ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

How to make caponata – recipe

By Felicity Cloake
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ooyen_0h2zbmSl00

As Matthew Fort explains in his bookabout Sicily, Sweet Honey, Bitter Lemons : “Sicilian cooking embraces contrast, discord … the dishes are as bold and baroque as any flamboyant building” – and this sweet and sour aubergine stew is a textbook example. But according to the River Cafe, there are as many recipes “as there are cooks in Sicily”… so where to start?

Prep 20 min , plus salting time
Cook 1 h r 20 min
Serves 6

1 large aubergine (about 500g)
1 large courgette
Salt
1 large red onion
2 celery sticks
150g ripe tomatoes , diced
40g green olives
1 tbsp dark chocolate (optional)
Vegetable or sunflower oil , to fry
3 tbsp olive oil
1½ tsp chilli flakes (optional)
40g capers
40g sultanas or raisins
1 tbsp sugar
150ml passata
100ml red-wine vinegar
40g almonds or pine nuts (optional)
Small bunch of mint (or parsley, if preferred)

1 Select your vegetables

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ACRiP_0h2zbmSl00

Take the vegetables I’ve used as a guide rather than an order. Aubergine is always the mainstay of a caponata, but you can replace the courgette with more aubergine, peppers or fennel if that takes your fancy – fry the latter two with the onion and celery until soft rather than salting with the aubergine.

2 Tasting note

If you happen to have a glut of ripe tomatoes, you can replace the passata with those whizzed into a puree – but as we’re in Britain, I’ve played it safe, and added some extra sugar to boost the sweetness. If you’re not a fan of dried fruit or chocolate in savoury contexts, you can leave either out without spoiling the dish.

3 Dice and salt the big veg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T9QF6_0h2zbmSl00

Cut the aubergine and courgette into roughly 2cm dice. Though salting isn’t absolutely necessary if you’re watching your intake, it will add to the seasoning of the dish so I think it’s worthwhile. Keeping the vegetables separate, sprinkle them lightly with salt, then put them in a colander in the sink, trying to keep them in two distinct layers, and leave for at least 30 minutes.

4 Peel and chop the rest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kV2XY_0h2zbmSl00

Meanwhile, peel and thinly slice the onion (you can use a yellow onion if you prefer), cut the celery into roughly 2cm dice and roughly chop the tomatoes, keeping the last separate for now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kAORL_0h2zbmSl00

Remove the stones from the olives if necessary, and cut the flesh into quarters. Grate the chocolate.

5 Pat dry

Pat the aubergines and courgettes dry with kitchen paper, still keeping them separate. Put a wide, deep pan a third full of vegetable oil over a high heat until the oil reaches 190C on a cooking thermometer, or until a breadcrumb dropped in browns immediately (or use a deep fat fryer, if you have one).

6 Fry the aubergine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dtlMe_0h2zbmSl00

Fry the aubergine and then the courgette until golden, being careful not to overcrowd the pan – they’ll take slightly different times, which is why it’s useful to keep them separate – and then drain them on kitchen paper. Be sure to allow the oil time to come back up to temperature between batches or the vegetables will end up greasy.

7 Make the base

Pour the olive oil into a large pan for which you have a lid and place on a medium-low heat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W6TeH_0h2zbmSl00

Once hot, fry the onion and celery with a pinch of salt until they begin to colour, then stir in the chilli flakes, if using. Fry for another minute, add the diced tomatoes, and leave to bubble away for another two.

8 Simmer for an hour

Stir in the capers, olives, sultanas, sugar, passata, vinegar and grated chocolate and bring the pan to the boil, then add the fried aubergines and courgettes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c3Djf_0h2zbmSl00

Turn the heat right down, cover and simmer gently for an hour, checking regularly towards the end of this time and adding a splash of water if it seems to be drying out.

9 Cool and garnish

Take off the heat and allow to cool to room temperature, then check the seasoning and adjust if necessary. Meanwhile, toast the almonds in a dry frying pan and pick the leaves from the mint and roughly chop them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E2qxw_0h2zbmSl00

Serve the caponata at room temperature or warm, rather than hot, with both scattered on top.

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Classic Chicken Quesadillas Recipe

When craving Mexican food, there's no doubt that one of the easiest and most delicious items you can make is a quesadilla. And when it comes to this tasty main course, there are plenty of choices tasty, protein-packed fillings. That said, chicken is always a classic go-to that's healthy and filling. But rather than just make a plain ol' chicken breast with little flavor, this particular recipe features a tasty chicken breast marinade, which adds plenty of flavor to the quesadilla. Pile on cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, and you have one of the best quesadillas with little hassle and mess.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegetable Oil#Recipes#Cooking Oil#Hot Oil#Caponata#Food Drink#Sweet Honey#Sicilian#Cook 1 H
Real Health

Healthy Recipe: Creamy Potato Salad

The dressing for this potato salad is absolutely delicious — and proves that mayo is not needed to make a savory, satisfying summer salad. Low-fat Greek yogurt is a great substitute for many high-fat items, including mayonnaise. Even light mayo has three times more calories per cup than full-fat Greek yogurt. Enjoy!
RECIPES
Fortune

Hungry at 2 a.m.? Nutritionists suggest these 11 quick and easy snacks

If you get hungry in the middle of the night, you'll want to reach for a snack that's high in protein and full of fiber. If you’ve ever lain awake at 2 a.m. with your stomach rumbling, staring at the ceiling wondering what to eat, then this is for you. “If you are hungry, you should eat something, regardless of the time of day,” says Aimee Takamura, registered dietitian and director of wellness and sustainability at Restaurant Associates. “The act of eating late at night does not affect metabolism or lead to many of the adverse effects you may have heard of. The quantity and quality of food is what you should be more concerned about.”
NUTRITION
The Guardian

In Taiwan, as in Ukraine, the west is flirting with disaster

Arguments in the foothills of war are always the same. Those for war shout loudest and beat their chests, eager for tanks to rumble and jets to roar. Those against are dismissed as wimps, appeasers and defeatists. When the trumpets sound and the drums beat, reason runs for cover. The...
The Guardian

I hired a black car and was then fined £60 for driving a white one

My insurer recently provided me with a hire car from Enterprise after an accident. I soon received a £60 penalty charge notice (PCN) for driving in a bus lane in Aberdeen. Not only can I prove I wasn’t in Scotland, the photo on the PCN shows a completely different car. I’ve appealed against the fine, but Enterprise has already deducted a £35 administration fee for providing Aberdeen council with my details. The local branch can’t help, there’s no phone number for contesting the fee, and my email hasn’t been answered.
CARS
The Guardian

Sarah Gartland obituary

My friend Sarah Gartland, who has died aged 55 of ovarian cancer, was a teacher of English as a foreign language, and a stoic feminist and political activist. Born in Bromsgrove, Worcestershire, Sarah was the elder daughter of Christine (nee Wilde), a sales assistant, and Bill Gartland, a fireman. Her sister, Helen, was born three years later.
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

Nascar star Kyle Busch and family escape Mall of America shooting

Kyle Busch, a two-time Nascar champion, and his family safely escaped the Mall of America in suburban Minneapolis after someone fired shots. Bloomington police, which said no one appeared to be injured, was still searching for a suspect after securing the scene shortly before 6pm Thursday. The police said two groups at the mall got into an altercation at a store and one group left, but someone in that group fired three rounds.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

389K+
Followers
90K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy