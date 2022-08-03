Read on www.newsobserver.com
NFL Analysis Network
Here’s What To Expect From Baker Mayfield With Panthers In 2022
The Carolina Panthers have been on the search for a new starting quarterback the last few seasons. Last year, they acquired Sam Darnold from the New York Jets and were hopeful that they had found their quarterback of the future. Unfortunately, that was not the case. Darnold regressed after a...
Yardbarker
Baker Mayfield Is Showing Off His Arm In Panthers Camp
The Carolina Panthers know that a change at quarterback will be their best chance of altering their fortunes for the better. After all, Sam Darnold has been inconsistent while P.J. Walker is unreliable. Likewise, the jury is still out on whether Matt Corral will be their future franchise quarterback. But...
Panthers Wide Receiver Makes Cam Newton Opinion Very Clear
The Carolina Panthers are highly unlikely to bring back Cam Newton again. After drafting Matt Corral in the third round, Carolina acquired Baker Mayfield from the Cleveland Browns. Mayfield will probably take the starting job from Sam Darnold, whose shoulder injury paved the way for the Panthers to reunite with Newton during the 2021 season.
Panthers Cut 2021 Draft Pick On Thursday Afternoon
The Carolina Panthers cut a recent draft pick on Thursday. Carolina released long snapper Thomas Fletcher, selected in the sixth round last season, to clear a spot on the 90-man roster. The team cited a need to "fill in some depth" elsewhere during training camp. Fletcher spent his entire rookie...
Baker Mayfield Takes Big Step In Panthers' Quarterback Competition
It appears Baker Mayfield is beginning to take control of the Carolina Panthers' quarterback competition. This Friday morning, Mayfield worked with the No. 1 offense during team drills, surpassing both Sam Darnold and Matt Corral on the depth chart. This was always the expected result. However, Matt Rhule kept the...
ESPN
Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow still involved in camp despite being out indefinitely following appendectomy
CINCINNATI -- Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow remains out indefinitely after undergoing an appendectomy at the beginning of training camp. Bengals coach Zac Taylor said he doesn't have a timetable for Burrow's on-field return. "I hate to put a timeline on it," Taylor said Friday. "But he's getting a lot of...
Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky on pace to start for Pittsburgh Steelers
Former Tar Heel Mitchell Trubisky is looking to bounce back into a starting role with the Pittsburgh Steelers. As training camps across the NFL continue, early reports have it that UNC fan favorite Mitchell Trubisky has the early edge in becoming the starting quarterback for the Steelers. The Steelers, for the first time since 2004, are looking for their next franchise quarterback after Ben Roethlisberger retired this past season. Despite spending a first round draft pick on Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett, all signs point to Trubisky leading the huddle this upcoming season with the starting job reportedly being “his to lose.” Many were shocked...
NFL
Joe Flacco embracing role as mentor to Zach Wilson, but QB believes he still has 'that ability to start'
Joe Flacco is in New York to help mentor Zach Wilson and help the second-year quarterback reach his potential. "That's my role, and I embrace it," Flacco said, via the New York Post. "It keeps you engaged, keeps you a part of the team. I'm not just willing to do it, but excited to do it."
Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 enshrinement ceremony: Time, TV, streaming info
Eight men will officially gain entry to the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday during the enshrinement ceremony in Canton, Ohio.
Kirk Cousins vocal on offseason training regiment with Vikings that inches him closer to Lamar Jackson
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows he’ll never be able to play like Lamar Jackson, but that doesn’t mean he’ll stop improving himself. While he can’t be as deadly as Jackson as a dual-threat QB, he understands it will benefit him to improve his mobility and let his defenders keep guessing of his next move on the field.
