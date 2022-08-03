Gig driver for a day. Here’s what we learned making deliveries for Veho

Read on www.freightwaves.com
American Airlines Cutting Back Flights Out Of Philadelphia International Airport This Fall
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We have a warning for anyone planning a getaway this fall. American Airlines is cutting back flights in September and October out of Philadelphia International Airport. The cuts make up about 2% of flights for the entire company. Locally, that means 209 fewer departures next month and about 379 in October. American says this is all due to passenger demand and staffing concerns. The airline says it will revisit these adjustments later in the fall.
freightwaves.com
SONAR Sightings for Aug. 5: Southern California volumes keep falling; smaller markets still see an increase
The highlights from Friday’s SONAR reports are below. For more information on SONAR — the fastest freight-forecasting platform in the industry — or to request a demo, click here. Also, be sure to check out the latest SONAR update, TRAC — the freshest spot rate data in the industry.
'This is my first chance': Hiring people leaving prison a big part of Philly brewery's business
To Triple Bottom Brewery in Philadelphia’s West Poplar neighborhood, a felony on Courtney Boyd’s record wasn’t a deal-breaker for employment. Not all formerly incarcerated people are as fortunate.
fox29.com
American Airlines announces hundreds of flight cancellations out of PHL
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - The summer of travel woes will most certainly continue into the fall. American Airlines is the latest to announce hundreds of flight cancellations in the coming months. The security lines at the airport are the least of the concerns at Philadelphia International. With a summer filled with...
billypenn.com
Divine Lorraine is now officially a Mint House hotel, but tenants feel pushed aside
David Budnick and his partner moved into the Divine Lorraine last November. It was their first place together without roommates, and they spent several months and a good chunk of money making the apartment in the historic building feel like their own. “We’ve really started to call this place home,”...
freightwaves.com
SONAR Sightings for Aug. 3: Imports may be increasing, but outbound truckload volume is not
The highlights from Wednesday's SONAR reports are below. For more information on SONAR — the fastest freight-forecasting platform in the industry — or to request a demo, click here. Also, be sure to check out the latest SONAR update, TRAC — the freshest spot rate data in the industry.
NBC Philadelphia
Pennsylvanians, You Might Be Owed a Chunk of Nearly $4 Billion
A Philadelphia councilwoman is pushing to get millions back into the pockets of the city owed to them by the Pennsylvania, and the commonwealth may owe you too. Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson announced in a news release Tuesday that the first annual report outlining unclaimed property owed to the City of Philadelphia by the State of Pennsylvania was given to the Chief Clerk of Philadelphia City Council.
Alleged Robber Hits 2 Different TD Banks In Philadelphia, Police Say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say it appears the same bank robber hit two TD Banks Friday morning in Philadelphia and got cash at one. Police say at 8:34 a.m., the robber went into the TD bank at Broad and Sansom Streets. He passed a note demanding cash and took off with an unknown amount. Less than an hour later, around 9:30 a.m., a man with a similar description and a demand note tried to rob the TD Bank at 37th and Walnut Streets. Nothing was taken in that case.
Men pumping air in tire shot at Philadelphia gas station
Police say the two men along with a friend were at the air pump when a white SUV pulled up next to them and someone opened fire.
fox29.com
Mobile community unit helps bring fun, safety to often dejected Philadelphia neighborhoods
PHILADELPHIA - Michael ‘O.G. Law' Ta’bon is the physical manifestation of community outreach. The Philadelphia native has been serving his community long before homicides reached the number they're at today. His efforts, however, don’t come in the form of policies or procedures. Instead, his change comes in the...
fox29.com
Police warn of new social media challenge that targets certain models of cars
PHILADELPHIA - Owners of certain Hyundai and Kia models are being advised to take special precautions securing their vehicles due to a rash of thefts that has been sweeping cities across the nation. The Lower Moreland Police Department in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania issued a warning Wednesday that a new TikTok...
Motorists Should Expect Delays on I-76 Starting Sunday
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA — Eastbound Interstate 76 (Schuylkill Expressway) motorists will encounter a single lane closure between the U.S. 202 and Conshohocken (Route 23) interchanges in Upper Merion Township and West Conshohocken Borough, Montgomery County, on Sunday, August 7, through Friday, August 12, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning for roadway borings, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
From Lemonade Stand To Dillonades Franchise, A Philly Black-Owned Success Story
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Black mother-and-son team is behind a drink sensation in Philadelphia. It’s the freshly squeezed, fruit-infused Dillionade’s and the company is Black-owned. The small lemonade company started in the heart of North Philadelphia with just the owner, Tiffany Green. “I actually started with cups with lids, and then we went into a bottle,” Green said. But today, Dillonades can be found in major grocery stores like ShopRite. Dillionade’s currently produces more than 14,000 bottles of lemonade a month but at the heart of it all is Green’s son Dillion, the real face of it all. “I got the face,” Dillon said. Tiffany’s...
Dell Music Center Delays Kem Concert Due To Dangerous Heat
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – There’s a delay at the Dell Music Center on Thursday. The dangerous heat is forcing the music center to delay tonight’s Kem concert by one hour. The Dell cites concerns for the health and safety of concertgoers. The doors open at 6:30 p.m. The show begins at 8 p.m.
Cannstatter 150th Labor Day Weekend Volksfest on September 3 - 5, 2022
The Philadelphia region’s largest and nation’s oldest German festival is back for its 150th year! Attended annually by countless visitors, this year’s Cannstatter Labor Day Weekend Volksfest will pull all the stops for another “Oktoberfest-Styled Extravaganza” that will not disappoint.
trentondaily.com
E-ZPass Refund: Why You May be Owed Money
You might want to check your E-ZPass statement to see if you have been overcharged for $9 instead of the usual $1.25. Some drivers of passenger vehicles may have been overcharged if they used the right E-ZPass-only Lane at the Trenton-Morrisville (on Route 1) Toll Bridge’s toll plaza between February and early of July.
Rite Aid to sell former headquarters
Rite Aid, the long-time East Pennsboro Township-based pharmaceutical company that recently moved its headquarters to Philadelphia has put its former headquarters up for sale. “We are marketing the Camp Hill office for sale and working with a broker,” Terri Hickey, Rite Aid’s director of public relations said in an e-mail.
Family Of Man Stabbed To Death In Philadelphia Wawa Parking Lot Suing Store
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The family of a man stabbed to death in a Wawa parking lot is now suing the convenience store. Authorities say Walter Robbins stabbed Roger Segal while he was sitting in his car at the Columbus Boulevard store on Valentine’s Day. The lawsuit claims that no security guard, Wawa employee or other individual attempted to jump in when Segal was stabbed. It also alleges no one attempted to render aid even after the stabbing. In a statement, Wawa says they are deeply saddened by this tragic event and they are unable to comment further because of the litigation.
Thief Wanted In NJ, PA Nabbed After Causing Disruption In Hospital: Report
A man who was wanted for theft in Burlington County, New Jersey and later nabbed in Pennsylvania on similar charges was captured again after fleeing from police and causing a disruption to hospital staff, LevittownNow reports. Mallet Clark, 30, of Bensalem, was arrested on June 30 in Levittown for stealing...
Get Up Close and Personal With a Philadelphia Sports Legend
WEST CHESTER, PA — Philadelphia sports fans have a real treat coming up at Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center. Avid listeners of sports radio in the region will not want to miss this intimate evening with legendary sports journalist Ray Didinger on Wednesday, September 7th. Didinger is coming to...
