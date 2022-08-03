ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Iran reiterates claim it has technical means to build nuclear bomb, but no intention of doing so

By Opinion
americanmilitarynews.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on americanmilitarynews.com

Comments / 1

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Israeli PM warns Biden to prepare to use military against nuclear Iran

In a joint press conference with President Joe Biden on Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid warned that words alone would not stop Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons and that the U.S. and other members of the “free world” must be willing to use military force to stop Iran.
WORLD
Business Insider

Russian forces 'can't cope' with the 'unpredictability' of Ukrainian troops, top enlisted leader says

After five months of fighting, Ukraine's military has forced Russia to reduce its ambitions. Much of Ukraine's battlefield success is owed to its more capable noncommissioned officers. With strategic competition increasing, Western militaries are emphasizing the role of skilled NCOs. In the five months since Russia launched its attack, Ukraine's...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
UPI News

Life sentence for Iranian executioner a blow to the mullahs

July 15 (UPI) -- The life sentence imposed by a Swedish court on the Iranian executioner Hamid Noury on Thursday will be a severe blow to the mullahs' theocratic regime. It is the first time an official of the Islamic Republic has been sentenced for his involvement in the massacre of thousands of political prisoners in 1988.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ali Khamenei
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Mail

The six-blade 'Ninja missile' used to mince terrorists: CIA deployed two R9X Hellfires to shred Al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri - just one month after they were used to wipe out ISIS leader in Syria

Al Qaeda's leader Ayman al-Zawahiri became the latest victim of the feared Hellfire Ninja R9X missile that uses pop-out swords rather than an explosive to take down high profile targets, according to military experts. Al-Zawahiri was killed in a drone strike in the Shirpur neighborhood of the Afghani capital of...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die

A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
MILITARY
BBC

Iran: Ex-child bride among three women executed in one day - report

Iranian authorities put three women to death on Wednesday for murdering their husbands, a human rights charity says. According to the Iran Human Rights Group they were among 32 people executed in the past week alone. A former child bride, convicted of later killing the man she had married at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Weapon#Nuclear Power#Iran Nuclear Deal#Uranium#Islamic#Supreme
CNN

'Go to hell': Journalist's message to Iranian government after man with loaded AK-47 was arrested near her home

Iranian journalist and activist Masih Alinejad joins CNN’s New Day to discuss the recent arrest of an armed man near her family’s home in Brooklyn, New York. Alinejad was also targeted in an alleged kidnapping plot last year by Iranian nationals after speaking out against the Iranian regime. Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs denied any involvement, calling the accusation “baseless and ridiculous,” according to semi-official Iranian state media.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Beast

U.S. to Enrage Kim Jong Un With Assassination Dry Run

SEOUL—The U.S and South Korea are about to play war games again, and this time they’re going for the jugular. For their first joint military exercises in five years, the Americans and South Koreans will polish up what military people here call the “kill chain” in which they target the North’s missile and nuclear sites plus bases needed to supply, refuel, and rearm them.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Middle East
Salon

It's been long enough: Time for Biden to remove Cuba from terror list

As the Cuban government celebrates the July 26 Day of the National Rebellion — a public holiday commemorating the 1953 attack on the Moncada Barracks that is considered the precursor to the 1959 revolution — U.S. groups are calling on the Biden administration to end the cruel sanctions that are creating such hardship for the Cuban people. In particular, they are pushing President Biden to take Cuba off the list of state sponsors of terrorism.
FOREIGN POLICY
International Business Times

Israel Lasers In On Iranian Drone Threat As Biden Visits

Moments after US President Joe Biden touched down in Tel Aviv on Wednesday, the Israeli military showed him new hardware it says is essential to confronting Iran: anti-drone lasers. While Israel has long been known for its efforts to thwart Tehran's nuclear ambitions, Israeli officials have increasingly been sounding the...
MILITARY
Fox News

Ukraine takes out Russian ammunition railway connecting Kherson to Crimea

Ukrainian forces have taken out a Russian ammunition railway connecting Kherson to Crimea and further blocking Russian supply lines the U.K. Ministry of Defense said Wednesday. The intelligence update said that Russian forces would likely be able to repair the line that logistically connects occupying forces in the south to...
POLITICS
Fox News

Gen Keane rips 'outrageous' US handling of China threat: 'You'd think we would have learned our lesson'

The decision by the United States to delay a scheduled test of an intercontinental ballistic missile due to China's deployment of dozens of military aircraft and missiles in the Taiwan Strait is a mistake, Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane said Thursday, warning that the move will portend weakness at a critical moment amid escalating tensions.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy