Scammer sends text to Richmond man claiming to be Bank of America

Antisemitic flyers distributed in Richmond, organizations see hate spiking in Virginia
Residents in Westover Hills area are speaking out after finding antisemitic flyers in their neighborhood, less than two months after similar materials were distributed in Bon Air.
Feds arrest Youngstown man accused of making over 2,400 calls to Virginia-based power company
A federal magistrate has ordered a competency evaluation for a man arrested Thursday for making over 2,400 phone calls to a power company based in Virginia.
Men accused of plotting mass shooting in Richmond appear in federal court
Two men accused of planning a mass shooting at a July Fourth event in Richmond but who have not been charged with crimes related to the alleged plot appeared in federal court for the first time Friday.
Federal gun charges for 2 accused of plotting Richmond, VA July 4 attack
RICHMOND, Va. — A judge dismissed state gun charges Wednesday against two men who police said planned a Fourth of July mass shooting in Virginia’s capital after charges were filed against the men in federal court. Neither man has been charged specifically with planning a mass shooting. Julio...
Richmond wants to buy back guns – will it actually reduce violence?
Earlier this week, Mayor Levar Stoney announced a gun buyback event designed to reduce gun violence in the City of Richmond - but years of research have cast doubt on the effectiveness of buyback programs in reducing gun violence.
newsfromthestates.com
Holes in alleged Richmond mass shooting plot claims and more Va. headlines
• Under questioning from a judge, a Richmond prosecutor said he had no evidence two Guatemalan men charged with gun crimes were planning a mass shooting at a Fourth of July celebration held in a city park, contradicting earlier claims from city officials that made national news.—Axios Richmond. •...
Tv20detroit.com
Richmond police chief charged for allegedly misusing system to find info on local woman
RICHMOND, Mich. (WXYZ) — Tom Costello was sworn in as police chief in the City of Richmond in March. He’s on paid leave after being charged with misuse of the Law Enforcement Information Network, allegedly to get personal information on a woman in nearby Washington Township. The LEIN...
Shell company set up by drug kingpin donated to Richmond councilwoman’s campaign
A shell company registered in the name of a Henrico County drug kingpin gave only one political donation before the man behind the company was convicted: $5,000 to a Richmond councilwoman's campaign.
SCAM ALERT: Petersburg Police warn of Facebook page impersonating animal shelter
The police department said the scammer/s are identifying themselves on social media as "Help the Petersburg Animals," and created a page falsely advertising pets the page says are up for adoption at the shelter. The page then asks for deposits from the pets, which police said the animal shelter would never do. The police department said the page is not authorized to solicit on behalf of the agency.
cutoday.info
Virginia CU’s Request to Expand FOM is Rejected by Commission
RICHMOND, Va.–The Virginia State Corporation Commission has ruled against Virginia Credit Union, saying it cannot expand its membership to the Medical Society of Virginia. The ruling is the latest move resolving a three-year battle between Virginia Credit Union and the Virginia Bankers Association and several community banks in the state.
Henrico Crime Report – July 29-Aug. 4, 2022
– Police arrested and charged a citizen with hazing at an apartment complex July 29 at 3:35 p.m. 11300 block of Nuckols Road – Police arrested and charged a citizen with driving under the influence and refusal to take a breathalyzer test at a vehicle accident July 29 at 7:03 p.m.
Richmond bakery provides young adults with ingredients of a new career
One Westover Hills bakery is baking up a way for young adults with special abilities to start a career thanks to a program endorsed by the Virginia Department of Education.
Richmonders react to latest developments in alleged mass shooting plot
Richmonders are reacting to the latest developments about an alleged shooting plot at Dogwood Dell on the Fourth of July.
Thieves steal catalytic converters from Richmond Staples Mill Amtrak station
Central Virginia has seen a string of catalytic converter thefts, but the latest incidents were reported at the Amtrak Richmond Staples Mill Station in Henrico County.
‘We are deeply sorry’: Virginia school district apologizes for logo resembling swastika
HANOVER, Va. — The logo designed for a professional development conference in a Virginia school district sparked outrage online and has prompted an apology after many said that the image looked like a swastika. The image, which was intended to portray four hands and arms grasping together in a...
Richmond wants to give you gift cards for your guns
Richmonders will soon be able to turn their guns in for money later this month. The city is preparing for another gun buyback program they hope will reduce gun violence.
Police ID 22-year-old woman killed in Henrico
A 22-year-old woman is dead after being shot early Friday morning in the 200 block of Carlstone Court, according to police.
Virginia lawmakers ask Youngkin to prevent Richmond’s second casino referendum
Two state lawmakers have asked Gov. Glenn Youngkin to direct the Virginia attorney general's office to use its legal authority to keep Richmond from having a second casino referendum in November.
Deputies ID young woman found dead in Hanover
Officials with the Hanover County Sheriff's Office identified the body found off Winns Church Road on Thursday, July 21 is that of 20-year-old Raquiah Paulette King.
WSLS
Governor Youngkin announces details of Virginia’s Tax-Free Weekend
RICHMOND, Va. – Back-to-school shopping is back, and this year, prices for those essential school items are expected to be much higher than normal. Thankfully, Virginia’s Tax-Free Weekend is returning soon. On Thursday, Governor Youngkin announced that select items will be free of sales tax from 12:01 a.m....
