MBTA Orange Line to Shut Down for Unprecedented 30 Days

Read on www.nbcboston.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
Local Camera Club Announces New Gallery & Welcomes the Public to JoinDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
JetBlue New Launches Boston to London Transatlantic RouteThe New York ExclusiveBoston, MA
Scituate Animal Shelter Welcomes First In-House Veterinarian Amid Major Building ImprovementsDianna CarneyScituate, MA
Related
nbcboston.com
Wu Favors Partnership To Improve MBTA
With a top state lawmaker calling for de facto federal receivership of the MBTA to address a torrent of safety failures, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said Monday that the agency needs "a partnership, not a takeover." Wu, who leads the city at the heart of the T's sprawling subway, bus...
nbcboston.com
Here Are the Service Disruptions to Look Out for If You Ride the T
If you generally rely on the T to get you where you need to go, you may soon be taking a shuttle bus instead of the train. You’ll want to keep an eye out for signs that should help direct you to where you need to take the shuttle bus if your normal line, or section of line, is temporarily shut down.
nbcboston.com
Woman Hit by MBTA Train in Weymouth
Police said a woman was hit by a train in Weymouth, Massachusetts Sunday around 9 p.m. First aid was performed at the intersection of Pond and Hollis streets where the woman was hit, and she was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to authorities. Her condition was not immediately known.
nbcboston.com
Boston's Heat Emergency Extended Through Tuesday as Hot Weather Persists
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has extended the current heat emergency through Tuesday due to the ongoing hot weather. This is now the second time the heat emergency has been extended, after it started last Thursday. “With the weather forecast now showing the high temperatures and humidity lasting through Tuesday, we’re...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbcboston.com
Boston Residents Strive to Stay Cool Amid Heat Wave
Despite near-record temperatures amid dangerous humidity as a heat wave continues to hammer the Boston area, the only two pools in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood are closed on Sunday. Former Boston City Councilor at-large candidate Domingos DaRosa is among those calling on Mayor Michelle Wu to open the public...
nbcboston.com
Record Temps Recorded Across the Region
Our heat wave continues in Boston with Monday being day five. Tomorrow is our last day of 90+ and we may actually get close to 100. Then a dramatic cool-down follows and we fall to highs in the mid 70s with an onshore wind. In the meantime, this hot streak has given us a few records.
nbcboston.com
Saugus Firefighters Battle House Fire in Record-Setting Heat
Firefighters in Saugus, Massachusetts, are battling a house fire in extreme temperatures on Monday. The fire was reported around 1 p.m. in the 200-block of Essex Street. The Essex Street westbound ramp from Route 1 north has been shut down so firefighters can battle the flames. No injuries have been...
nbcboston.com
Explosion at Lexington Substation Sends Flames Into Sky
Emergency crews responded Monday to an explosion that sparked a large fire at a substation in Lexington, Massachusetts. Video from the scene at Massachusetts Avenue and Grant Street showed heavy smoke and flames coming from the building before a fireball burst through. Witnesses across the street from the Eversource substation...
RELATED PEOPLE
nbcboston.com
Portuguese Man o' War Sightings Prompt Beach Closings In Massachusetts
Several Massachusetts beaches have been closed in recent days due to sightings of Portuguese men-of-war, venomous marine animals closely related to jellyfish. Harding's Beach in Chatham was closed Sunday and part of Monday due to the animals. The town of Yarmouth closed all south side beaches on Monday for the same reason, warning that a sting from a man-of-war is "excruciatingly painful."
nbcboston.com
Suffolk County DA's Office Defends Handling of Transit Police Case
The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office says it is actively investigating a case that has drawn criticism following an investigation by the Boston Globe. The newspaper reported Saturday on an April 2021 incident in which MBTA Transit Police officer Jacob Green allegedly pulled a gun on a driver in a traffic dispute while off-duty.
nbcboston.com
Boat Runs Aground in Nahant During Sunday's Storms
Five people were rescued after their boat ran aground off Nahant, Massachusetts, during Sunday's severe storms. Around 8 p.m., Nahant police received multiple 911 calls about a boat taking on water after getting lodged on some rocks as a result of the severe weather. The harbormaster's boat was deployed and...
nbcboston.com
Bear Sightings in Danvers and West Peabody
Police in Danvers, Massachusetts, issued a warning about bears on Sunday after there were several sightings in the town, as well as nearby West Peabody. In Danvers, police said several people had spotted a bear in the Centre Street area. "We are asking residents to temporarily remove bird feeders and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbcboston.com
Floramo's Restaurant in Chelsea Announces Closing Date
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A restaurant and bar known for its steak tips and ribs will be closing its original location next month. According to a tweet from the place, Floramo's Restaurant in Chelsea is planning to close on Sept. 9, with the post referring customers to their new location in Wakefield and their upcoming restaurant in Malden.
nbcboston.com
Man Pulled From Pond in Medford Not Expected to Survive
State and local police said a 28-year-old man who was pulled from Wright's Pond in Medford, Massachusetts, on Sunday morning is not expected to survive. Massachusetts State Police confirm they assisted Medford police with a "drowning in progress" Sunday at Wright's Pond. They said the person was still alive when they were pulled from the water.
nbcboston.com
Pickup Truck in Hanover, Mass. Drives Off Road and into Woods
A truck in Hanover, Massachusetts drove off the road and into a wooded area Saturday afternoon, according to officials. The accident was bad enough that the driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital. The truck was badly damaged, and required a crane to have it lifted out of a ditch in the woods, said officials.
nbcboston.com
7 People Injured After Firework Misfires into Crowd in Cumberland, RI
Three adults and four children were sent to the hospital after a firework misfired during a town festival in Cumberland, Rhode Island on Saturday. A firework fired directly into a crowd of people during the packed festival at around 10 p.m., according to WJAR-TV. Members of the crowd say they noticed when they heard a strange popping noise and smelled smoke.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbcboston.com
Red Sox Fans Watch Game on Boston Common Despite the Heat
It was hot, and the Red Sox lost... but that didn't deter Boston sports fans from hitting the Boston Common to support their team. The key to an outdoor watch party during a record-setting heat wave? Plenty of refreshments. "I've got my water bottle," said George Stutcman. "We've probably filled...
nbcboston.com
House Fire in Stoughton, Mass. Started Outside, Officials Believe
Firefighters in Stoughton, Massachusetts arrived at a house in a blaze Sunday afternoon, believing there was still a person inside. At around 1 p.m. Sunday, the Stoughton fire department received a call about a house fire on Poskus Street, with concern that one of the residents of the home was still inside, officials said.
nbcboston.com
Man Rowing in Merrimack River Drowns
A man is dead after drowning in the Merrimack River in Hooksett, New Hampshire on Saturday, said police. Police say that the man was rowing a scull when he fell into the river. Others were nearby and brought him to shore. Police say CPR was performed on the shore before...
nbcboston.com
Boston Police Seek Missing 12-Year-Old
Police are seeking the public's help in locating a 12-year-old Boston child who has been missing since Friday morning. Trenton Brittenum, 12, was last seen at 10 a.m. Friday, Boston police said. He was supposed to return home at 5 p.m. after attending basketball tryouts, potentially being held at the...
Comments / 0