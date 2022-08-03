County's solar facility moratorium will not delay Osawatomie project

Read on www.republic-online.com
Related
kcur.org
Prairie Village is getting rid of Bird's electric scooters in August — here's why
The city council’s Committee of the Whole on Monday decided against renewing the city’s one-year pilot program with Bird Rides, Inc., which would have kept the dockless, pay-as-you-go vehicles on city streets for another year. Additionally, a memorandum of understanding the committee discussed would have included automatic renewals...
Johnson County approves plans for $2M community greenspace
On Thursday, commissioners approved plans for the design, financing and maintenance of the Johnson County Square greenspace.
LJWORLD
‘Either we prepare for it or we get run over by it’: Douglas County leaders begin to plan for Panasonic battery plant
Imagine the Energizer bunny with a turbo charger. Plans in De Soto for a new $4 billion, 4,000-job plant that makes batteries for electric vehicles may get growth moving at that type of speed in Eudora — and perhaps Lawrence. The EDC of Lawrence and Douglas County — a...
Businesses along Main Street navigate ongoing construction work
Businesses along Kansas City, Missouri’s Main Street are navigating construction work related to improvements to the city’s water system.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Leawood approves new citywide crosswalk policy
Leawood City Council approved a policy allowing residents to request crosswalks in areas where pedestrians have been hit by vehicles.
kcur.org
Kansas City is making Spire repair its road damage before issuing any new work permits
Spire Energy on Thursday began to repair roads damaged by its utility crews after Kansas City announced it would temporarily refuse to issue new work permits to the company. But it’s not clear when the Department of Public Works will lift the freeze. The city said that Spire Energy...
Prairie Village ends e-scooter rental program
Prairie Village City Council voted to discontinue its scooter rental program with Bird.
AOL Corp
Another hospital is expanding in Johnson County, with $70 million for two new sites
Construction will begin this month on a nearly $70 million expansion of Olathe Health, with an Overland Park location and a new medical campus, a “one-stop-shop” for everything from primary to urgent care, the hospital announced Thursday. The project will expand the health system’s footprint with construction at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCTV 5
Tomahawk Creek Trail open to visitors again following repairs
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Tomahawk Creek Trail is open to visitors again after repairs were made following summer storms. According to Overland Park Parks and Recreation, maintenance crews have been working to repair it since it was damaged near St. Andrews Golf Club earlier this summer. That is near...
Kansas City investigates reports of illegal short-term rentals
Kansas City's auditor plans to investigate its short-term rental program to determine if hosts are registering and following requirements.
bluevalleypost.com
Inside JCPRD: Was Johnson County redlined?
The Johnson County Museum is currently displaying a special exhibit created in-house titled, REDLINED: Cities, Suburbs, and Segregation. At the beginning of tours, many visitors share with us their belief that Johnson County was redlined. Historically speaking, this was not true. Read on to learn more about Johnson County’s status.
High demand for meat impacting local butchers
KSNT (TOPEKA)- Since the start of the pandemic there has been a push to get back to buying local, and now across the country, local butchers are having a hard time keeping up with the demand. Drew Forester, owner of Fairview Farms, a local butcher in Topeka, told 27 News he is currently booked out […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Commerce Bank customers report deposit, payment issues
Kansas City Commerce Bank customers reported account issues, saying paychecks weren't deposited and payments hadn't processed.
republic-online.com
Parade is highlight of Miami County Fair
PAOLA — A vibrant group of community members, businesses and clubs were showcased during the 74th annual Miami County Fair Parade. The parade, which is sponsored by the Paola Rotary Club, took place Wednesday, July 27, in downtown Paola. This year’s theme was “Imagine.”. Float winners were:
Overland Park city council says no to a rezoning proposal for townhomes
The Overland Park city council voted down a developer's proposal Monday night to rezone land behind the vacant Incred-A-Bowl to build townhomes.
KMBC.com
Voter turnout heavy in Johnson County, Kansas for August primary
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Thousands of Johnson County residents flocked to the polls on Tuesday in what could be the largest primary election turnout in years. According to Johnson County Elections Commissioner Fred Sherman, his office was preparing for up to a 65% turnout of registered voters. Sherman said...
McCandless, Huff advance to Independence City Council general election
Dr. Bridget McCandless and Mike Huff advanced Tuesday night in a primary for Independence City Council.
Shawnee complex says it can’t remove bats from man’s apartment
A man complained about a possible bat infestation in his basement to his Shawnee apartment complex but was told they can't remove them.
lawrencekstimes.com
Election results: Kansas’ abortion amendment vote, Douglas County Commission primary and more
Result charts here for the big 3 ballot items for Lawrence voters: the constitutional amendment, Douglas County Commission District 1 Democratic primary, and U.S. Senate primaries. We’re updating these charts as quickly as possible as the numbers come in. This page will be updated frequently — refresh to make sure...
kcur.org
Manny Abarca poised to be Jackson County's first Hispanic legislator in almost a decade
Manny Abarca handily won the Democratic primary for Jackson County’s 1st District, which covers Kansas City’s commercial core and some of its most diverse neighborhoods. If Abarca wins the general in November, he will be the first Hispanic member elected to the county legislature in almost a decade.
Comments / 0