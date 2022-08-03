Read on www.newscentermaine.com
Wicked hot in Maine today, humid through the weekend
MAINE, USA — All week long, people have been messaging me asking if Maine or New Hampshire would hit 100° today (Thursday, August 4, 2022). My answer has consistently been no, but let's be honest...is 97° with high humidity really that different from 100°? It certainly will feel pretty similar either way.
WMTW
Severe drought reaches coastal Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — Drought conditions continue to worsen in Maine. According to the new drought monitor released on Thursday, much of coastal Maine is now in severe drought. Roughly 8% of Maine is considered in severe drought conditions, including Portland, where there is a rainfall deficit of 7.3 inches since Jan. 1.
NECN
FIRST ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in Maine as Heat Rages
A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect in parts of Maine. Severe thunderstorm warnings had previously been declared in Vermont and New Hampshire, but they have since expired. Click here to see any active severe weather alerts. Boston has already had record-breaking hot weather Thursday, and heat advisories stretch across...
WMTW
High heat and humidity in full force on Thursday in Maine
WESTBROOK, Maine — We have had a little break from the high heat and humidity over the last couple of days in Maine, but it will all come raging back on Thursday. Heat advisories are posted for areas inland where the heat index could climb above 95 to 100 degrees. The advisory is from noon Thursday until 8 p.m. Thursday. Hot temperatures like that could cause heat illnesses.
Looking for something to do this weekend in Maine?
It's August in Maine, and with that comes many kinds of activities going on. Whether you are looking for a craft fair, a road race, some live music, or something else, I've put together some events you might like to check out this weekend. The weather looks to be nice for outdoor activities, with warm and sunny weather. Make sure you stay hydrated and don't forget to put on sunscreen before heading out the door to enjoy the weekend activities. I've included activities for all ages and varied interests, along with some free events and some with an admission fee. If you know of an event that I didn't mention, please feel free to mention it in the comments section with the location, time, and any admission fees. Now get out and enjoy the weekend. Have a great weekend, everyone!
'Mind-blowingly rare' tufted puffin spotted along Maine coast
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Maine — In a span of fewer than six months, Mainers have seen two birds from far away make rare visits to the state's coast. The most recent? A tufted puffin. "Mind-blowingly rare" are the words the National Resources Council of Maine used to describe the puffin's...
Popham is the Latest Maine Beach to Become More Accessible
One of Maine's most popular beaches just became easier to access for many more visitors. The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry announced the news on social media about the new mobility pathway to a resounding positive reaction. The mobility mat will now allow wonderful access for many more...
WMTW
Need a sweet treat? Maine has some of the best ice cream in New England
Who makes the best ice cream in all of New England? Yankee Magazine is out with its list of best ice cream stands. Many of the stands are in Maine. At Toots in North Yarmouth, all the ice cream has to be made in-house and by hand. The shop is...
Warning: Do NOT Drink Water in This Maine City Until Further Notice
When The Standells released their song "Dirty Water" about the Charles River in Boston back in 1966 that's iconically heard at the end of every winning Red Sox game, I don't think they envisioned that over 50 years later, it'd also hold up when addressing Maine. Unfortunately, at least in the short term, it can be a theme song for one city, too.
2023 Farmer’s Almanac Calling For Early & Harsh Winter In Maine
Normally, we aren't graced by the Farmer's Almanac until the end of August. According to the KJ, the Farmer's Almanac was available by the beginning of August. As we understand it, it is the earliest that we have gotten the tome in its 205 year history. When it comes to...
WGME
Signs your well may be running dry during Maine's drought
(BDN) -- Private wells in Maine are at risk of going dry thanks to ongoing drought conditions this summer. This comes at a time when farmers, homesteaders and gardeners need all the water they can get for their crops and livestock. Thirty-four private well owners have already reported running out...
“Historic” Heatwave Could Broil Maine Next Week
Most of us would agree that this summer has been quite a bit warmer than the last few years. For most of July, we saw daily temperatures in the low to mid 80s. The last week has been a little on the cooler side, but now it looks like much of New England is in store for another heatwave.
WGME
Maine tomatoes are rotting on the vine
(BDN) -- Those red, juicy tomatoes gardeners dream about all summer are the latest victims of Maine’s ongoing drought conditions. Growers around the state are finding ripening tomatoes on their vines that look perfect, until they see the base of the fruit is brown, black and soft. The same is also happening to eggplants and peppers.
Can You Legally Bury a Dead Person in Your Backyard in Maine?
A weird story happened in Maine a few years ago that got us thinking about dead people, and where we put them. 72-year-old Carolyn Farnell died in her home in East Baldwin. She was, according to authorities, buried in her backyard by her 43-year-old son, Shawn Farnell. No foul play is suspected. It seemed Carolyn was in poor health and her son was simply carrying out her final wishes.
Illegal camping at Maine’s Acadia National Park is on the rise
The number of visitors — and illegal campers — has increased during the pandemic. The number of illegal campers at Acadia National Park in Maine is increasing, according to a park spokesman. Acadia spokesperson Sean Bonnage told the Bangor Daily News that illegal camping ranges from people setting...
Want To Own A Campground Near Baxter State Park Maine?
As The Great Resignation continues, there is good chance you have been thinking about making a change in your life. Maybe you LOVE camping and have always wanted to find a way to make that your job? What better to make a living than by doing something you love, right?
These Are The 10 Tallest Buildings in Maine
Maine is not exactly known for its tall buildings. Skyscrapers aren't a thing here, but we like it that way. Too many tall buildings would take away our state's charm. That said, I was curious what buildings were the 10 tallest in Maine, so I did some digging and was surprised by a few of these on the list.
wagmtv.com
Versant Power Distribution Rate Request
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Versant Power announced they are seeking the rate change to continue maintaining and improving customers access to electricity in Northern and Eastern Maine. They are looking to seek this change in distribution rates beginning in the summer of 2023. Versant says they plan to use...
These Massachusetts cities are expected to feel over 100 degrees on Thursday
Oppressive summer heat will return to Massachusetts to close the week, bringing temperatures in the 90s to communities across the state. But adding a heavy amount of moisture to the air, some cities could at times feel as hot as 105 degrees. The burst of heat and humidity comes roughly...
Bangor could be home to Maine's first tiny home community
BANGOR, Maine — Real estate developers in Bangor have a plan that could help turn an underutilized piece of land into new housing opportunities. Louie Morrison is leading a project to create Maine's first tiny home community. Morrison's plan is to build 37 tiny homes to rent or resell...
