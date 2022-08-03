Four County EMS Providers Receive Extra $$ Boost

Read on wxerfm.com
County COVID-19 Community Transmission Level Back Up to “Medium”
The level of community transmission of COVID-19 in Sheboygan County is back up to “Medium” as determined by figures from the Centers for Disease Control, after having fallen to “Low” last week. At this level, the CDC recommends that those at a high risk for severe illness or with compromised immune systems talk with their health care provider about the need to mask up or take other precautions. Everyone should stay up to date with vaccinations and get tested if symptoms occur.
SUV vs Dump Truck Crash Sends Three to Hospitals, Closes HWY 57 for Hours
A crash involving an SUV and a dump truck resulted in injuries to three persons, and required response from a DNR team at 9:18 this morning. Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Larry Perronne said the accident occurred when a Honda CRV operated eastbound on County Highway “J” by a 42-year-old Grafton woman pulled out after stopping at Highway 57 and into the path of a Volvo dump truck operated by a 64-year-old man from Kiel. The crash resulted in the dump truck landing in a waterway, requiring a response team from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and closing Highway 57 for several hours.
Washington County Stepping Up Attention on Speeding and Reckless Drivers
Officials in neighboring Washington County have announced that they are stepping up their enforcement of traffic laws following an uptick in violations and complaints from the public. Sheriff’s Lieutenant Ryan Herman took to social media on Wednesday to let the public know that increasing complaints of speeding and extremely aggressive,...
Sheboygan’s Voting Equipment to Undergo Public Testing on Thursday
Amid the endless discord over voting integrity, an exercise to assure its validity takes place tomorrow in Sheboygan. The City of Sheboygan will conduct public testing of its electronic voting equipment beginning at 9 a.m. on Thursday in the City Clerk’s office at 828 Center Avenue. The Wisconsin Elections Commission requires every municipality in the state to conduct the tests not earlier than 10 days before each election in order to confirm the accuracy of voting equipment programming, and to bring transparency to the process, and the public is invited to attend.
Brat Day Parade Re-Routed for Construction
The Sheboygan Jaycees, hosts of the annual Brat Days celebration, have announced a change in the route of the parade scheduled for 9 a.m. on Saturday, August 6th. Due to construction on the original route, the parade will now progress from 8th and Center Avenue north on 8th Street to Erie Avenue, then west on Erie to North 13th/Water Street, and then south to Worker’s Water Street Park. Participants and parade watchers may then choose to continue on the pedestrian walkway along the north bank of the Sheboygan River to the festival grounds.
The Top 13 Things Happening Around Sheboygan This Weekend!
The Weekend Whassup for Friday, 8/5/2022! The Point keeps you connected to the top 13 things happening around Sheboygan this weekend!. The Sheboygan Jaycees Present The 69th Annual Johnsonville Brat Days At Kiwanis Park in Sheboygan! FREE admission and live music on two stages Friday and Saturday! Brat-inspired food you can’t get anywhere else! A parade, brat eating competition, marketplace, family area, carnival and more! https://wxerfm.com/events/330146/
13 Year Old In Custody For Series Of Armed Robberies in Manitowoc
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WHBL) – A teenager is in the Sheboygan County Detention Center for a pair of armed robberies in Manitowoc on Monday. Officers were called just before 9am for an attempted robbery on North 8th where the 13 year old got into the building and caused damage. The next call came in after noon where the teen pulled a gun and demanded cash at a business on North 11th Street – and then made his way back to the business on North 8th where he tried a second time.
