2003 decision in Grutter v. Bollinger that upheld the University of Michigan’s practice of considering race in its undergraduate admissions process to achieve a diverse student body.

The Harvard case also questions whether the university is violating the Civil Rights Act by placing a cap on its admittance of Asian American students, which discriminates against those students, the plaintiffs argue.

“These admissions policies are critical for achieving the promise of equal educational opportunity that remains unfulfilled more than 65 years after the Supreme Court’s historic decision in Brown v. Board of Education,” Scott said.

House Democrats, in their brief, argue that race-conscious admissions policies are still needed “given the continued underrepresentation of African Americans, Latinos/Hispanics, and many Asian Americans in colleges and universities across the country.”

“Even with the use of a race-conscious admissions program, the University of North Carolina (UNC) ‘continues to face challenges admitting and enrolling underrepresented minorities, particularly African American males, Hispanics, and Native Americans,’” they wrote.

The Supreme Court will hear the cases in the fall.

House Democrats who signed onto the brief include:

Arizona

Rep. Raul Grijalva

Rep. Ruben Gallego

Florida

Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick

Rep. Frederica Wilson

Georgia

Rep. Hank Johnson

Rep. Lucy McBath

Indiana

Rep. André Carson

Louisiana

Rep. Troy Carter

Maryland

Rep. Steny Hoyer

Rep. Jamie Raskin

Rep. Anthony Brown

Rep. Kweisi Mfume

Michigan

Rep. Rashida Tlaib

Rep. Andy Levin

Rep. Haley Stevens

Minnesota

Rep. Ilhan Omar

Rep. Betty McCollum

New Jersey

Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman

North Carolina

Rep. G.K. Butterfield

Rep. Alma Adams

Rep. Deborah Ross

Rep. Kathy Ellen Manning

Ohio

Rep. Joyce Beatty

Oregon

Rep. Suzanne Marie Bonamici

Rep. Earl Francis Blumenauer

Pennsylvania

Rep. Dwight Evans

Tennessee

Rep. Steve Cohen

Wisconsin

Rep. Mark Pocan

Virginia

Scott

Rep. Donald McEachin

The post U.S. House Democrats file brief in college affirmative action case appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star .

Comments / 0

Related
Law & Crime

All Four Female Justices Vote Against Supreme Court Decision to Block Biden Admin from Setting Its Own Deportation Priorities

In her first official action, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and every other woman on the Supreme Court bench sided against the court’s ruling on Thursday denying a stay of an order preventing the Biden administration from implementing its new immigration enforcement guidelines. The justices voted 5-4 in the court’s first-ever split along gender lines to allow a conservative district judge’s order to remain in place, pending full litigation of the matter.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Tennessee State
State
Maryland State
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Indiana State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
Slate

By a 5–4 Vote, the Supreme Court Let a Lone Judge Block Biden’s Power Over Deportations

Texas Republicans currently insist that the United States is not allowed to exercise mercy toward undocumented immigrants, but must instead carry out the most draconian consequences possible. A series of conservative judges has agreed with them, stripping Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas of his authority to set immigration enforcement priorities that focus the agency’s limited resources away from otherwise law-abiding undocumented immigrants with strong ties to the community. And on Thursday, the Supreme Court issued a 5–4 order rewarding this intrusion on executive power by refusing to restore Mayorkas’ discretion over deportation. It appears that a majority of the justices may agree with Republicans that the president must inflict unceasing cruelty on a maximum number of immigrants.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Atlantic

The Case That Could Blow Up American Election Law

Members of the Supreme Court’s conservative supermajority just last week took the next step in a little-noticed, but extremely dangerous, project: attempting to jam into law a radical misinterpretation of the Constitution’s elections and electors clauses, which, if successful, would create electoral chaos across the country. Before next summer, and well in advance of the 2024 presidential election, the Court could strip state courts and state constitutions of their ability to check and balance state legislators when they make laws for federal elections, giving partisan majorities near-total control over how voters cast ballots and how those ballots are counted. And it would make the current Court—which already has a horrible track record on voting rights—the ultimate judge of whether the legislatures’ actions are legal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Betty Mccollum
Person
Kweisi Mfume
Person
Ruben Gallego
Person
Lucy Mcbath
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affirmative Action#Harvard College#Politics Federal#Democrats#Labor Committee#House#The Supreme Court#Harvard University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
ProPublica

A Government Official Helped Them Register. Now They’ve Been Charged With Voter Fraud.

ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published. His last night as a prisoner in North Florida, Kelvin Bolton couldn’t sleep. Fifty-five years old, with a wispy goatee the same color as the gray flecks in his hair, he was about to get out after serving a 2 1/2-year sentence for theft and battery. The last time he’d seen his brothers and sisters at a big family gathering, he’d marched onto the dance floor ostentatiously, turned away and wrapped his arms around himself to caress his own back. As he swayed goofily to the music, everybody laughed.
FLORIDA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Democrats: Mastriano’s pursuit of extremist voters makes him unfit to serve as governor

Democrats and faith leaders urged Republican voters to reject gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano saying his effort to woo extremist voters on the Gab social media platform makes him unfit to lead Pennsylvania. The post Democrats: Mastriano’s pursuit of extremist voters makes him unfit to serve as governor appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pennsylvania Capital-Star

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
615K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pennsylvania Capital-Star is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news site dedicated to honest and aggressive coverage of state government, politics and policy. The nearly 13 million people who call the commonwealth home depend on their interests being safeguarded by one of the nation’s largest, most expensive, and often inefficient and corrupt full-time state legislatures. The actions of the legislative, executive and judicial branches touch on almost every aspect of Pennsylvanians’ daily lives. Since our launch in February 2019, the Capital-Star has emerged as a go-to source for in-depth original reporting, explainers on complex topics, features that ground policy debates, as well as progressive commentary on a range of issues. The Capital-Star is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.penncapital-star.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy