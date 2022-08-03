ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemical release from Mississippi plant under investigation. Two people at adjacent business suffer from respiratory distress.

 2 days ago
The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality is investigating after two people sought medical attention after being exposed to a chemical released by a neighboring business.

Friday morning, members of the Pearl River County Emergency Operations Center were alerted to a chemical being released from a business in Picayune’s Industrial Park after two employees of an adjacent business suffered from respiratory distress.

PRC EOC Director Shawn Wise said the chemical in question is described as a dry material called magnesium silicate. Two people at a nearby funeral home were affected by the incident and taken to the hospital for treatment. Wise said both individuals were treated and released from the hospital.

Adam Bennett with Dignity Services said he and another coworker said the chemicals covered the building they work in and caused both of them to suffer from respiratory issues. After being treated at the hospital they are now doing fine, he said.

Bennett said he called the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality to report the incident. Wise said MDEQ responded to determine the best way to dispose of the substance. Wise said an investigation determined the chemical came from Heritage Plastics, but it is still unclear how the chemical was released.

MDEQ continues to investigate the incident and has assigned two teams to the case, one to monitor the air and another to cleanup the substance, Wise said.

WJTV 12

Mississippi company offers alcohol delivery service

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi company has taken alcohol delivery into its own hands. The founder of Moonshine Mississippi received a license to deliver alcohol in the state in October 2021. In April 2021, Gov. Tate Reeves signed House Bill 1135, which allows home delivery of liquor, beer, wine or light spirits from local package […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
theadvocate.com

Letters: Bridge over West Pearl River needs to be addressed with urgency

The Highway 90 bridge over the West Pearl River has been closed for two months, with no indication of when work will begin. There should be an urgency in repairing and reopening this bridge for the following reasons: The bridge is an evacuation route serving both Louisiana and Mississippi; the Highway 90 route relieves congestion on Interstate 10 and the Highway 90 route is an economic boost to the Slidell-Waveland corridor, cutting travel time for employees to travel to and from their place of employment.
SLIDELL, LA
WJTV 12

4 men sentenced in separate child exploitation cases in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Attorney General Lynn Fitch (R-Miss.) announced four men were sentenced in separate child exploitation cases in Mississippi. On August 1, Matthew R. Strempler, of Bay St. Louis, pled guilty and was sentenced by Hancock County Circuit Judge Lisa P. Dodson on one count of Child Exploitation. He was sentenced to 40 years […]
WJTV 12

Carbon dioxide shortage could lead to national beer shortage

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A national shortage in carbon dioxide could lead to a national beer shortage. The gas is a vital ingredient in the majority of all beer brewed here in the United States. The shortage was spurred after one of the country’s largest carbon dioxide production hubs in Jackson, Mississippi, became contaminated. Since […]
JACKSON, MS
