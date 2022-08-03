Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head (Season 1 Episode 1) Paramount+, trailer, release date

Read on www.startattle.com
Following Beavis And Butt-Head, Chris Rock's Everybody Hates Chris Is The Latest TV Comeback To Jump To Streaming
Chris Rock's classic family comedy Everybody Loves Chris is following in Beavis and Butt-Head's footsteps as the latest returning TV show to make the leap to streaming.
Mike Judge’s 'Beavis and Butt-Head': Everything You Need to Know About the Revival Series
Is There a Trailer For Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head?. When and Where Will Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head Be Released?. What Is Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head About?. Who Are the Cast and Crew of Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head?. We were first introduced to...
New Season of ‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ To Feature Tyler, the Creator, Post Malone and More
The satirical animated comedy Beavis and Butt-Head is set to return soon for its ninth season. But this time around, the show is set to feature Tyler, the Creator, Post Malone, Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Camilla Cabello, CNCO and Cale Dodds. Specifically, the show will feature music videos from the artists,...
Ellen Pompeo to Star in and Executive Produce Untitled, True-Life Limited Series at Hulu
Ellen Pompeo is taking on her first acting role outside of “Grey’s Anatomy” in nearly two decades. The actress will be starring in an untitled Hulu project inspired by a true story. The drama, which Pompeo is also executive producing under her Calamity Jane production banner, is...
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Horror pics of Anne Heche’s fiery car crash revealed after Ellen DeGeneres’ ex is hospitalized with ‘severe burns’
ELLEN Degeneres' ex Anne Heche has reportedly been rushed to the hospital for "severe burns" after a violent car accident. Horror photos from the terrifying wreck show actress Anne Heche allegedly crashed her vehicle into a home on Friday which led to an explosive fire. Anne, 53, was involved in...
‘Law & Order: SVU’s Mariska Hargitay & Chris Meloni Are Officially ‘Back’ in New Behind-Scenes Pic
After months of waiting, many of our favorite TV dramas have returned to set to begin filming for a new season and that includes Law & Order stars Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni. Taking to Instagram with a new post, Hargitay officially informed fans that she and Meloni are back. Check it out.
Rebecca Balding Dead at 66; TV Roles Included Soap and OG Charmed
Actress Rebecca Balding, whose TV credits included stints on the classic ’70s sitcom Soap and the original iteration of Charmed, died July 18 following a battle with ovarian cancer, Deadline reports. She was 66. On Soap, Balding recurred as Carol David, an attorney and the mother of Jodie’s (Billy...
Niecy Nash Strikes First-Look TV Deal With eOne
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Niecy Nash, star of ABC’s upcoming series The Rookie: Feds, is cementing her relationship with the company behind the spinoff. Nash has struck a first-look deal with eOne, which produces the series, set to launch this fall. It reunites the actor with Michael Lombardo, President, Global Television, eOne, who ran HBO during Nash’s three season run as one of the stars of dark comedy Getting On, for which she scored two Emmy nominations. Under the multi-year deal, Nash will develop and exec produce scripted and unscripted television content for broadcast, cable, and streaming. Nash stars as...
‘Criminal Minds’ Revival Major Update Revealed
Fans of Criminal Minds rejoice! The long-running crime drama came to an end in 2020 after 15 seasons and more than 300 episodes on TV. But after much speculation and wishful thinking, the show is set to make a return on Paramount+. TVLine reported the news on Wednesday to huge...
‘The First Lady’ Canceled: There Will Be No Second Installment Of Showtime Anthology Series
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Showtime will not be picking up a second season of one-hour drama anthology series The First Lady. The star-studded Season 1 of the anthology, set in the East Wing of the White House and focused on telling the stories of America’s charismatic, complex and dynamic first ladies, centered on Eleanor Roosevelt (Gillian Anderson), Betty Ford (Michelle Pfeiffer)\ and Michelle Obama (Viola Davis), with Davis also serving as executive producer. “Showtime can confirm that the anthology series The First Lady will not be moving forward with another season,” a spokesperson for the network said...
‘NCIS’ Star to Appear in ‘Road House’ Reboot
The remake of the Patrick Swayze film Road House is officially a go thanks to Amazon’s Prime Video. Producers cast Jake Gyllenhaal in the Dirty Dancing icon’s famous role which has fans of the original film fired up. However, in addition to dynamic cast members not including Gyllenhaal (like No Time to Die‘s Billy Magnussen and A League of Their Own’s Gbemisola Ikumelo), the film remake will also feature a recent NCIS guest star.
‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Star Vanessa Lachey Teases Season 2 Crossover Event
NCIS showrunners shocked fans last year when they produced an NCIS/NCIS: Hawai’i crossover event during the latter series’ pilot season. Now, heading into another year of NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i, Special Agent Jane Tennant actress Vanessa Lachey has teased that season two will kick off with a second special crossover.
Everybody Hates Chris Animated Series Coming to Paramount+ and Comedy Central
Chris Rock is rebooting his semi-autobiographical sitcom Everybody Hates Chris, but this time as an animated series titled Everybody Still Hates Chris. The new series is being produced for Paramount+ and Comedy Central. Like the original series, Everybody Still Hates Chris will feature Rock narrating the episodes, with stories inspired...
Camille K AGT 2022 Audition “Still in Love”, Season 17
16-year-old Camille K sings an original song! Camille sings “Still in Love” and earns four yeses from the judges. Startattle.com – America’s Got Talent 2022 Season 17 Audition. Camille K AGT Audition. Contestant: Camille K. Age: 16. Hometown: Mount Laurel, New Jersey. Act: Singer and Guitarist.
Good Trouble (Season 4 Episode 14) “Life is What Happens” trailer, release date
Jazmin’s wedding has the Coterie crew all in their feelings. Startattle.com – Good Trouble | Freeform. Luca is inspired to create change for the unhoused. We see one relationship end while another rekindles. Isabella faces new issues with her parents. Network: Freeform. Episode title: “Life is What Happens”...
Mr. Moo Shakes AGT 2022 Audition, Season 17
Have you ever seen a cow play drums? This is your chance! Startattle.com – America’s Got Talent 2022 Season 17 Audition. Mr. Moo Shakes AGT 2022 Audition, Season 17, America’s Got Talent 2022 Season 17. Mr. Moo Shakes AGT Audition 2022. Show: America’s Got Talent (AGT)
The Sandman (Season 1) Netflix, Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie, trailer, release date
After years of imprisonment, Morpheus – the King of Dreams – embarks on a journey across worlds to find what was stolen from him and restore his power. Startattle.com – The Sandman | Netflix. There is another world that waits for all of us when we sleep...
Romance in Style (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date
Ella’s unique designs inspire publishing mogul Derek to include plus-sized fashion in his magazine. Soon, Derek begins to realize that Ella’s influence reaches far beyond the catwalk. Startattle.com – Romance in Style 2022. Romance in Style is a Hallmark romance movie directed by Canadian filmmaker Michael Robison....
Secret Headquarters (2022 movie) Paramount+, Owen Wilson, trailer, release date
While hanging out after school, Charlie (Walker Scobell) and his friends discover the headquarters of the world’s most powerful superhero hidden beneath his home, suspecting that his estranged father might have a secret double life. Startattle.com – Secret Headquarters 2022. When villains attack, they must team up to...
