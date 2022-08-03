Read on www.kait8.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTTS
Deadly Crash On Highway 65 North Of Branson
(KTTS News) — A woman from Arkansas is dead after an early morning crash on Highway 65 north of Branson. The Highway Patrol says Carla McSpadden, 50, from Bradford, Arkansas was going the wrong way when her SUV hit another SUV head-on. The driver of the other vehicle, 42-year-old...
Kait 8
TRAFFIC ALERT: Concrete barrier added to popular intersection
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – If your daily commute goes through the intersection of Stallings Lane and South Caraway Road, there’s a new change to be aware of. A permanent median barrier has been added to the intersection after several crashes forced the Jonesboro Police Department to close a section of the road.
Kait 8
Educators prepare to head to Little Rock
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The back and forth about teacher pay and raises continue. Teachers are making their way to Little Rock. Educators from across the state, including here in the region, are preparing to make sure their voices are heard at the state level. They are hoping to address...
Kait 8
Heavy rain floods Brookland
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An hour-long thunderstorm dumped more than three inches of rain on Brookland, flooding streets and many residents’ yards. Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan said 3.16 inches of rain fell on the town within an hour Friday, Aug. 5, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a Flash Flood Warning for Craighead County until 4:30 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kait 8
2022 FFN Preseason Tour: Walnut Ridge
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Walnut Ridge looks to get into the 3A-3 title picture. They won 4 games last season and reached the state playoffs. It’s year 4 for the Bobcats under Jeff Blake.
Kait 8
Rivergoers urged to use caution following Thursday rain
HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas town on the Spring River is urging caution to those making weekend plans. With the rain received on Thursday, Aug. 4, many rivers and streams are up in the region. Because of the rain, the Spring River is now muddy and has much...
Kait 8
Flag run held for fallen Jonesboro officer
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – As an investigation continues into the death of a Jonesboro officer, his life is still being remembered across the country. On Wednesday, Aug. 3, the nonprofit organization, Running 4 Heroes Inc., posted a video of Zechariah Cartledge performing a one-mile run in central Florida. In...
Kait 8
Bear sighting “not unusual”, state official says
HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A bear sighting in Sharp County caught the attention of many residents on Wednesday, Aug. 3, when it climbed a tree in a well-populated area. Mike Gray owns the property in Highland where the curious bear made a scene. He said it was one of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kait 8
Dangerous intersection to get an improvement
MONETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Transportation is considering installing a traffic light at the intersection of Highways 18 and 139 north of Monette. Jessica Hogan, a Jordan’s Kwik Shop clerk, said two crashes occurred at the intersection on Wednesday. “We probably have two wrecks per week...
Kait 8
Arkansas football kicks off fall camp, 5 NEA natives on 2022 roster
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas kicked off fall camp Friday afternoon. Sam Pittman enters his 3rd season as head coach. The 2022 roster features five Region 8 Razorbacks. Jonesboro native Jashaud Stewart played in all 13 games last season, recording 7 tackles. Fellow former Hurricane Marco Avant redshirted in 2021. JHS alums Rykar Acebo and John Paul Pickens are walk-ons. Wynne alum Terry Wells redshirted but played in 1 game on the offensive line.
Kait 8
Arkansas State Police investigating inmate’s death
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - State police are investigating the death of a Jonesboro man at a Northeast Arkansas jail. According to a news release from Arkansas State Police, 35-year-old Matthew Scott Shipman died early Wednesday morning, Aug. 3, at the Lawrence County Detention Center. Shipman’s body has been sent...
Kait 8
2022 FFN Preseason Tour: Hoxie
HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) - The FFN Preseason Tour continues. Hoxie stayed indoors on Thursday, but they pumped plenty of iron. The Mustangs have been a powerhouse in the 3A-3. Tom Sears’ stable are in pursuit of their 3rd straight conference championship.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kait 8
Popular intersection to add new traffic light
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A trip through Brookland is going to have one extra stop soon. Following a string of crashes on Highway 49, the Arkansas Department of Transportation will be adding a traffic light. The light will go at the intersection of Highway 49 and County Road 762, also...
Kait 8
TRAFFIC ALERT: Bridge closure due to maintenance
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – If you often travel on Highway 77 for your daily commute, you may need to be prepared. The Arkansas Department of Transportation said they will be doing maintenance on the bridge over the Little River near Athelstan. Starting Friday, Aug. 5, crews will close...
Kait 8
Woman purchases winning $2M lottery ticket in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -The winning $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot might have been sold in Illinois, but someone in Jonesboro won $2 million. Judy Dudley of Lake City was taking her mom to the chiropractor on Thursday when she stopped at Kum & Go, 4810 East Highland, and bought a Quick Pick.
Kait 8
City gives update on status of long-unoccupied building
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – For years, the old Citizens Bank in downtown Jonesboro has been sitting vacant after the city deemed it to be dangerous. However, recent developments show there might be some changes coming to the property soon. On Tuesday, Aug. 2, near the end of their meeting,...
Kait 8
2022 FFN Preseason Tour: Paragould
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s a new season and a new head coach at Paragould. David Gunn returns to the high school ranks after collegiate stops at Arkansas State and Auburn. He looks to rebuild a Rams program that’s won just 3 games in the last 5 seasons.
Kait 8
Man killed in fiery crash
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Texas man died Tuesday night in a single-vehicle crash. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 8:42 p.m. on Aug. 2 on Highway 67 at the 105-mile marker in Craighead County. Rene Villarreal III, 33, of Houston was northbound when his 2012 Nissan...
neareport.com
State Police reviewing inmate death in Lawrence County
Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department authorities contacted the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division on Wednesday morning (August 3rd) about 2 AM requesting assistance in the investigation of an inmate death that occurred at the county jail. The inmate was identified as Matthew Scott Shipman, 35, of Jonesboro. Shipman was...
Kait 8
Finishing touches being made on Newport bridge
NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jackson County project years in the making is inching closer to completion. On Wednesday, Aug. 3, the Arkansas Department of Transportation announced the Highway 367 bridge over the White River is expected to open “by the end of this week.”. Officials explained the last...
Comments / 0