Orlando, FL

Teen shot in west Orlando neighborhood, officers left without answers

By Joe Mario Pedersen, Orlando Sentinel
 2 days ago
Crime tape Orlando Sentinel/TNS

A teen was shot early Wednesday morning in a west Orlando neighborhood, leaving investigators with questions.

At 12:03 a.m., Orlando police responded to a call about a shooting on the mid-block of 19th Street in the Holden Heights neighborhood, not far from Parramore Avenue, according to OPD.

Officers arrived and found a teen suffering from a gunshot wound, OPD said.

The victim is in stable condition but is not cooperating with the investigation, according to OPD.

OPD also said there are no leads at this time and no information on the shooter.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates

