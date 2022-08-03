ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens nose tackle Michael Pierce is still a bear to block, but he aims to be more in his second tenure with team

By Childs Walker, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ligN3_0h2zbzgy00
From 2016 to 2019, Michael Pierce grew from an undrafted free agent to a key run-stopper on two Ravens playoff teams. Now that he's back in Baltimore, the jovial nose tackle wants to prove he can also be a pass rusher and a leader for a revamped defensive line. Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun/TNS

Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum stumbled backward, his equilibrium destroyed by the mass of muscle and gut boring directly into him.

It was just one rep during the first full-pads practice of training camp, but a lesson nonetheless in the storm surge created by a legitimate NFL nose tackle, Michael Pierce.

The Ravens brought Pierce back to Baltimore knowing he would produce such collisions. They saw plenty from 2016 to 2019 as he grew from an undrafted free agent to a key run-stuffer on two Ravens playoff teams.

“Michael Pierce is a mountain of a man,” defensive line coach Anthony Weaver said. “The thing about him, when he puts his hands on you, you can’t help but feel it. Even when I’m doing individual drills, I feel like I’m fighting a bear.”

But Pierce and his coaches expect more than the bear this time around. As he nears his 30th birthday, Pierce wants to be a more productive pass rusher, a steadier presence in the lineup and a more trusted leader in the locker room.

“I’ve still got a lot to prove, I believe,” the ever-jovial nose tackle said after a balmy practice Tuesday.

Coach John Harbaugh agreed: “I think he has room to build. … In the big picture of his career, I know he’s not satisfied with where he’s at and how he’s played the last couple years. He’s been good but probably not to his expectations. I believe he has a statement to make.”

Even as the Ravens’ season fell apart over the last six weeks of last season, their run defense rarely faltered. But their No. 1 ranking in the category did not stop general manager Eric DeCosta from reshuffling in the offseason. The Ravens made no attempt to bring back starting nose tackle Brandon Williams and waved a curt goodbye to defensive tackle Derek Wolfe , who retired last month. They used a third-round pick on Travis Jones , an interior sledgehammer from Connecticut. They brought back versatile run stopper Brent Urban , who last played for the team in 2018. And in perhaps their most unexpected move, they committed $16.5 million, $6.75 million of it guaranteed, to reunite with Pierce, who played just eight games over two seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.

“I think honestly, this is the most talented D-line I’ve been a part of, on the interior,” said Urban, an eight-year veteran. “Top to bottom, there’s really no drop-off. There’s so many good young players, and it also has a good balance of leadership as well. It’s a really talented group and one that has all different shapes and sizes. We can kind of attack you however you want to play offense.”

When Pierce departed after the 2019 season, it was not a matter of the Ravens not wanting the former undrafted free agent. Rather, they did not want to match the $27 million deal from the Vikings when they already had substantial dollars committed to Williams.

For Pierce, life away from Baltimore was not always rosy. He opted out of the 2020 season because of coronavirus concerns, then missed nine games last year because of a torn triceps (he said he also tore a calf muscle). In the eight games he did play, he made 20 tackles and a career-high three sacks, but Minnesota released him in March.

Pierce did not need long to think when the Ravens came calling.

“It’s like a homecoming for me,” he said, listing off his close relationships with everyone from teammates to coaches to individual members of the cafeteria staff.

Worries about Pierce’s durability resurfaced when he did not attend mandatory minicamp in June. This was a player whom Harbaugh had banished from the field in summer 2019 because he was too overweight “to practice from a safety standpoint.” But Pierce and Harbaugh said he was absent from minicamp because of a family matter that Pierce declined to elaborate on.

When Pierce arrived for training camp, he passed the team’s conditioning test without issue, and he has appeared quick and fit, even on the hottest days. “This is a complete joy for me,” he said. “It’s time for me just to have a complete season, healthy and with a more well-rounded game. I’m looking forward to this like never before.”

Weaver said he had no concerns about what Pierce would deliver upon arrival. He’s been a fan since a former teammate coached Pierce as a linebacker at Tulane. He grinned, noting that Pierce “never lost those linebacker feet” despite adding about 100 pounds to his stout frame.

Pierce will anchor the defensive line along with the team’s top interior force from last season, Calais Campbell, and third-year tackle Justin Madubuike. Though he’s a veteran now, he said he’s eager to learn from Campbell at the same time he helps Jones acclimate.

Pierce gushed when asked his initial impressions of the rookie: “He’s special, man, physically gifted. For a big dude, he can really, really move. They don’t make too many like him. He’s going to be nice, man. As soon as we get that technique down in the run game, he’s going to be special.”

Given Pierce’s pass-rush production last year and Jones’ potential in that area, might the Ravens finally expect more sacks from their interior linemen, who have traditionally emphasized run stuffing?

“I’m certainly pleased with the guys we’ve added, and it’s definitely an area of focus for us,” Weaver said. “We want to lead the league in quarterback harassment, whether that’s pressures, hits, hurries — we want to make sure we’re doing whatever we can to harass that guy in order to help the guys behind us.”

No matter how many sacks Pierce records, Weaver said he will help the team make quarterbacks uncomfortable: “Some people think it’s just run defense, but the effect he has on the middle of the pocket, making that quarterback throw out of a well, is going to help our edges as well.”

Pierce said he needed to change his mentality to unlock his sack production, listing pass rush and leadership as the areas where he grew most in his time away from Baltimore.

“I just was here to be a run-stopper,” he said, reflecting on his earlier tenure. “But the league is changing. I’m the last of a dying breed, I like to say. But I think I’m getting better at the pass rush. … It’s really just time and repetition for me.”

Preseason, Week 1

TITANS@RAVENS

Thursday, Aug. 11, 7:30 p.m.

TV: Chs. 11, 4

Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Baltimore Sun

Trey Mancini, fiancee Sara Perlman say goodbye to Baltimore: ‘It really was a dream come true for me to play for the Orioles’

Even now, several days removed from the curtain call that marked the end of Trey Mancini’s career as an Oriole at Camden Yards, he and his fiancee Sara Perlman get goosebumps thinking about it. The crowd chanted Mancini’s name, eager for a way to say goodbye to a player who’s known no other home in the big leagues. Mancini, who had just hit an inside-the-park home run on July 28, which the ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Mike Preston: Ravens fourth-round rookie CB Jalyn Armour-Davis’ attitude isn’t just mature. It’s refreshing. | COMMENTARY

A typical day during the fall and winter the last two years for Ravens rookie cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis began with a 6 a.m. wake-up call followed by some form of weight training. Then it was off to classes for several hours before meeting with his position coach to break down film. That would lead into treatment, followed by a team meeting, practice and tutoring. Armour-Davis would get ...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
State
Connecticut State
Baltimore, MD
Football
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens CB Kyle Fuller, a member of one of the top Baltimore football families, has returned ‘back home’

A couple of decades, 104 NFL starts and two Pro Bowl selections ago, Kyle Fuller was just a kid who’d excitedly attend Ravens preseason games after youth football practice. A Baltimore native in a football-focused family, Fuller was a Ravens fan as he grew up and excelled at Mount Saint Joseph. He went on to start four years at Virginia Tech and was a 2014 first-round pick in the NFL draft by ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Report: Bears Have Signed Veteran Cornerback

With the second week of training camp almost in the books, the Chicago Bears have decided to bolster their secondary. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Bears are signing veteran cornerback and special teamer Davontae Harris. Harris, a former fifth-round pick out of Illinois State, started his career with the...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vikings#Titans#American Football
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Ravens' Concerning Injury News

This Thursday's practice session may go down as a costly one for the Baltimore Ravens. According to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum left practice an hour early after suffering a lower leg injury. Linderbaum reportedly grabbed his leg during a running drill. He then slowly left...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Lamar Jackson’s personal coach Adam Dedeaux a ‘real joy’ to have at Ravens training camp, Greg Roman says

Lamar Jackson’s personal quarterback coach, Adam Dedeaux, has worked with his star client at Ravens training camp this week, an addition offensive coordinator Greg Roman said he welcomes. “We’re very familiar and very comfortable with Adam Dedeaux,” Roman said. “We’ve spent a lot of time talking to him, pretty much explaining to him what we want to get done, him giving us feedback on what he ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens rookie safety Kyle Hamilton leaves practice early with apparent injury | NOTES

Ravens rookie safety Kyle Hamilton left Wednesday’s training camp practice with an apparent injury, an early end to a disappointing day for the first-round draft pick. Hamilton was slow to get to his feet after diving to the ground as he defended a pass to tight end Isaiah Likely in an 11-on-11 period. After walking gingerly over to the sideline, Hamilton lay on his back as athletic trainers ...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
Larry Brown Sports

Could Ravens ex-Pro Bowler retire after 2022 season?

Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell has enjoyed a 14-year NFL career, and the soon-to-be 36-year-old is preparing as if the 2022 season will be his last. During an appearance on NFL Network’s “Inside Training Camp Live” on Friday, Campbell revealed that he does not know what lies beyond the upcoming season as far as his football career is concerned.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Trade deadline represents last step back for Orioles’ rebuild, GM Mike Elias says: ‘It’s liftoff from here’

With a trade deadline that saw the Orioles lose two significant contributors complete, executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias left Baltimore for Texas, first to deliver a message to the team and then to the public. He met with “a number of core players” — including Ryan Mountcastle, Cedric Mullins and Austin Hays— and assured them an Orioles rebuild now in its fourth full ...
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

‘It’s liftoff from here’: Orioles GM Mike Elias hints at major offseason moves after trade deadline sales

The Baltimore Orioles appear to be on the verge of turning a corner. A successful 2022 season is just the start in Baltimore, as their lengthy rebuild appears to be taking shape. Despite Mike Elias and the franchise deciding to be sellers at the trade deadline, the Orioles are planning to compete in 2023. Via Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun, Elias revealed the O’s intention to make big moves in the offseason.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy