numberfire.com
Nolan Gorman sent to Cardinals' bench on Thursday night
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Gorman is not starting in Thursday's Game 2 contest against the Chicago Cubs. Gorman will take a break after Tommy Edman was named St. Louis' starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 125 batted balls this season, Gorman has produced a 14.4% barrel rate and...
Willson Contreras heads back home with Cubs to face Marlins
On July 26, Willson Contreras grew emotional when faced with the possibility of his last home game with the Chicago
Royals pitcher Amir Garrett tosses water on White Sox fan at U.S. Cellular Field
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Kansas City Royals pitcher Amir Garrett threw water at a White Sox fan who apparently was heckling him Tuesday night at U.S. Cellular Field.Video posted on Twitter shows Garrett tossing the water at a fan sitting behind the visiting team's dugout. It's unclear what either Garrett or a fan in a gray shirt are saying to each other during the altercation, when Garrett threw what appeared to be a cup of water on the fan, also hitting a young fan sitting behind him.After the game, Garrett wrote about the altercation on Twitter, saying, "Listen the disrespect is...
numberfire.com
Frank Schwindel finding seat for Cubs Friday afternoon
Chicago Cubs first baseman Frank Schwindel is not in the starting lineup for Friday afternoon's series opener against right-hander Edward Cabrera and the Miami Marlins. Schwindel went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals. Patrick Wisdom will move to first base while Zach McKinstry starts on third and bats seventh.
Milwaukee Brewers place Omar Narvaez on IL
Milwaukee placed catcher Omar Narvaez on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a left quad strain. The Brewers recalled backstop
Nicole Hazen, wife of Arizona Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen, dies at 45
The Arizona Diamondbacks announced on Thursday that Nicole Hazen, the wife of general manager Mike Hazen, died Thursday at the age of 45.
Yardbarker
Cubs vs. Cardinals Postponed on Wednesday Due to Inclement Weather
As indicated, the teams will play a doubleheader on Thursday. The first game, which will serve as Wednesday’s makeup, is scheduled for 12:15 p.m. CDT. That game will be followed up by Thursday’s originally scheduled game at 6:45 p.m. CDT. LHP Justin Steele and RHP Miles Mikolas will...
Major League Baseball to return to London with St. Louis Cardinals vs Chicago Cubs games
Major League Baseball will return to London in 2023, it has been confirmed.The St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs will play a two-game series at London Stadium on 24-25 June 2023, the league revealed on Thursday. The 2023 London Series will mark a return to the baseball-configured home of West Ham following the inaugural series back in 2019 between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees, the first time regular season games had ever been played in Europe.Both teams have previously played regular season games on the international stage. In 2000 the Cubs traveled to Tokyo to open...
numberfire.com
Nico Hoerner not in Cubs' lineup versus Marlins
Chicago Cubs infielder Nico Hoerner is not in the starting lineup for Friday afternoon's series opener against right-hander Edward Cabrera and the Miami Marlins. Hoerner started the past 27 games for the Cubs and hit .260 with a .697 OPS. Christopher Morel will shift to shortstop in place of Hoerner and hit eighth while Rafael Ortega takes over in center field and the leadoff spot.
Yankees Minor League Player Suspended For 50 Games
On Friday, the MLB announced suspensions for five minor league players. One of them was Derek Dietrich of New York Yankees' Triple-A affiliate Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Dietrich has been suspended 50 games without pay. That's because he tested positive for DMPA. Prior to this suspension, Dietrich was batting .259 with nine home...
numberfire.com
Albert Pujols operating first base in Cardinals' Game 2 matchup
St. Louis Cardinal first baseman Albert Pujols is batting fifth in Thursday's second game against the Chicago Cubs. Pujols will take over first after Paul Goldschmidt was announced as Thursday's designated hitter, Nolan Arenado was shifted to third base, and Brendan Donovan was benched. In a matchup against left-hander Sean...
Yardbarker
Derek Dietrich among five minor leaguers suspended for drug violations
Former major league infielder Derek Dietrich was one of five minor leaguers suspended on Friday for violating the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. Dietrich, who plays for the New York Yankees' Triple-A affiliate Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, received a 50-game suspension without pay after testing positive for the stimulant 1,4-dimethylpentylamine. Dietrich,...
MLB・
fantasypros.com
Miles Mikolas lasts 6 1/3 innings on mound Thursday against Cubs
Miles Mikolas lasted 6 1/3 innings on the mound for the Cardinals in the first game of a doubleheader Thursday, allowing three runs on eight hits while also walking one and striking out six in the Cardinals' 4-3 win over the Cubs. Fantasy Impact:. Mikolas has allowed three runs or...
FOX Sports
MLB odds: Bookmaker says Cubs won't win World Series again in his life
"The Chicago Cubs have no hope or direction," PlayUp USA head of wagering Rex Beyers (45 years old) told FOX Sports. "They will not win another World Series in my lifetime. I am fairly convinced of that." For the second time in 10 years, the Cubs find themselves in the...
