Naomi Judd left daughters Wynonna and Ashley out of her will

By Diana Dasrath and Mirna Alsharif
 2 days ago

(NBC News) — Country music singer Naomi Judd left daughters Wynonna and Ashley out of her will, according to the document.

Judd, who died by suicide April 30 , named her husband, musician Larry Strickland, the executor of her estate. A copy of the will obtained by NBC News states Strickland has “full authority and discretion” to do what he sees fit with properties within the estate, including selling or leasing them, without approval of any court or the “joinder of any beneficiary.”

Strickland is also entitled to “reasonable compensation” for his services and any expenses, including attorney and accountant’s fees, according to the document.

