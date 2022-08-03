Denim Veteran David Tring Turns His Efforts Toward Education

Click here to read the full article.

After decades working in denim and fashion for retailers and labels like Wrangler, H&M, C&A and more, David Tring is charting a new course. Earlier this year, he retired from Lee Jeans and launched The Magic of Denim Consultancy. He is also partnering with universities to share his denim knowledge with students.

Another of David’s great longstanding loves is skateboarding, which he says has commonalities with the designing process. Both passions have been a steady part of his life since his youth.

David chatted with Carved in Blue about his early years in denim, educating the next generation and his next plans.

