Skip Bayless Reacts To Cowboys' Big Free Agent Signing

On Wednesday, the Dallas Cowboys signed veteran linebacker Anthony Barr to a one-year deal. Barr, a former first-round pick for the Minnesota Vikings, had 72 total tackles, five passes defended and three interceptions during the 2021 season. Fox Sports personality Skip Bayless, who happens to be a fan of the...
NBC Sports

NFL appealing Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension

The NFL has appealed Judge Sue Robinson’s recommendation that Deshaun Watson be suspended six games for violating the league’s Personal Conduct Policy. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Focus, Commissioner Roger Goodell will appoint someone outside the league office to hear the appeal. Robinson issued her recommendation...
NBC Sports

Report: 49ers to sign veteran receiver Snead after workout

The 49ers added depth at the wide receiver position after practice on Friday in Santa Clara. San Francisco reportedly signed veteran receiver Willie Snead, Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson first reported, citing a league source. Snead, a 29-year-old receiver who played three seasons with the New Orleans Saints and three...
NBC Sports

Deshaun Watson appeal will proceed on paper only, with no hearing

Now that the NFL has appealed the Deshaun Watson decision to the NFL, what happens next?. The Personal Conduct Policy and the relevant provision of the Collective Bargaining Agreement lay out the next steps. Here’e the relevant language of the Personal Conduct Policy: “Such appeals will be: (i) processed on...
ClutchPoints

3 pleasant surprises standing out early in 2022 Buccaneers training camp

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers head into the 2022 season hoping to end the year as champions just as they did two-seasons ago. Now featuring weapons such as Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and newcomer Julio Jones, with legendary quarterback Tom Brady throwing this Pro Bowl trio the football, that could happen. Before we get there though, […] The post 3 pleasant surprises standing out early in 2022 Buccaneers training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBC Sports

In Roob's Observations: What kind of camp is Hurts really having?

The truth about Jalen Hurts, one position that still concerns me and revised expectations of Jordan Davis. Here’s my 10 random Eagles observations from the first week of training camp:. 1. There’s been so much nonsense written and said about Jalen Hurts since the start of training camp —...
NBC Sports

Jackson already capturing attention of All-Pro Williams

SANTA CLARA — Rookie Drake Jackson already has the attention of Trent Williams. The young edge rusher has been diligent in his preparation for his first NFL season and the All-Pro left tackle has taken notice. During the offseason, Jackson vowed to be like a sponge in the talented defensive line room and he has kept good on his word.
NBC Sports

Here are five key preseason games for 49ers fans to watch

The NFL season is inching closer. If the Hall of Fame Game wasn’t enough to satisfy your football cravings, there’s some good news: the full preseason slate starts next week. OK, so it’s not really what you want to see. Games are mostly filled with backups and practice...
Yardbarker

ESPN places all-time leading rusher Emmitt Smith fourth on 'GOAT' RB rankings

ESPN gathered 50 analysts, experts and reporters recently to determine who the greatest of all time (GOAT) players are in the history of the NFL at every position. They released their rankings for seven offensive positions on Tuesday, with the likes of Tom Brady and Jerry Rice dominating the vote to unsurprisingly capture GOAT status at quarterback and wide receiver, respectively.
CBS Sports

Eagles' A.J. Brown 'didn't appreciate' how trade went down with Titans, but claims there's 'no bad blood'

New Philadelphia Eagles wideout A.J. Brown is a rich man -- signing a four-year, $100 million deal with Philly after being traded from the Tennessee Titans during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Brown's departure from the Titans was a dramatic one, as the franchise had no plans to deal the star receiver, but things went awry in contract negotiations.
NBC Sports

Cardinals activate Maxx Williams from PUP list

It looks like Cardinals tight end Maxx Williams will be making his training camp debut on Thursday. The Cardinals announced that Williams has been activated from the physically unable to perform list on Thursday morning. The team adds that he is dressed for practice. Williams, who signed a one-year deal...
Yardbarker

The Eagles have a cornerback problem as preseason approaches

The Hall of Fame game took place last night which means football season is finally upon us. The Philadelphia Eagles are about to embark on a three-game preseason with a pair of joint practices to spice things up and while there is plenty to keep an eye on, the pressure in the secondary is growing by the day.
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Dak Prescott, Cowboys, Eagles, A.J. Brown, Giants

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott still has three more years remaining on the four-year, $160 million deal he signed last offseason. However, with the way the quarterback market has skyrocketed since he signed that deal, Dallas might already want to think about being more proactive about his contract situation than they were the last time.
Yardbarker

Saints WR Making Noise in Training Camp

Michael Thomas is looking like his ‘true-self’ so far in training camp after missing the entire 2021 season due to an ankle/foot injury. Thomas had a brief stint on the PUP list just before the start of Saints training camp, but was activated for the first day of practice. The star wide receiver has been active on 1 on 1’s and involved in 7 on 7’s. Thomas is starting to run more routes. The observations of his status heading into the 2022 season is looking positive.
NBC Sports

Matthew Berry’s 2022 Fantasy Football Rankings and 100 Facts ahead of NFL season

The 2022 NFL season officially kicks off on Thursday, September 8 with a Buffalo Bills vs LA Rams matchup at SoFi Stadium (8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock) but the action gets started even earlier with the Hall of Fame Game, between the Jaguars and the Raiders on August 4th. All this can only mean one thing… the 2022 Fantasy Football season is upon us.
