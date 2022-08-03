Read on redshirtsalwaysdie.com
Watch This Nichelle Nichols NASA Documentary With Your Kids
The legacy of Nichelle Nichols, star of Star Trek, is one of representation. The beloved actress has died at 89 and leaves behind legions of fans, many — like Stacey Abrams and Barack Obama — who were directly inspired by Lt. Uhura’s presence on the bridge of the Starship Enterprise. But, Nichelle Nichols didn’t just pretend to fly in space. In 1977, she put the idealistic notions of Star Trek into real-world action.
NASA Just Released the Most-detailed Photos of Space Ever — Take a Look
NASA has released the first images taken by the James Webb Space Telescope, a $5 billion project more than two decades in the making — and they're absolutely breathtaking. Released on Monday by President Biden, the first image is the deepest infrared image of space ever taken. It depicts galaxy cluster SMACS 0723, located 4.6 billion light-years away, behind which are shows dozens of ancient galaxies more than 13 billion light-years away. "This slice of the vast universe covers a patch of sky approximately the size of a grain of sand held at arm's length by someone on the ground," wrote NASA in a press release.
Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope casually reveals terrifying purple galactic swirl in our universe
Looking more like a horrifying psychedelic swirl from a Marvel movie than the spiral galaxy shape familiar from visual telescopes, the new James Webb Space Telescope image shows the dusty skeleton of the distant galaxy NGC 628.“This is a galaxy that probably looks a lot like what we think our own Milky Way looks like,” Gabriel Brammer, an astronomer at the Cosmic Dawn Center in the Niels Bohr Institute at the University of Copenhagen, who shared the image on Twitter Monday, told The Independent in an interview. “You can see all these knots of individual stars forming, individual supernovae have...
Daily Beast
Meet the Kooks Who Think NASA’s James Webb Telescope Is a Giant Space Cannon
The space community has been abuzz this week after NASA unveiled five stunning, highly anticipated new images from the James Webb Space Telescope. While the pictures stirred the awe and wonder of normal people, they also became a target for good old-fashioned idiots—er, conspiracy theorists—who believe that the photos are fake, or really evidence of enormous aliens, or that Webb is a giant space laser, actually.
James Webb Spots the Farthest Galaxy Humans Have Ever Seen, Near the Dawn of Time
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists think they have discovered the most distant—and potentially oldest—galaxy ever seen in the universe using new observations from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), the most powerful observatory ever launched, according to a study posted on the preprint server arXiv on Tuesday.
The James Webb Space Telescope Zeroes In On One Of The Weirdest Galaxies In The Universe
A new image looks at the mysterious Cartwheel Galaxy, some 500 million light years from Earth.
Mind-Blowing James Webb Space Photos Reveal ‘Structures That We Don’t Even Know What They Are’
On Tuesday, NASA revealed five mind-boggling images from the James Webb Space Telescope—the most powerful telescope ever launched into space, currently one million miles away. The JWST is humanity's newest and best way to look deep into the cosmos, all the way back to the period of time immediately...
ZDNet
Today, we'll glimpse the 'deepest' ever image from space
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) mission is set to release the first set of full-color images and spectroscopic data. The images are from the farthest places in the universe that humanity as peered into: as NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told reporters last month, the Webb telescope was "nothing short of a real scientific feat."
PHOTOS: NASA Reveals Jaw-Droppping Images of Cartwheel Galaxy Located 500 Million Light-Years From Earth
NASA’s new James Webb Space Telescope has new images for us, and it has us doing cartwheels. Last month, the space organization blew us away when it revealed the telescope’s first set of images that featured out-of-this-world looks into distant galaxies, stunning star nurseries, dying stars, and once-hidden black holes. Now, the latest photo is no exception.
Apollo 11 relics among 10,000 mementos flying on Artemis 1 moon mission
A lunar sample and a piece of the rocket that enabled its collection are set to launch on NASA's next mission to the moon. The Apollo 11 artifacts are part of the Artemis 1 Official Flight Kit.
