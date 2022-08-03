Iran reiterates claim it has technical means to build nuclear bomb, but no intention of doing so

Read on americanmilitarynews.com
Israeli PM warns Biden to prepare to use military against nuclear Iran
In a joint press conference with President Joe Biden on Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid warned that words alone would not stop Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons and that the U.S. and other members of the “free world” must be willing to use military force to stop Iran.
Russian forces 'can't cope' with the 'unpredictability' of Ukrainian troops, top enlisted leader says
After five months of fighting, Ukraine's military has forced Russia to reduce its ambitions. Much of Ukraine's battlefield success is owed to its more capable noncommissioned officers. With strategic competition increasing, Western militaries are emphasizing the role of skilled NCOs. In the five months since Russia launched its attack, Ukraine's...
Fourth phase of Ukraine war with Russia could be decisive — if US sends more weapons | Opinion
The war in Ukraine has now entered its third phase. Phase 1, beginning on Feb. 24, was Russia’s pell-mell attempt to take Kyiv. That resulted in failure thanks to terrible Russian logistics (remember the 40-mile convoy?) and a skillful Ukrainian defense making use of handheld weapons such as Stingers and Javelins supplied by the West.
Life sentence for Iranian executioner a blow to the mullahs
July 15 (UPI) -- The life sentence imposed by a Swedish court on the Iranian executioner Hamid Noury on Thursday will be a severe blow to the mullahs' theocratic regime. It is the first time an official of the Islamic Republic has been sentenced for his involvement in the massacre of thousands of political prisoners in 1988.
The six-blade 'Ninja missile' used to mince terrorists: CIA deployed two R9X Hellfires to shred Al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri - just one month after they were used to wipe out ISIS leader in Syria
Al Qaeda's leader Ayman al-Zawahiri became the latest victim of the feared Hellfire Ninja R9X missile that uses pop-out swords rather than an explosive to take down high profile targets, according to military experts. Al-Zawahiri was killed in a drone strike in the Shirpur neighborhood of the Afghani capital of...
Brittney Griner 'won over' Russian prison guards and inmates, and they reassured the WNBA star as she finished her trial
Russian prison guards and inmates told Griner "everything will be OK!" ahead of her trial, where she was sentenced to nine years in prison overseas.
Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die
A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
Iran: Ex-child bride among three women executed in one day - report
Iranian authorities put three women to death on Wednesday for murdering their husbands, a human rights charity says. According to the Iran Human Rights Group they were among 32 people executed in the past week alone. A former child bride, convicted of later killing the man she had married at...
Ex-CIA chief predicts Chinese President's next moves after Pelosi's Taiwan trip
Ret. Gen. David Petraeus, the former director of the Central Intelligence Agency, tells CNN’s John Avlon why Chinese President Xi Jinping may try to avoid conflict with the US and Taiwan following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to the democratic, self-governing island.
'Go to hell': Journalist's message to Iranian government after man with loaded AK-47 was arrested near her home
Iranian journalist and activist Masih Alinejad joins CNN’s New Day to discuss the recent arrest of an armed man near her family’s home in Brooklyn, New York. Alinejad was also targeted in an alleged kidnapping plot last year by Iranian nationals after speaking out against the Iranian regime. Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs denied any involvement, calling the accusation “baseless and ridiculous,” according to semi-official Iranian state media.
U.S. to Enrage Kim Jong Un With Assassination Dry Run
SEOUL—The U.S and South Korea are about to play war games again, and this time they’re going for the jugular. For their first joint military exercises in five years, the Americans and South Koreans will polish up what military people here call the “kill chain” in which they target the North’s missile and nuclear sites plus bases needed to supply, refuel, and rearm them.
Iran Leader Plans NYC Trip After Regime Threat To Turn City 'Into Ruins'
The National Council of Resistance of Iran told Newsweek the State Department should refuse a visa for President Ebrahim Raisi.
Russian Hypersonic Missile Scientist Arrested, Charged With Treason
Alexander Shiplyuk is the third prominent Novosibirsk-based scientist to be taken into custody over the past few months.
It's been long enough: Time for Biden to remove Cuba from terror list
As the Cuban government celebrates the July 26 Day of the National Rebellion — a public holiday commemorating the 1953 attack on the Moncada Barracks that is considered the precursor to the 1959 revolution — U.S. groups are calling on the Biden administration to end the cruel sanctions that are creating such hardship for the Cuban people. In particular, they are pushing President Biden to take Cuba off the list of state sponsors of terrorism.
Israel Lasers In On Iranian Drone Threat As Biden Visits
Moments after US President Joe Biden touched down in Tel Aviv on Wednesday, the Israeli military showed him new hardware it says is essential to confronting Iran: anti-drone lasers. While Israel has long been known for its efforts to thwart Tehran's nuclear ambitions, Israeli officials have increasingly been sounding the...
Ukraine takes out Russian ammunition railway connecting Kherson to Crimea
Ukrainian forces have taken out a Russian ammunition railway connecting Kherson to Crimea and further blocking Russian supply lines the U.K. Ministry of Defense said Wednesday. The intelligence update said that Russian forces would likely be able to repair the line that logistically connects occupying forces in the south to...
Famed Psychic Warns Putin: 'Mind Power' Will Block Nuclear Weapons
Uri Geller, who is well known for spoon bending, said he would use his abilities to prevent the Russian president from using nukes.
Gen Keane rips 'outrageous' US handling of China threat: 'You'd think we would have learned our lesson'
The decision by the United States to delay a scheduled test of an intercontinental ballistic missile due to China's deployment of dozens of military aircraft and missiles in the Taiwan Strait is a mistake, Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane said Thursday, warning that the move will portend weakness at a critical moment amid escalating tensions.
US Marines just ate all the eggs in one of southeastern Europe's most strategically important port cities
US sailors and Marines aboard USS Arlington visited the Greek port of Alexandroupoli in late May. They appeared to enjoy their stay — local media reported that they overwhelmed many restaurants. The visit reflects the US military's increasing interest in Greece amid growing tension in the region. At the...
Hezbollah Chief Vows 'No One' Will Extract Gas, Oil From Maritime Zones if Lebanon Unable to Do So
BEIRUT (Reuters) -The head of powerful armed group Hezbollah warned on Wednesday that "no one" would be allowed to operate in maritime oil and gas fields if Lebanon was barred from its "rights" in extracting from areas off of its own coast. "If you don't give us the rights that...
