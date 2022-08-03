ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond wants to give you gift cards for your guns

By Sabrina Shutters
 2 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Richmonders will soon be able to turn their guns in for money later this month. The city is preparing for another gun buyback program they hope will reduce gun violence.

Mayor Levar Stoney said that last year’s program took nearly 1,000 guns – more than half of which were stolen.

Stoney hopes the city will take back even more this year, and said the program helps to reduce violent crime.

Others, like Richmond citizens Involved to Strengthen Our Communities, have said they don’t believe gun buyback programs will stop the shootings.

Richmond announces gun buyback event with gift card incentive

