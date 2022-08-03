ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schnecksville, PA

For the first time since 2020, Lehigh Valley Comic Con is back

By Jennifer Sheehan, The Morning Call
 2 days ago
For the first time since 2020, the Lehigh Valley Comic Con will be held, running 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Lehigh Carbon Community College’s Community Services Center, 4525 Education Park Drive, Schnecksville. The Morning Call/TNS

Lehigh Valley comic fans, it’s finally back.

For the first time since 2020, the Lehigh Valley Comic Con will be held, running 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 13 at Lehigh Carbon Community College’s Community Services Center, 4525 Education Park Drive, Schnecksville.

You’ll have the chance to meet some top artists and special guests as well as find thousands of comics, vintage video games, action figures and more.

There’s a long list of featured guests but here’s a sample:

  • Tom Derenick , artist/illustrator: He began his career in 1992 working for Malibu Comics and his first published work for DC Comics was in 1994 on the title “Star Trek.” He was later hired by Marvel Comics and worked on titles like “Night Thrasher,” “Venom,” “X-Men” and more.
  • Glenn Whitmore , a 35-year veteran artist and colorist whose credits include DC Comics (Superman, Power Of Shazam), Dark Horse Comics (The Moth, Nexus), TwoMorrows Publications, Archie Comics (Life With Archie, Archie ‘55), Sitcomics (The Blue Baron, Heroes Union), and Big Bang Comics (Big Bang Adventures).
  • Will Torres, who has worked professionally in the comic book industry for more than 20 years and is the creator/writer/artist on his self-published line of comic books “Mr. Venture,” “Killborg,” “Saint of Assassins” and his upcoming title “Vision Quest Universe #1″

Also in attendance: The Mandalorian Mercs, Rebel Legion, and the 501st Legion. (You could be the next new member of the Mav Oya’la, Ghost Base, or Garrison Carida group.)

While you’re there you can also check out the Lehigh Valley Ghostbusters Jeep. New this year, the event will have a food truck, PFG Pizza, on hand from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

How much: $14 ($13 with college ID); children 12 and under get in free. Costumes are strongly encouraged and you’ll get a $1 discount on your admission if you dress up. If you’re a veteran or active in the military, a first-responder, nurse, doctor or teacher you also can get a $1 off.

The next Lehigh Valley Comic Con will be held on Oct. 1.

Info: lehighvalleycomiccon.com .

