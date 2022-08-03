Heat advisory issued for multiple counties in region

Read on wchstv.com
Related
wchsnetwork.com
Kanawha, surrounding counties under flood watch through weekend
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia has not escaped the possibility of flash flooding with a cold front moving in early Friday morning that will bring with it a lot of moisture through the weekend. National Weather Service has placed most counties under a flood watch. NWS Meteorologist Ray Young...
wchstv.com
Flood watch issued for multiple counties in W.Va., Ky. and Ohio
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a flood watch for multiple counties in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. West Virginia counties under a watch that extends from 2 p.m. Thursday through Sunday evening include Kanawha, Putnam, Cabell, Wayne, Mason, Jackson,, Wood, Pleasants, Tyler, Lincoln, Roane, Wirt, Calhoun, Ritchie, Doddridge, Mingo, Logan, Boone, Clay, Braxton, Gilmer, Lewis, Harrison, Taylor, McDowell, Wyoming, Upshur, Barbour, northwest and southeast Raleigh, northwest and southeast Fayette, northwest and southeast Nicholas, northwest and southeast Webster, northwest and southeast Pocahontas and northwest and southeast Randolph.
WTRF
Showers and storms arrive in West Virginia and Ohio this evening
Thursday: Starting off with some sunshine and clouds building in through the day. There could be a few showers in the morning but those should be few and far between. Rain showers and possible storms will starting in the afternoon and carry over into tomorrow. These storms could have heavy rain which could cause some localized flash flooding around the area. The possibility of gusty winds is also there as well. High of 88 degrees will feel like its in the mid 90s so it will be important to stay hydrated and cool.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
National Weather Service confirms 2 tornadoes touched down during storms
Two tornadoes touched down during storms Monday in the region, according to the National Weather Service’s Moon office. The twisters were confirmed Tuesday in Greene County and near the border of Pennsylvania and West Virginia. They were the second and third confirmed tornadoes in the Pittsburgh office’s coverage area,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wchstv.com
West Virginia K9 search and rescue team returns after serving in Eastern Kentucky
KNOTT COUNTY, KY (WCHS) — As members of the K9 search and Rescue Services of West Virginia watched floodwaters wreak havoc on Eastern Kentucky from afar, they felt a calling to offer up their unique services to their next door neighbor. “It brought back the memories of 2016 when...
West Virginia tornado confirmed to be an EF2
The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has confirmed the size and strength of the tornado that moved through the intersection of Ohio and Marshall County West Virginia and Washington County PA as an EF2 tornado, with maximum sustained winds of 110-120 mph surveyed. The NWS conducted a survey early Tuesday morning that started off […]
NWS confirms 2 tornadoes in Greene and Washington counties
DALLAS, W. Va. (KDKA) - The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes touched down in southwestern Pennsylvania and West Virginia after severe storms Monday. An EF-2 tornado with maximum winds of 110 to 120 mph hit near the intersection of Washington, Ohio and Marshall counties. The twister ripped off a roof and scattered debris in West Virginia before it made its way to Washington County, snapping dozens of trees along the way. The NWS said it grew quickly, going from 50 yards in size to nearly 400 in just a mile. "I just walked out on my porch. My phone went off 'code...
Plans to put electric vehicle charging stations in West Virginia are underway
Electric vehicle charging stations are making their way to West Virginia in hopes of bringing more people to the Mountain State. According to WCHS, The West Virginia Department of Transportation just completed a preliminary plan to add more electric charging stations to the state, anticipating receiving about $46 million over the next five years to […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
What’s the latest on West Virginia’s top highway project?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — There’s been a big development in the completion of Corridor H, West Virginia’s top highway project. Gov. Jim Justice said the Department of Transportation in West Virginia and Virginia are now in talks about the completion of Corridor H, which runs from I-79 in Weston, West Virginia, to eventually connect with […]
Eastern Kentucky flooding: Video emerges of devastation around city of Hazard
Video has emerged showing the scenes of devastation in eastern Kentucky following the deadly flash flooding that swept through the region last week. The footage, captured in communities around the city of Hazard, shows toppled homes, a washed-away bridge and debris scattered along roadways. "I think when it all clears...
Final touches are underway for the State Fair of West Virginia
LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– It is final prep week at the State fair of West Virginia. Rides are getting their final touch-ups, and food vendors are getting their booths ready to serve up thousands of tasty treats over the next few weeks. For the Vances, getting ready for the state fair is a family affair, but […]
wchstv.com
Samaritan's Purse helping with recovery efforts in flooded areas of Eastern Kentucky
WAYLAND, Ky. (WCHS) — The floods that hit Eastern Kentucky have drawn international relief organizations to help out. One of those is Samaritan's Purse, a non-denominational Christian organization known for responding to disasters worldwide. Samaritan's Purse has 90 volunteers in Eastern Kentucky, spread out in Floyd and Breathitt counties....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wchstv.com
'This is by far the worst I've seen it,' Mingo County resident says of flooding
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — As Kentucky copes with terrible flooding, parts of West Virginia also were getting hammered Monday. Mingo County was hit hard by heavy rains, left with nowhere to go, but into people’s yards and homes. Water rushed through the streets in Chattaroy. In Delbarton,...
Rabies vaccines falling from the sky in 24 West Virginia counties
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Starting Friday, residents of 24 counties in West Virginia, especially those with outdoor pets, should be on the lookout for rabies vaccine baits that will be dropped from planes and helicopters this month. The goal of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) bait drop is that raccoons and other wildlife will […]
wchstv.com
Beshear: At least two people still missing in Kentucky flooding; death toll stands at 37
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Kentucky’s governor said at least two people who have been reported missing following historic flooding are still unaccounted for. Gov. Andy Beshear said Kentucky State Police have not been able to locate two people who have been reported to them as missing, all of which are in Breathitt County.
wchstv.com
Four more COVID-19-related deaths reported in W.Va.; active virus cases drop 130
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Four more COVID-19-related deaths were reported Thursday in West Virginia as active virus cases fell by 130. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following latest deaths in a news release:. a 93-year-old woman from Marion County. a 75-year-old man from Harrison...
wtae.com
Two tornadoes confirmed in Western Pennsylvania
WEST FINLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two tornadoes have been confirmed from Monday evening's storms in western Pennsylvania, the National Weather Service said Tuesday. See the tornado damage: Watch the report above. An EF2 tornado with maximum winds of 110 mph to 120 mph was confirmed near the intersection of...
When does school start in West Virginia?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The start of the 2022-2023 school year is just around the corner in the Mountain State. The West Virginia Department of Education has shared a list of start dates for each of West Virginia’s 55 counties. Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022: Barbour County Braxton County Pocahontas County Upshur County Wednesday, Aug. 17, […]
wchstv.com
COVID-19-related hospitalizations in W.Va. up a dozen cases; six more deaths reported
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 10:58 a.m. 8/03/22. COVID-19-related hospitalizations in West Virginia rose a dozen cases on Wednesday, state officials said. The state Department of Health and Human Resources reported that hospitalizations were at 349, up from 337. According to the DHHR’s website, 53 were being treated in...
wchstv.com
National Guard, state leaders assist flood victims in Eastern Ky. using helicopters
HAZARD, Ky. (WCHS) — One week after devastating floods left a path of destruction across Eastern Kentucky, some places are still unreachable. Today, Eyewitness News was on board a Blackhawk helicopter with the Kentucky National Guard as it delivered flood recovery items. Some Kentucky lawmakers, such as Senate President...
Comments / 0