ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Bill Russell and Nichelle Nichols and their greatest roles you may not know | John A. Tures

By Capital-Star Guest Contributor
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ELhYA_0h2zcSnK00

Credit Getty Images

America has lost a pair of icons from the 1960s … and other decades of course. Those two would be legendary basketball champion Bill Russell of the Boston Celtics, and Nichelle Nichols of Star Trek fame. As amazing as both of them were in their primary roles, each played an additional role you may never have heard about, but had just as big of an impact.

In his 13 seasons in the National Basketball Association, Bill Russell won 11 NBA Championships, cementing his Boston Celtics as the greatest franchise in pro basketball history. Nobody has ever been mentioned as a better defensive center. In fact, he won so many MVPs against impressive competition that they’ve named the MVP trophy for him.

He was the first African-American coach of any major professional team, where he won a title as well. He had a longtime broadcasting career in professional games. You’re probably wondering what could top any of that.

Believe it or not, Russell may have played a bigger role on network television as a guest star.  Growing up as a teen, you never missed an episode of “Miami Vice.” They had a who’s who list of guest stars. And the writing was so good, that those lessons made a huge impression on you, more than any ABC After School Special. In an episode called “The Fix,” Russell played Judge Roger Ferguson, who had a gambling problem. He would work off his debts by helping out criminals in the legal system, and setting low bail for nefarious drug traffickers.  He loses so much at betting that the gangsters come to him with an offer: tell his son, a college basketball star played by Bernard King, to throw the big game.

King is angry when his dad begs for help. Then he relents, thinking of all his dad (a good guy despite his bad habit), and says he’ll do it to save his father. Russell tells him to play the game of his life, then goes after the mob, sacrificing himself in the process. “I broke even,” are his last words. That lesson stayed with me, showing the consequences of gambling addiction. I just wish a friend of mine from college, who disappeared after a bad run of betting, had seen it too.

Nichelle Nichols is world famous for her role as Uhura, Communications Officer, fourth in command, who commanded a starship in the movies, and half of the first interracial kiss on network TV, in the 1960s.

But did you know she liked Broadway better? She was an accomplished dancer and singer, and model.  Star Trek seemed perhaps a little too far ahead of its time. And she wanted to march with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. instead. But the civil rights icon begged her not to quit, explaining how badly needed she was in her role on television.

So she persisted, getting an expanded TV role and as a movie actress. And she worked as a recruiter for NASA, helping bring in astronauts.

What Bill Russell and Nichelle Nichols showed us is that they were truly great in their roles (the kids all say you’re The GOAT nowadays). But both did more than simply excel in their respective talents. Each went well out of their comfort zones to be a role model in other ways, whether it was in acting, coaching, or recruiting for the real deal. And the USA is better for their trailblazing efforts.

John A. Tures is a professor of political science at LaGrange College in LaGrange, Georgia.  His views are his own.  He can be reached at jtures@lagrange.edu . His Twitter account is @JohnTures2.

The post Bill Russell and Nichelle Nichols and their greatest roles you may not know | John A. Tures appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Georgia State
TVLine

William Shatner, George Takei Pay Tribute to Star Trek's Nichelle Nichols

Click here to read the full article. Nichelle Nichols‘ Star Trek costars are honoring their crewmate after the actress, who played Uhura on the original Trek series, passed away Sunday at the age of 89. William Shatner, who played Captain Kirk alongside Nichols on Star Trek, tweeted: “I am so sorry to hear about the passing of Nichelle. She was a beautiful woman & played an admirable character that did so much for redefining social issues both here in the US & throughout the world. I will certainly miss her. Sending my love and condolences to her family.” George Takei, who played...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Legendary Game Show Host Adam Wade Has Died

Adam Wade, the singer and actor who also made history as the first Black person to host a network game show, has died. He was 87. Wade hosted the 1975 CBS game show Musical Chairs and scored hits with "Take Good Care of Her," "The Writing on the Wall" and "As If I Didn't Know."
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Ducky Mallard Actor David McCallum Once Did Guest Spot on Legendary Series