How Sonequa Martin-Green’s Frito-Lay Promotion Ties into Nichelle Nichols’ Stunning Legacy
No one expected our interview with actress Sonequa Martin-Green, the first Black woman captain in Star Trek history, to take place one day after the death of the series’ iconic trailblazer, Nichelle Nichols. But Nichols made this interview possible. Martin-Green is a huge part of Frito-Lay’s Back-to-School Blast Off...
James Webb Space Telescope: Origins, design and mission objectives
The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), which launched Dec. 25, 2021 at 7:20 a.m. ET (12:20 p.m. GMT) from the Guiana Space Centre (also known as Europe's Spaceport) in French Guiana, is on a mission to observe some of the faintest, oldest objects in the universe, from a vantage point nearly 1 million miles (1.5 million kilometers) from Earth.
James Webb Space Telescope captures astonishing photo of the most distant star in the known universe
The James Webb Space Telescope has spotted the most distant star in the universe.The star, named Earendel after a character in J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Silmarillion, is 28 billion light-years from our own planet – twice the distance of the second furthest star, Icarus, which is 14.4 billion light-years away – although when it was first observed the light only took 12.9 billion years to reach Earth.Earendel is approximately 50 to 100 times more massive than our Sun, with the likelihood being that the star exploded into a supernova just a few million years after its birth."We’re excited to share the first...
A prominent scientist posted an image of a distant star he said was taken by the Webb telescope. It was actually a slice of chorizo.
A red ball of spicy fire with luminous patches glowing menacingly against a black background. This, prominent French scientist Etienne Klein declared, was the latest astonishing picture taken by the James Webb Space Telescope of Proxima Centauri, the closest star to our Sun. Fellow Twitter users marveled at the details...
IFLScience
NASA Confirms Launch Date For Artemis I Is A Go
Humanity’s mission back to the Moon is about to see its first major test in just a few weeks. NASA has announced that Artemis I, the uncrewed test mission of its new rocket and capsule, will roll out to the launch pad on August 18 for the expected launch on August 29.
Space philosopher Frank White on 'The Overview Effect' and humanity's connection with Earth
Frank White's "overview effect" has increasingly become iconic for explaining a very human condition attached to the space travel experience.
Is the James Webb Space Telescope finding the furthest, oldest, youngest or first galaxies? An astronomer explains.
We’ve now seen the first data from the James Webb Space Telescope. It has observed the atmospheres of distant planets, groups of nearby galaxies, galaxy light bent by unseen dark matter, and clouds of gas and dust in stellar nurseries.
dailygalaxy.com
Triple Star System Unlike Any Seen in the Universe (Weekend Feature)
Imagine what would life be like on a planet in a solar system with three stars, with the combined binary 12 times larger than our Sun and the third star a colossal 16 times the mass of the Sun. “As far as we know, it is the first of its kind ever detected”, astrophysicist Alejandro Vigna-Gomez at the Niels Bohr Institute says about the discovery of a massive, triple star system, TIC 470710327, with two stars orbiting one another in a binary and the third orbiting the binary, according to a study published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.
NASA's twin Voyager probes are nearly 45 — and facing some hard decisions
It's the twilight years for the two NASA workhorses, but they're not ready to give up quite yet. On August 20, 1977, NASA's Voyager 2 spacecraft launched to space. Its twin, Voyager 1, launched 16 days later. Today, they are not only the most distant man-made objects — at 12 billion and 14.5 billion miles (19.3 billion and 23.3 billion kilometers) away from Earth, respectively — but also NASA's longest-operating mission, continuing to send back data from their interstellar journeys toward the edge of the solar system as they approach their 45th birthdays.
Phys.org
NASA Goddard's 'Web Around Asteroid Bennu' shows in SIGGRAPH film fest
Alongside cultural heavyweights such as Disney's "Encanto" and Warner Brothers' "The Batman," a short film created at Goddard shares the screen next week at a festival honoring standout works of computer animated storytelling. "A Web Around Asteroid Bennu" highlights the tricky navigation it took for NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission to collect...
FanSided
