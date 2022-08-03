UNL announces COVID-19 return plans that ditch required testing

Read on www.klkntv.com
klkntv.com
This weekend in Nebraska: 12 county fairs and much more
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — It’s the first weekend in August, and everyone is trying to squeeze the last drops of fun out of summer. We’ve gathered some interesting events going on around the state for you to enjoy with the last bit of time before school starts.
klkntv.com
Lincoln Public Schools delays opening of Ada Robinson Elementary
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A few hours after the media took a tour of Ada Robinson Elementary School, Lincoln Public Schools decided to delay the opening. The school will not open on the first day of school on Aug. 15 but instead will be closed until Aug. 29. In...
WOWT
Nebraska beef industry meets challenges
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s hard to imagine any industry in the U.S. that didn’t hit some rough spots early on in the COVID-19 pandemic and that includes the beef industry. Consumers in the Metro lined up to buy large quantities of meat products for their freezers, requiring some retailers to put limits on purchases. Some meat markets were so busy they had to tell individual customers they would have to wait months, up to a year, to butcher livestock or process wild game for them.
klkntv.com
Officials say child care shortage means York ‘can’t grow’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The York County Development Corporation is demanding action after alarming research on a child care shortage in the area. The executive director of YCDC, Lisa Hurley, is saying the city of York “can’t grow without more childcare facilities.”. The Buffett Early Childhood Institute...
klkntv.com
Carp, white perch to be eliminated at Wagon Train Lake south of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A lake south of Lincoln will be treated with a chemical to remove the current fish population. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the work on Wagon Train Lake, which is east of Hickman, will begin on Wednesday, weather depending. Officials say the rotenone...
kfornow.com
Work Will Begin on Highway 2 Between Lincoln and Nebraska City
(KFOR NEWS August 4, 2022) (Lincoln, Neb.) — Weather permitting, work will begin August 8th on NE Highway-2 between Lincoln and Nebraska City. From reference post 468+65 to reference post 506+60 and on US-75 from reference post 46+46 to reference post 42+40 south of Nebraska City existing pavement markings will be replacement .
kfornow.com
Lifeguard Shortage Impacts Another Lincoln Swimming Pool
(KFOR NEWS August 5, 2022) Due to a lifeguard shortage, Lincoln Parks and Recreation is modifying the schedule for the Belmont Neighborhood Pool, 12th and Manatt streets. For the remainder of the pool season, the revised Belmont Pool schedule is:. Saturday, August 6 and Sunday, August 7 – closed.
Midlands Business Journal
Omaha Business Hall of Fame: Five New Honorees to be Inducted August 17
As part of its centennial celebration, in 1993 the Greater Omaha Chamber inducted six local legends — Nebraska Furniture Mart founder Rose Blumkin, investor and philanthropist Warren Buffett, pioneering businessman and university founder John A. Creighton, Valmont founder Robert Daugherty, construction and engineering leader Peter Kiewit, and attorney and Mutual of Omaha executive V.J. Skutt — into the newly established Omaha Business Hall of Fame. Every year since, a new group of civic and business honorees has been inducted, with this year’s class of five bringing the total number of individuals to more than 170.
klkntv.com
Speaker Hilgers now pursuing 12-week abortion ban in Nebraska, according to Sen. Hunt
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska may be moving away from a proposed total abortion ban. State Sen. Megan Hunt said on social media late Wednesday night that Speaker of Legislature Mike Hilgers is currently calling each member to ask if they will sign a letter to support a special session for a 12-week abortion ban.
klkntv.com
Pursuit of Nebraska man ends with standoff on I-80 Missouri River bridge
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A pursuit of a Gibbon man ended after a standoff on a Missouri River bridge, the Nebraska State Patrol said. On Friday around 9:25 a.m., the patrol received a call about a truck driving “erratically” at a high speed on Interstate 80 in Omaha.
klkntv.com
Lancaster County launches program to help young people quit vaping
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A text message-based program is now available in Lancaster County to help teens and young adults quit vaping. This is Quitting is a free and anonymous program designed for teens and young adults that provides tailored advice, cognitive and behavioral coping strategies and social support to help them stop using e-cigarettes.
WOWT
Thursday Aug. 4 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports two deaths
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Nebraska data snapshot. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services provides COVID-19 data updates...
sunflowerstateradio.com
Health Alert Issued for Three Nebraska Lakes
Lincoln – The state has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Iron Horse Trail Lake (Wildlife Management Area) in Pawnee County. Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County and Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County are still on health alert. Samples...
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium welcomes one millionth visitor of the year
It was an exciting day at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. The zoo welcomed its millionth visitor for 2022 and these special guests were there to celebrate a birthday.
klkntv.com
Lancaster County law enforcement agencies introduce ‘Gov2Go’ app
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Law enforcement agencies in Lancaster County are participating in a pilot program to help reduce failed court appearances. The program was introduced earlier this week and aims to continue testing the program’s efficiency over the next six months. It allows people to sign up...
KETV.com
Trash collection in Omaha delayed due to 'unforeseen staffing shortage'
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha residents may experiences delays in their trash pickup. An "unforeseen staffing shortage" due to the extreme temperatures is causing delays for FCC Environmental Services of Nebraska, according to the Omaha Public Works Department. The department said residents should continue to follow their normal collection schedule...
craftymotherfather.com
30+ Romantic Things To Do In Lincoln For Couples
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Lincoln for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. Lincoln has plenty to offer if you’re looking for romantic activities. The city’s top attractions and date ideas for couples are included below. These events are open to everyone, from exquisite dining to the city’s sights.
WOWT
Crop duster hits power line in Saunders County
New information Wednesday on what finally led investigators to make an arrest for an Omaha murder. Fire & Drought: Nebraska cattlemen help with disaster relief. They're making great progress with a wildfire in the Nebraska panhandle. It's now 85% contained. ELECTION 2022: Issues could drive voter turnout. Updated: 6 hours...
klkntv.com
Nebraska native making his mark on BMX
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska native Jacob Thiem, 21, is a rising star in the sport of BMX. He began riding when he was 7 years old after moving to Kennard, a small town just north of Omaha. Jacob grew up riding bikes with friends every single day during...
klkntv.com
Duncan Aviation expanding and hosting first career fair in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – One of the world’s largest privately owned jet service providers, Duncan Aviation, is looking for Lincolnites to hire. Since 1966, Duncan Aviation has served Lincoln, and now it’s expanding to create even more jobs in the community. Duncan Aviation human resources supervisor Jennifer...
