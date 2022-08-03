Read on www.ourquadcities.com
ourquadcities.com
Muscatine council to consider railroad overpass
The possibility of a railroad overpass on Dick Drake Way is one of the items to be discussed when the Council meets in regular session Thursday (August 4) in the Council Chambers at Muscatine City Hall, 215 Sycamore Street, Muscatine. A virtual meeting will be held in conjunction with the...
John Deere Road construction starts August 8
The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that construction on John Deere Road (Illinois 5) in Moline will begin Monday, August 8, weather permitting. The work zone is from Seventh to 16th Streets. Workers will patch the roadway and lane closures will be required. The $1.1 million project is expected to be completed by the […]
nrgmediadixon.com
Sterling Council Paves the Way for K-Mart Store Area Redevelopment
For over six years the former K-Mart Plaza sat empty and deteriorating. Those bleak days may be ending. Earlier this year, the Veterans Administration moved in and occupied a part of the former K-Mart store. There is more work to be done and the Sterling City Council at their most recent meeting took a big step to filling up the area once again.
KWQC
Road closure begins Monday for reconstruction project in Rock Falls
ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - Starting Monday, Dixon Avenue will be closed from Avenue A to the Hennepin Canal bridge for a reconstruction project. According to a media release from the Rock Falls Police Department, there will be barricades in place prohibiting traffic in the area. According to police:. Westbound...
ourquadcities.com
Former mayor is nominee for Muscatine County Board of Supervisors
The Muscatine County Democratic Party has announced Diana Broderson will represent the party as its 2022 nominee for the position of Muscatine County Board of Supervisors – District 1. On Tuesday, Muscatine Democrats held a virtual reconvening of delegates to make the nomination, a news release says. Kelcey Brackett,...
ourquadcities.com
One westbound lane of I-80 bridge to close for patching
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that, weather permitting, the westbound right lane of the I-80 Mississippi River bridge (Fred Schwengel Memorial Bridge) in Rock Island County will be closed overnight for deck patching beginning Monday, Aug. 8. Signing will be used to maintain traffic during the project, which...
voiceofmuscatine.com
West Liberty receives $100,000 grant to restore condemned building
The city of West Liberty recently received a $100,000 state grant to restore a dilapidated building into brand new apartments and commercial space. The restoration project centers around the condemned building located at 115 E. Third St. in West Liberty. When complete, the revamped building will house an array of businesses in the front of the building, Liberty Public House in the rear, and two apartments upstairs.
One of the Largest Flea Markets in Iowa is Happening This Month
The first annual Summer Flea Market, Antique, and Collectible Show is quickly approaching! The event is happening Sunday, August 21st at the Jones County Fairgrounds in Monticello, IA. This marks the first year the show will be held in Monticello after 37 years at the Maquoketa Fairgrounds. With expectations of...
KWQC
Wienermobile returns to Quad Cities
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile comes back to the Quad Cities. Ketchup Kaitlyn and her team are excited to announce their return. The 27ft long Wienermobile will be in Davenport for three days, Aug 4, 5, and 7. Thursday, the Wienermobile will be located at Hy-Vee on...
ourquadcities.com
Food inspectors ensure fair food is safe to enjoy
One of many Quad Citians’ favorite parts about visiting the Mississippi Valley Fair is enjoying all the wonderful food from vendors, and the Scott County Health Department dropped by to ensure the fair food you eat meets state requirements. After determining the facilities and foods are up to code,...
ourquadcities.com
Moline’s 150th Anniversary
Communications Coordinator, Tory Brecht, sat down with us to talk about how the city of Moline is gearing for a their week long celebration.
KWQC
Rock Island business and property owners react to proposed tax increase
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Many downtown Rock Island business and property owners support the proposed tax increase by the Rock Island Steering Committee to fund the special service area. Others think the city already has enough taxes and wants their money to go toward something other than city employee salaries.
ourquadcities.com
QC Islamic Center to give out free backpacks
The Islamic Center of the Quad Cities, in partnership with the Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA) Relief, will be distributing free backpacks for back to school to QC families in need this weekend. The event will be held at Islamic Center of the Quad Cities, 6005 34th Ave., Moline,...
ourquadcities.com
Two transported after late-Friday crash in Bettendorf
Emergency responders were on the scene about 9:30 p.m. Friday after two vans crashed on the 1800 block of Lincoln Road, Bettendorf. Two people were transported from the scene – at least one in handcuffs. Our Local 4 News crew saw neighbors gather to watch as officers talked with witnesses.
KCRG.com
Teacher shares reasons for resigning amid statewide shortage
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Districts across the state are in dire need of more teachers. We’ve been in touch with several districts both large and small regarding teacher retention. Springville had 4 teachers resign, that’s actually down from the year prior when that district saw 6 resignations. Lisbon had...
Name released in Rock River kayaker death
DIXON, Ill. (WHBF) — The person recovered from the Rock River on August 3 has been identified as 40-year-old James Shirk of Dixon. Shirk was reported missing by family members on the evening of August 2. He was last seen on August 2 at approximately 2:00 p.m. on the Rock River in an orange kayak […]
ourquadcities.com
Muscatine elementary school is vandalized; officials investigate
Muscatine Police ask for the public’s help to find who’s responsible for the vandalism at Madison Elementary School. The police and fire departments responded to a call from the school a little after 3 a.m. Friday. Local 4 News spoke with Muscatines Assistant Chief, Steve Snider, who said...
Dubuque’s Final “Taste of Summer” Event is August 4th
The final Taste of Summer event is happening at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium this Thursday, August 3rd. Everyone is invited to attend the third and final festival of the year! From 5-9pm, the River Museum will be home to live music, delicious food from a variety of food trucks, and great entertainment.
Favorite Quad Cities Bakery Moving To Bigger and Better Location
Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie has made a big announcement on Facebook. "I am beyond excited to announce, that due to the remarkable growth of Oh So Sweet and the unwavering support the Quad Cities has shown us over the last 8 1/2 years, that WE ARE EXPANDING!" The bakery...
Head-on collision at Highway 6 in Colona leaves 1 person dead
COLONA, Ill. — One person died Friday morning, Aug. 5 in a two-vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 6 in Henry County, according to Illinois State Police. At about 6:35 a.m. Friday, a vehicle was traveling westbound on Highway 6 at East 200th Street when it crossed the center line and struck an eastbound vehicle head-on.
