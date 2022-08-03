ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osawatomie, KS

County's solar facility moratorium will not delay Osawatomie project

By Doug Carder doug.carder@miconews.com
republic-online.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.republic-online.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Miami County, KS
Local
Kansas Government
Osawatomie, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Industry
City
Osawatomie, KS
Local
Kansas Business
Miami County, KS
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Radiation#Solar Panels#County Commission#Zoning Regulations#Urban Construction
KCTV 5

Tomahawk Creek Trail open to visitors again following repairs

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Tomahawk Creek Trail is open to visitors again after repairs were made following summer storms. According to Overland Park Parks and Recreation, maintenance crews have been working to repair it since it was damaged near St. Andrews Golf Club earlier this summer. That is near...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Inside JCPRD: Was Johnson County redlined?

The Johnson County Museum is currently displaying a special exhibit created in-house titled, REDLINED: Cities, Suburbs, and Segregation. At the beginning of tours, many visitors share with us their belief that Johnson County was redlined. Historically speaking, this was not true. Read on to learn more about Johnson County’s status.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

High demand for meat impacting local butchers

KSNT (TOPEKA)- Since the start of the pandemic there has been a push to get back to buying local, and now across the country, local butchers are having a hard time keeping up with the demand. Drew Forester, owner of Fairview Farms, a local butcher in Topeka, told 27 News he is currently booked out […]
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
republic-online.com

Parade is highlight of Miami County Fair

PAOLA — A vibrant group of community members, businesses and clubs were showcased during the 74th annual Miami County Fair Parade. The parade, which is sponsored by the Paola Rotary Club, took place Wednesday, July 27, in downtown Paola. This year’s theme was “Imagine.”. Float winners were:
PAOLA, KS
KMBC.com

Voter turnout heavy in Johnson County, Kansas for August primary

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Thousands of Johnson County residents flocked to the polls on Tuesday in what could be the largest primary election turnout in years. According to Johnson County Elections Commissioner Fred Sherman, his office was preparing for up to a 65% turnout of registered voters. Sherman said...

Comments / 0

Community Policy