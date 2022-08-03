Read on lakercountry.com
Related
935wain.com
Applications For The 2022 Adair County Agricultural Investment Program Available At Extension Office
The Kentucky Agricultural Development Board recently approved $190,000 in Agricultural Development Funds for the 2022 Adair County Agricultural Investment Program (or known as CAIP) to be administered by the Adair County Cattlemen’s Association. This program is a 50% cost-share program with a maximum funding of $2,500 per farm operation.
Gov. Beshear announces $75 million fund for Kentucky nonprofits
KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear announced a $75 million fund to help Kentucky’s nonprofit organizations recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Beshear said, “During the pandemic, nonprofits faced a variety of challenges, and many continue to struggle. With this relief, we can help these crucial organizations continue to help the communities […]
lakercountry.com
Commodities to be distributed today
Commodities will be distributed today at the Russell Springs City Park, beginning at 11 a.m. until all are given away. The distribution is a partnership with Judge-Executive Gary Robertson and the Russell County Fiscal Court and Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland program. For more information, please contact the office of...
wcluradio.com
Nine counties drop to low risk of Covid-19, but 80 remain at high risk; Kentucky infection rate second highest among the states
Kentucky’s risk from Covid-19 fell slightly last week, based on the county-by-county risk as estimated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state still had 80 of its 120 counties in the high-risk zone, indicated by orange on the CDC map released Thursday, but unlike last week, it has some counties at low risk. There are nine: Fulton, Logan, Edmonson, Grayson, Green, Adair, Pulaski, Nicholas and Bracken. Another 31 are at moderate risk.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
clayconews.com
SECRETARY OF STATE ADAMS: VOTER REGISTRATION IN KENTUCKY IS BACK
FRANKFORT, KY – Secretary of State Michael Adams is announcing that voter registration in Kentucky continues to rebound after two years of stasis. In June, 8,486 new voters were added to rolls and 5,733 voters were removed. “Voter registration is back,” said Adams. “Before the fall campaign heats up...
wcluradio.com
Development continues on Cave City entertainment venue
CAVE CITY — A recent small business revolving loan was given to Glass Ceiling Enterprises to develop an outdoor venue and entertainment area for visitors to Cave City. The Barren County Economic Authority said the loan was low-cost and provided to the group for their advancement of downtown culture. The space is called “The Ace Alley Event Center.” The space is within walking distance for 1 out of 5 adults living in the city.
KFVS12
Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky update
KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear gave a Team Kentucky update on Thursday afternoon, August 4. The governor announced that FEMA has approved Individual Assistance for Owsley County. The counties currently approved include Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Letcher, Owsley, Perry and Pike. Currently, renters and homeowners in these counties who...
thecentersquare.com
LOTTE picks Kentucky city for $238M EV battery material plant
(The Center Square) – For the second time this week, a company that makes components for electric vehicle batteries has announced its intention to build a production plant in Kentucky. On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced LOTTE Aluminum Materials USA plans to build a $238.7 million facility in Elizabethtown...
IN THIS ARTICLE
lanereport.com
200 attend Stand Up Rural America Summit in Somerset
SOMERSET, Ky.—Nearly 200 participants from across the U.S. spent two days learning best practices in economic development at the Stand Up Rural America Summit, hosted July 26-28 at The Center for Rural Development in Somerset. Presented by ACCELERATION by design LLC in partnership with the Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority...
lakercountry.com
RC Schools planning to gather donations for flood relief next week
The Russell County School District is planning to gather donations for eastern Kentucky flood relief efforts next week. Superintendent Michael Ford said the school district will be collecting both monetary donations and food and supplies specific to individual needs that the eastern Kentucky school districts have shared. These donations will...
mountain-topmedia.com
Flood victims in four more counties to receive individual assistance
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday afternoon that four more counties are now eligible for individual assistance from FEMA in the wake of deadly flash flooding across Eastern Kentucky. President Joe Biden added Martin, Magoffin, Leslie and Whitley counties to the list. They join Breathitt, Clay, Floyd,...
wymt.com
Two more EKY counties approved for federal individual disaster assistance
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: Two more Eastern Kentucky counties were just added to the individual assistance list. Tuesday morning, Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted President Joe Biden approved Pike and Floyd County being added to the list. No word on where the mobile centers for those counties will be yet.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wkyufm.org
Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital sends mobile clinic to flood-ravaged Eastern Kentucky
A team from Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital is in eastern Kentucky assisting. with medical care in the wake of the recent devastating floods. The medical team is working from the Schoolhouse Mobile Care unit, which is. usually used to provide medical care to students and families in three Kentucky. school...
lakercountry.com
Lake Cumberland Raft Up is this Saturday
The annual Lake Cumberland Raft Up is this Saturday, August 6th. Headquartered at Camp Earl Wallace in Monticello in neighboring Wayne County this year, the raft up is put on by the Lake Cumberland Marina Association, an association of area marinas. Starting in 2010, the Lake Cumberland Raft Up began...
wkyufm.org
Kentucky gave millions to cooperatives for broadband. Here's how two of them will connect rural residents
Kentucky awarded millions of dollars to a number of electricity and telephone cooperatives earlier this summer to build out broadband internet access in rural communities. Some of these rural cooperatives have already been building internet connections for years before receiving this funding, likening the initiative to when cooperatives constructed electricity lines more than 50 years ago.
wklw.com
Gov. says Most of Missing in Eastern Kentucky Accounted For
Governor Andy Beshear says most of those missing after flooding in eastern Kentucky have been accounted for. Beshear provided an update yesterday, saying at least two additional bodies had been recovered and are being processed. The death toll remains at 37. The governor says more than 13-hundred rescues have happened in the last few days.
fox40jackson.com
Eastern Kentucky flooding: Video emerges of devastation around city of Hazard
Video has emerged showing the scenes of devastation in eastern Kentucky following the deadly flash flooding that swept through the region last week. The footage, captured in communities around the city of Hazard, shows toppled homes, a washed-away bridge and debris scattered along roadways. “I think when it all clears...
Two Hidden Underground Rivers Flow Through This Cave in Kentucky
Kentucky really is full of all kinds of gorgeous destinations, and many are within a fairly short driving distance. This place is absolutely a must-see!. Hidden River Cave is located in Horse Cave, Kentucky. It isn't too far from Mammoth Cave and is located outside of Bowling Green. It's about a 2.5-hour drive from Evansville, so not too far at all! The reason for the name Hidden River Cave? Because inside the cave there are two rivers that run below the ground. Wild right? You can see these two rivers and a whole lot more at Hidden River Cave.
WLWT 5
PHOTOS: A look at damage across Eastern Kentucky amid catastrophic flooding
Communities across eastern Kentucky were ravaged by catastrophic flooding over the past several days, with some being completely wiped out. Here's a look at the damage caused by the historic flooding event.
lakercountry.com
April Murray, age 41, of Russell Springs
April Murray, 41, of Russell Springs, KY, passed away Thursday, August 4th, at Norton Hospital, Louisville, KY. April was born in Somerset, KY on April 14, 1981, a daughter of Chestelene (Hammond) and Aubrey Popplewell, of Jamestown, KY. She was the wife of Kenna Murray and a homemaker. April is...
Comments / 0