David McCallum, aka Dr. Ducky Mallard, the former medical examiner turned NCIS historian, once did an episode of a bawdy comedy that certainly went against type. Let’s spin the way back to 1999. Bill Clinton was in his final year as president, MSN Messenger was all the rage and Star Wars made the term prequel a thing. And more specifically, 1999 also happened to feature season two of a ground-breaking comedy about four single women in NYC. We’re talking Sex and the City.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’ Star Jim Nabors Spoke on the Surprising Way Andy Griffith Handled Fame

Stars handle fame in their own way and Andy Griffith of The Andy Griffith Show certainly had his ideas about dealing with it. Yet you might be surprised that a star of his magnitude didn’t really like to publicize it. Griffith, who played Sheriff Andy Taylor for eight seasons on the CBS sitcom, had a hand in bringing Jim Nabors on board. Nabors, of course, played gas station attendant and future Marine Gomer Pyle on there. One time, Nabors talked about his costar and that fame.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nichelle Nichols
Person
Bernard King
Person
Bill Russell
Outsider.com

Don Knotts Once Revealed His ‘Favorite’ Role

We never get tired of seeing interview clips of the legendary Don Knotts. So, as a way to celebrate what would’ve been his 98th birthday, we’re looking back at one of his many memorable moments. In a restored interview with Knotts from 1994, Knotts chatted with a Kansas...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Independent

Nichelle Nichols: Pioneering ‘Star Trek’ actress dies at 89

Nichelle Nichols, the Star Trek actress whose role as an on-screen lieutenant on the bridge of a starship was a groundbreaking example of representation for Black Americans in Hollywood, died on Saturday. She was 89.Her death was confirmed on Instagram on Sunday by the actress’s son Kyle.“Last night, my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes and passed away,” he wrote. “Her light however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from, and draw inspiration.”“Hers was a life well lived and as such a model...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

John Wayne’s Former Secretary Recalls Working for The Duke

Imagine being the secretary to John Wayne and having people call up all the time wanting to speak to The Duke. Julie Hovanian remembers quite well. At one time, she had the interesting duty of fielding those calls. Not everyone made it past the gatekeeper right there. Still, Hovanian would recall her time working for Wayne. In fact, in this short clip released by the John Wayne Estate, she talks about her role. Hovanian would remember getting a call from TV star Telly Savalas, best known for Kojak.
CELEBRITIES
thecomeback.com

Tributes pour in for Nichelle Nichols, known for “Star Trek” and more

This weekend saw the passing of Nichelle Nichols at 89. Nichols, a famed actor, singer, and dancer, was most known for her portrayal of Lieutenant Nyota Uhura in the original Star Trek TV series and its six movie sequels from 1966-91, but she also held some other notable acting roles over the years, released two albums, and volunteered her time on a special project with NASA to recruit more women and minorities for the space program. Nichols’ passing, which was announced Sunday by her family, drew a ton of tributes, including many from other film and TV stars:
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miami Vice#Network Tv#Gambling Addiction#The Boston Celtics#Mvp#African American#Abc After School Special
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pennsylvania Capital-Star

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
615K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pennsylvania Capital-Star is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news site dedicated to honest and aggressive coverage of state government, politics and policy. The nearly 13 million people who call the commonwealth home depend on their interests being safeguarded by one of the nation’s largest, most expensive, and often inefficient and corrupt full-time state legislatures. The actions of the legislative, executive and judicial branches touch on almost every aspect of Pennsylvanians’ daily lives. Since our launch in February 2019, the Capital-Star has emerged as a go-to source for in-depth original reporting, explainers on complex topics, features that ground policy debates, as well as progressive commentary on a range of issues. The Capital-Star is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.penncapital-star.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy