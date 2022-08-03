Sheboygan’s Voting Equipment to Undergo Public Testing on Thursday

The level of community transmission of COVID-19 in Sheboygan County is back up to “Medium” as determined by figures from the Centers for Disease Control, after having fallen to “Low” last week. At this level, the CDC recommends that those at a high risk for severe illness or with compromised immune systems talk with their health care provider about the need to mask up or take other precautions. Everyone should stay up to date with vaccinations and get tested if symptoms occur.

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI ・ 20 HOURS AGO