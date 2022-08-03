ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Meijer, Republican who impeached Trump, defeated in primary

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Max Greenwood
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07LmHD_0h2zbXAk00

Rep. Peter Meijer (R-Mich.), who voted last year to impeach former President Trump, is projected to lose his primary Tuesday to Trump-backed challenger John Gibbs.

Gibbs’s victory is a major win for Trump, who vowed to exact revenge on any Republican who broke with him over his false claim that 2020 election was stolen or in the wake of the attack on the Capitol.

Meijer, a first-term congressman, was one of 10 House Republicans who voted last year to impeach the former president for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Gibbs, a former assistant Housing and Urban Development secretary, won Trump’s endorsement last year. While the former president is certain to celebrate the win as his own victory, it also puts him on the same side as top Democratic officials who sought to boost Gibbs in the race.

Trump endorsement of ‘Eric’ in Missouri triggers confusion

Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District has become more competitive, giving Democrats a chance at flipping it this year.

The Republican primary attracted the attention of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), which spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on ads highlighting Trump’s endorsement of Gibbs.

It’s a strategy that Democrats have employed in other races as part of an effort to elevate Republican candidates that they believe could have a harder time winning in November.

The spending by the DCCC drew fierce criticism from Meijer, who accused Democrats of ignoring “certain moral limits” in politics.

“If successful, Republican voters will be blamed if any of these candidates are ultimately elected, but there is no doubt Democrats’ fingerprints will be on the weapon,” Meijer wrote in a recent essay posted online.

Of the 10 House members who voted to impeach the former president, four are retiring, one lost a primary and one advanced to the general election. The others are facing voters on Tuesday or later this month.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

Detectives: Kidnapped girl tied to bed posts, chewed herself free from restraints

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WRBL) –  Chilling details involving an alleged kidnapping and discovery of two decomposing bodies are unfolding at a Dadeville mobile home along CR 34. Investigators are calling the 12-year-old girl who escaped the house of horrors early Monday morning a hero. Detectives say the girl was restrained to bed posts inside the mobile home for […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Meijer
Person
Donald Trump
CNBC

Trump likely to be criminally charged in DOJ election probe along with other former White House officials, Obama AG Holder says

Former President Donald Trump "probably" will be indicted on criminal charges along with former White House officials as part of a Justice Department investigation of efforts to reverse the 2020 election results nationally, ex-Attorney General Eric Holder said. But Holder suggested Trump is more likely to first face possible criminal...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsweek

Democrats Could Flip GOP-Held Senate Seats in Ohio, Pennsylvania: Polls

Amid dire predictions of Democratic losses in the upcoming November midterm elections, the party's candidates actually appear to be well positioned to flip at least two Republican-held Senate seats in Ohio and Pennsylvania, according to recent polls. Senator Rob Portman, an Ohio Republican, announced in January 2021 that he would...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican Primary#House Republicans#Democratic#Democrats
Washington Examiner

Arizona Democrats boost Trump-backed gubernatorial hopeful Lake in GOP primary

The Arizona Democratic Party is disparaging a Republican gubernatorial candidate, Karrin Taylor Robson, in an apparent attempt at helping Trump-endorsed GOP rival Kari Lake, figuring the latter would be easier to beat in November. The state party sent out a statement Tuesday detailing past donations to Democratic candidates from Robson,...
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
FOX8 News

Suspect arrested after man killed during fight at Clarios Manufacturing in Kernersville, deputies say

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect has been arrested after a man was killed on Tuesday during a fight at Clarios Manufacturing in Kernersville, according to a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office news release. Diarus Raynor, 29, of Winston-Salem, is charged with: felony voluntary manslaughter  discharging a firearm in an enclosure to incite fear misdemeanor carrying concealed […]
KERNERSVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Mebane woman facing felony charges in heroin overdose

MEBANE, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is facing several felony charges following a drug overdose, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, deputies came to a home on the 1500 block of Stone Street Ext. after getting reports of a suspected drug overdose. Investigators identified Gena Rebecca Allen, 34, as the suspect. They […]
MEBANE, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
53K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy