Denim Veteran David Tring Turns His Efforts Toward Education

By SJ Guest Editorial
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 2 days ago
After decades working in denim and fashion for retailers and labels like Wrangler, H&M, C&A and more, David Tring is charting a new course. Earlier this year, he retired from Lee Jeans and launched The Magic of Denim Consultancy. He is also partnering with universities to share his denim knowledge with students.

Another of David’s great longstanding loves is skateboarding, which he says has commonalities with the designing process. Both passions have been a steady part of his life since his youth.

David chatted with Carved in Blue about his early years in denim, educating the next generation and his next plans.

Read more on Carved in Blue .

This article is one of a series on Rivet from Lenzing’s Carved in Blue denim blog. From conversations with the experts behind the mills that make some of the world’s most-wanted denim to the global brands bringing novel denim made with TENCEL ™ Lyocell and Modal to the market, Carved in Blue shares the stories of those whose roots run deep with denim. Visit www.carvedinblue.tencel.com .

