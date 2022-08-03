ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head (Season 1 Episode 1) Paramount+, trailer, release date

By Marsha Dizon
startattle.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.startattle.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paramount Pictures#Beavis And Butt Head#Hbo Max#Tv Series#Lsb Image#Startattle Com#Paramount Release#American#Frog Baseball#Mtv#Comedy Central
TVLine

Rebecca Balding Dead at 66; TV Roles Included Soap and OG Charmed

Actress Rebecca Balding, whose TV credits included stints on the classic ’70s sitcom Soap and the original iteration of Charmed, died July 18 following a battle with ovarian cancer, Deadline reports. She was 66. On Soap, Balding recurred as Carol David, an attorney and the mother of Jodie’s (Billy...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Niecy Nash Strikes First-Look TV Deal With eOne

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Niecy Nash, star of ABC’s upcoming series The Rookie: Feds, is cementing her relationship with the company behind the spinoff. Nash has struck a first-look deal with eOne, which produces the series, set to launch this fall. It reunites the actor with Michael Lombardo, President, Global Television, eOne, who ran HBO during Nash’s three season run as one of the stars of dark comedy Getting On, for which she scored two Emmy nominations. Under the multi-year deal, Nash will develop and exec produce scripted and unscripted television content for broadcast, cable, and streaming. Nash stars as...
NFL
Outsider.com

‘Criminal Minds’ Revival Major Update Revealed

Fans of Criminal Minds rejoice! The long-running crime drama came to an end in 2020 after 15 seasons and more than 300 episodes on TV. But after much speculation and wishful thinking, the show is set to make a return on Paramount+. TVLine reported the news on Wednesday to huge...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘The First Lady’ Canceled: There Will Be No Second Installment Of Showtime Anthology Series

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Showtime will not be picking up a second season of one-hour drama anthology series The First Lady. The star-studded Season 1 of the anthology, set in the East Wing of the White House and focused on telling the stories of America’s charismatic, complex and dynamic first ladies, centered on Eleanor Roosevelt (Gillian Anderson), Betty Ford (Michelle Pfeiffer)\ and Michelle Obama (Viola Davis), with Davis also serving as executive producer. “Showtime can confirm that the anthology series The First Lady will not be moving forward with another season,” a spokesperson for the network said...
NFL
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Star to Appear in ‘Road House’ Reboot

The remake of the Patrick Swayze film Road House is officially a go thanks to Amazon’s Prime Video. Producers cast Jake Gyllenhaal in the Dirty Dancing icon’s famous role which has fans of the original film fired up. However, in addition to dynamic cast members not including Gyllenhaal (like No Time to Die‘s Billy Magnussen and A League of Their Own’s Gbemisola Ikumelo), the film remake will also feature a recent NCIS guest star.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Star Vanessa Lachey Teases Season 2 Crossover Event

NCIS showrunners shocked fans last year when they produced an NCIS/NCIS: Hawai’i crossover event during the latter series’ pilot season. Now, heading into another year of NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i, Special Agent Jane Tennant actress Vanessa Lachey has teased that season two will kick off with a second special crossover.
startattle.com

Camille K AGT 2022 Audition “Still in Love”, Season 17

16-year-old Camille K sings an original song! Camille sings “Still in Love” and earns four yeses from the judges. Startattle.com – America’s Got Talent 2022 Season 17 Audition. Camille K AGT Audition. Contestant: Camille K. Age: 16. Hometown: Mount Laurel, New Jersey. Act: Singer and Guitarist.
TV & VIDEOS
startattle.com

Mr. Moo Shakes AGT 2022 Audition, Season 17

Have you ever seen a cow play drums? This is your chance! Startattle.com – America’s Got Talent 2022 Season 17 Audition. Mr. Moo Shakes AGT 2022 Audition, Season 17, America’s Got Talent 2022 Season 17. Mr. Moo Shakes AGT Audition 2022. Show: America’s Got Talent (AGT)
TV SHOWS
startattle.com

Romance in Style (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date

Ella’s unique designs inspire publishing mogul Derek to include plus-sized fashion in his magazine. Soon, Derek begins to realize that Ella’s influence reaches far beyond the catwalk. Startattle.com – Romance in Style 2022. Romance in Style is a Hallmark romance movie directed by Canadian filmmaker Michael Robison....
BEAUTY & FASHION
startattle.com

Secret Headquarters (2022 movie) Paramount+, Owen Wilson, trailer, release date

While hanging out after school, Charlie (Walker Scobell) and his friends discover the headquarters of the world’s most powerful superhero hidden beneath his home, suspecting that his estranged father might have a secret double life. Startattle.com – Secret Headquarters 2022. When villains attack, they must team up to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy