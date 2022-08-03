10 Magical Witch Books for Middle Graders

Read on bookriot.com
This list started with a quotation from WH Auden: “There are no good books which are only for children.” It was so popular that I made it a Top 20, with the second half next week, and a supplementary Top 10 of underrated children’s books by authors famous for other work, which will follow the week after. The first 10, in alphabetical order by author, then...1. The Dark Is Rising, Susan Cooper, and the other four titles in the sequence, 1965-77. “Retells Arthurian myths, weaves in Welsh folklore, Christian and family quests against an epic good versus evil battle” –...
Kids Will Still Read Banned Books
I wasn’t surprised when my 14-year-old began borrowing my books; if anything, I’d expected her to start doing so earlier, but then I suppose she has a lot of books of her own. It’s still a bit funny to watch her peruse my shelves, skimming jacket copy with an expression of intense focus, as if she’s trying to choose a book to bring home from the library. “Can I read this?” she’ll ask, holding up Julie Otsuka’s The Buddha in the Attic or Colson Whitehead’s The Underground Railroad or Tommy Orange’s There There—all books on her high school’s recommended-reading list. We talk about what she reads, and I’m always interested to note how her taste aligns with mine, or doesn’t: She loved Madeline Miller’s The Song of Achilles, Charlotte Higgins’s Greek Myths: A New Retelling, and Emily St. John Mandel’s latest, Sea of Tranquility, but she wasn’t as wild about Pride and Prejudice on her first read—did I build it up too much? Seem a little too keen to introduce her to it?—though she thoroughly enjoyed watching the 1995 BBC miniseries with me.
I left California for Pakistan at the age of nine and never lived there again, and it wasn’t until I read Joan Didion’s Slouching Towards Bethlehem 30 years later that I truly realized how much I still missed the place and how much of me was still there.
Behind the Meaning of the Famous Nursery Rhyme “Yankee Doodle”
It’s a song we all learn as children in America. It’s a patriotic song—indeed, it’s the official state anthem of Connecticut—and it’s a song that brings a smile to our faces, singing of features in caps and macaroni. But what does it all mean?...
US library defunded after refusing to censor LGBTQ authors: ‘We will not ban the books’
A small-town library is at risk of shutting down after residents of Jamestown, Michigan, voted to defund it rather than tolerate certain LGBTQ+-themed books. Residents voted on Tuesday to block a renewal of funds tied to property taxes, Bridge Michigan reported. The vote leaves the library with funds through the...
Tiny manuscript by Charlotte Brontë returns home to Haworth
A miniature manuscript written by a 13-year-old Charlotte Brontë has gone on public display after being returned to her West Yorkshire home. The 15-page book, smaller than a playing card, is dated December 1829 and is stitched in its original brown paper covers. It measures 3.8in (9.6 cm) by...
David Copperfield: Chapter 43 - Another Retrospect
Once again, let me pause upon a memorable period of my life. Let me stand aside, to see the phantoms of those days go by me, accompanying the shadow of myself, in dim procession. David Copperfield, by Charles Dickens is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump...
An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XXXI.
1. Adequate Ideas are such as perfectly represent their Archetypes. Of our real ideas, some are adequate, and some are inadequate. Those I call ADEQUATE, which perfectly represent those archetypes which the mind supposes them taken from: which it intends them to stand for, and to which it refers them. INADEQUATE IDEAS are such, which are but a partial or incomplete representation of those archetypes to which they are referred. Upon which account it is plain, 2. Adequate Ideas are such as perfectly represent their Archetypes. Simple Ideas all adequate. First, that ALL OUR SIMPLE IDEAS ARE ADEQUATE. Because, being nothing but the effects of certain powers in things, fitted and ordained by God to produce such sensations in us, they cannot but be correspondent and adequate to those powers: and we are sure they agree to the reality of things. For, if sugar produce in us the ideas which we call whiteness and sweetness, we are sure there is a power in sugar to produce those ideas in our minds, or else they could not have been produced by it. And so each sensation answering the power that operates on any of our senses, the idea so produced is a real idea, (and not a fiction of the mind, which has no power to produce any simple idea); and cannot but be adequate, since it ought only to answer that power: and so all simple ideas are adequate. It is true, the things producing in us these simple ideas are but few of them denominated by us, as if they were only the CAUSES of them; but as if those ideas were real beings IN them. For, though fire be called painful to the touch, whereby is signified the power of producing in us the idea of pain, yet it is denominated also light and hot; as if light and heat were really something in the fire, more than a power to excite these ideas in us; and therefore are called qualities in or of the fire. But these being nothing, in truth, but powers to excite such ideas in us, I must in that sense be understood, when I speak of secondary qualities as being in things; or of their ideas as being the objects that excite them in us. Such ways of speaking, though accommodated to the vulgar notions, without which one cannot be well understood, yet truly signify nothing but those powers which are in things to excite certain sensations or ideas in us. Since were there no fit organs to receive the impressions fire makes on the sight and touch, nor a mind joined to those organs to receive the ideas of light and heat by those impressions from the fire or sun, there would yet be no more light or heat in the world than there would be pain if there were no sensible creature to feel it, though the sun should continue just as it is now, and Mount AEtna flame higher than ever it did. Solidity and extension, and the termination of it, figure, with motion and rest, whereof we have the ideas, would be really in the world as they are, whether there were any sensible being to perceive them or no: and therefore we have reason to look on those as the real modifications of matter, and such as are the exciting causes of all our various sensations from bodies. But this being an inquiry not belonging to this place, I shall enter no further into it, but proceed to show what complex ideas are adequate, and what not.
The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 32 - The Waking
When Franz returned to himself, he seemed still to be in a dream. He thought himself in a sepulchre, into which a ray of sunlight in pity scarcely penetrated. He stretched forth his hand, and touched stone; he rose to his seat, and found himself lying on his bournous in a bed of dry heather, very soft and odoriferous. The vision had fled; and as if the statues had been but shadows from the tomb, they had vanished at his waking. He advanced several paces towards the point whence the light came, and to all the excitement of his dream succeeded the calmness of reality. He found that he was in a grotto, went towards the opening, and through a kind of fanlight saw a blue sea and an azure sky. The air and water were shining in the beams of the morning sun; on the shore the sailors were sitting, chatting and laughing; and at ten yards from them the boat was at anchor, undulating gracefully on the water. There for some time he enjoyed the fresh breeze which played on his brow, and listened to the dash of the waves on the beach, that left against the rocks a lace of foam as white as silver. He was for some time without reflection or thought for the divine charm which is in the things of nature, specially after a fantastic dream; then gradually this view of the outer world, so calm, so pure, so grand, reminded him of the illusiveness of his vision, and once more awakened memory. He recalled his arrival on the island, his presentation to a smuggler chief, a subterranean palace full of splendor, an excellent supper, and a spoonful of hashish. It seemed, however, even in the very face of open day, that at least a year had elapsed since all these things had passed, so deep was the impression made in his mind by the dream, and so strong a hold had it taken of his imagination. Thus every now and then he saw in fancy amid the sailors, seated on a rock, or undulating in the vessel, one of the shadows which had shared his dream with looks and kisses. Otherwise, his head was perfectly clear, and his body refreshed; he was free from the slightest headache; on the contrary, he felt a certain degree of lightness, a faculty for absorbing the pure air, and enjoying the bright sunshine more vividly than ever.
Interpreting the music of Julius Eastman, Wild Up honors the composer's vastness
Between the hostile diminutives of Southern U.S. racism that give the term "boy" its fraught legacy, and the reclamation of Black innocence and enjoyment by Black people who demand the language back on its own terms, lives Julius Eastman's Joy Boy — a composition that objectifies the ecstatic self in order to reclaim it in a world that projects suffering onto the Black psyche before it even has a chance to assert jubilance. Echoes of vocals that mimic displaced giggling give the composition a haunted atmosphere, as if the sound's potential for conjuring joy is smeared with dread for its very own delights — or the dread of the backlash that Black delight might inspire. Is Black joy an indulgent form of self-deception, this music asks. Can its subject, a self-actualized Black man, override its stigma without succumbing to rage or self-sabotage?
