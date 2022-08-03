ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NFL Analysis Network

Here’s What To Expect From Baker Mayfield With Panthers In 2022

The Carolina Panthers have been on the search for a new starting quarterback the last few seasons. Last year, they acquired Sam Darnold from the New York Jets and were hopeful that they had found their quarterback of the future. Unfortunately, that was not the case. Darnold regressed after a...
The Spun

Panthers Cut 2021 Draft Pick On Thursday Afternoon

The Carolina Panthers cut a recent draft pick on Thursday. Carolina released long snapper Thomas Fletcher, selected in the sixth round last season, to clear a spot on the 90-man roster. The team cited a need to "fill in some depth" elsewhere during training camp. Fletcher spent his entire rookie...
NFL
Yardbarker

Baker Mayfield Is Showing Off His Arm In Panthers Camp

The Carolina Panthers know that a change at quarterback will be their best chance of altering their fortunes for the better. After all, Sam Darnold has been inconsistent while P.J. Walker is unreliable. Likewise, the jury is still out on whether Matt Corral will be their future franchise quarterback. But...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Panthers Wide Receiver Makes Cam Newton Opinion Very Clear

The Carolina Panthers are highly unlikely to bring back Cam Newton again. After drafting Matt Corral in the third round, Carolina acquired Baker Mayfield from the Cleveland Browns. Mayfield will probably take the starting job from Sam Darnold, whose shoulder injury paved the way for the Panthers to reunite with Newton during the 2021 season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
247Sports

Jawad Williams on 2022-23 Tar Heels: Offseason Work; Player Jumps; Key Addition

When a former North Carolina Tar Heel basketball player speaks, the fanbase listens. When that former player is a national champion and a 17-year veteran of professional basketball, the spoken words carry even more weight. Add in multiple summers of taking part in the famous alumni Smith Center pick up games, and you have words that matter and provide a deep glimpse into what Hubert Davis is building in Chapel Hill coming off a NCAA Championship game appearance and potential preseason No. 1 start to 2022-23.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky on pace to start for Pittsburgh Steelers

Former Tar Heel Mitchell Trubisky is looking to bounce back into a starting role with the Pittsburgh Steelers. As training camps across the NFL continue, early reports have it that UNC fan favorite Mitchell Trubisky has the early edge in becoming the starting quarterback for the Steelers. The Steelers, for the first time since 2004, are looking for their next franchise quarterback after Ben Roethlisberger retired this past season. Despite spending a first round draft pick on Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett, all signs point to Trubisky leading the huddle this upcoming season with the starting job reportedly being “his to lose.” Many were shocked...
PITTSBURGH, PA

