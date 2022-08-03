ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Holland voters approve publicly-owned internet infrastructure

By Chris Bovia
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 2 days ago
Fiber internet service will soon be available throughout the City of Holland after voters approved the millage last night.

The measure passed by a small margin— 51% approval— and mirrors the city's successful downtown broadband project, wherein businesses have access to publicly-owned fiber internet services.

Holland City Broadband Proposal

100% of precincts reporting

Yes 51% 3,948
No 49% 3,735

According to the Holland Board of Public Works, infrastructure for the open-access network would allow any internet service provider to offer internet speeds up to 10gigs, allowing easier access to everyone in the city.

Property owners will pay 1.5 mills on their taxes in the first year, then 1.12 mills for the next 24 years, bringing in $30 million to support the project.

Initial costs for those looking to take advantage is $800 spread out over ten years, plus a $35/month access fee.

The infrastructure will take about 2 years to complete, breaking ground in 2023.

You can find our full coverage of election results here.

