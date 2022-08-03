Sheboygan’s Voting Equipment to Undergo Public Testing on Thursday

Read on wxerfm.com
Polling location change for Milwaukee Wards 2, 3, 5
One of the Milwaukee polling locations for the August 9 primary has changed due to building construction.
Here is What Will be on the Manitowoc County Election Ballot Next Week
Manitowoc County residents and all eligible voters head to the polls on August 9th to cast their ballots in the 2022 State Partisan Primary. A reminder that you can only select a candidate from one party and that voting for candidates of more than one party may invalidate the ballot.
Three counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing high COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,576,963 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,238 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,576,963 1,575,065 (+1,879) Received one dose of vaccine3,770,560 (64.6%) 3,770,199...
Officials remind against cross-voting on ballots
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County executives are reminding voters that cross-voting on ballots is not allowed. With the Aug. 9 primary election ahead, officials said those voting can only vote for candidates in one political party. There are four recognized political parties: Republican, Democratic, Libertarian and Constitution. Vote only for...
UPDATE: I-41 crash in Outagamie County cleared
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The crash is cleared on I-41 in Outagamie County, reports the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT). It reportedly happened at 4:55 p.m. and was cleared around 45 minutes later. There is no information yet on if anyone was hurt due to the crash but Local...
Olive Garden May Be Coming to Sheboygan County
An Olive Garden Italian restaurant may be coming to Sheboygan County. During their recent meeting, the Town of Sheboygan’s City Plan Commission looked over and approved a conditional use permit request for the construction of a 6,500-square-foot building by S Point Ventures Acquisitions LLC which would house the national chain restaurant.
Washington County announces reconstruction to start on Highway M
GERMANTOWN — Washington County announced that reconstruction of Highway M/Pioneer Road from Country Aire Drive to Wasaukee Road will begin on Monday. According to the county’s release, the project will be implement improvements to the grading, asphalt, curb and gutter, storm sewer, culvert pipes and sight line on the stretch on road.
Fond du Lac County offering monetary incentives to address worker shortage
FOND DU LAC — The nationwide worker shortage has been adding pressure on employers across virtually all sectors of the workforce, and northeast Wisconsin is no exception. Data from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce indicates that there are currently 10.7 million open jobs in the United States and 5.7 unemployed workers.
County COVID-19 Community Transmission Level Back Up to “Medium”
The level of community transmission of COVID-19 in Sheboygan County is back up to “Medium” as determined by figures from the Centers for Disease Control, after having fallen to “Low” last week. At this level, the CDC recommends that those at a high risk for severe illness or with compromised immune systems talk with their health care provider about the need to mask up or take other precautions. Everyone should stay up to date with vaccinations and get tested if symptoms occur.
ATVs, UTVs & golf carts allowed in Kiel? Ordinance in the works
KIEL, Wis. (WFRV) – Motorists in Kiel may soon see ATVs, UTVs and golf carts on the roadways, as local police say an ordinance is getting drafted. According to the Kiel Police Department, the City is working on creating an ordinance that would allow the use of ATVs, UTVs and golf carts in Kiel. The goal is to reportedly have things ready to present to the City Council in the ‘near future’.
Second Fond du Lac man convicted for illegally voting in November 2020 election
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A Fond du Lac man was found guilty on Wednesday of Felony Election Fraud after illegally casting a ballot in the 2020 presidential election. Sixty-four-year-old Donald Holz was sentenced to 10 days in jail and a $500 fine for voting in the November 2020 election while on felony supervision stemming from a drunk driving conviction.
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Aleighah M. Gulseth, 22, Manitowoc, bail jumping on 9/19/20, Guilty due to no contest plea, The Court sentences the defendant to the Manitowoc County Jail for twelve (12) months, under the Huber Law, concurrent with 19 CF 542. The defendant has credit for 158 days. Court further orders a civil judgment for any unpaid court ordered financial obligations.
Fond du Lac working to control phosphorus levels in wastewater
Fond du Lac is working to treat phosphorus in wastewater, which, in excess, can cause algae blooms and potentially harm local wildlife.
Three injured in Plymouth crash
Three people were hospitalized following a crash of an SUV with a dump truck in the Sheboygan County town of Plymouth this morning (August 5th). The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s office says the SUV operated by a 43-year-old rural Grafton woman was east bound on County Road J and stopped at the stop sign with State Highway 57.
Four County EMS Providers Receive Extra $$ Boost
Four providers of emergency medical services in Sheboygan County will each be getting an extra boost thanks to American Rescue Plan Act money. The Plymouth Volunteer Fire Department Ambulance Squad, Orange Cross Ambulance of Sheboygan, Random Lake Fire Department Ambulance and the City of Sheboygan Fire Department will each get nearly $25,000 ($24,390) in grants announced on Tuesday. It’s part of a one-time supplemental $8 million investment to Wisconsin communities who already receive annual Funding Assistance Program grants. The money can be used to purchase new emergency service vehicles, patient transport equipment, and diagnostic medical equipment.
The Top 13 Things Happening Around Sheboygan This Weekend!
The Weekend Whassup for Friday, 8/5/2022! The Point keeps you connected to the top 13 things happening around Sheboygan this weekend!. The Sheboygan Jaycees Present The 69th Annual Johnsonville Brat Days At Kiwanis Park in Sheboygan! FREE admission and live music on two stages Friday and Saturday! Brat-inspired food you can’t get anywhere else! A parade, brat eating competition, marketplace, family area, carnival and more! https://wxerfm.com/events/330146/
Big names, big endorsements in GOP race for WI Gov. What do voters think?
Two big names - two different endorsements. The Republican race for governor has split the Trump-Pence team and the state GOP.
Runway Dog Park in Oak Creek to close indefinitely this November
Runway Dog Park in Oak Creek will be closing indefinitely after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) determined it must be used for aviation-related activities.
SUV, dump truck collide; Sheboygan police say 3 people hurt
PLYMOUTH, Wis. - Sheboygan police say three people were hurt following a collision between an SUV and dump truck in the Town of Plymouth on Friday morning, Aug. 5. A news release indicates the wreck happened around 9:15 a.m. Friday at State Highway 57 and County Road J. The preliminary investigation indicates that an SUV operated by a 42-year-old Grafton woman was eastbound on County Road J and stopped at the stop sign at State Highway 57. After stopping, officials say she pulled out into the path of a dump truck being operated by a 64-year-old man from Kiel.
Fond Du Lac, WI August 6, 2022: Protest Racist, Sexist, Anti-Worker Bigot Tim Michels, Wisconsin Gubernatorial Candidate
Join us on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 5:15 pm to help make our voices heard as Tim Michels plans a campaign event at Veterans Memorial Park in Fond du Lac WI. Tim Michels has run a campaign of division and hate in an attempt to divide the working class, including the working poor, against each other. His lies and deceit and lack of knowledge do not strengthen our communities or our state.
