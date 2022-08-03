Read on www.nbcsports.com
It's not going well for former Bears QB Mitch Trubisky at Steelers training camp
Former Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky is competing for the starting quarterback job with the Steelers. While Trubisky has been getting all of the first-team reps, it’s not going so well for the former second-overall pick. According to The Athletic‘s Mark Kaboly, Trubisky “really hasn’t been sharp” as he gets...
Skip Bayless Reacts To Cowboys' Big Free Agent Signing
On Wednesday, the Dallas Cowboys signed veteran linebacker Anthony Barr to a one-year deal. Barr, a former first-round pick for the Minnesota Vikings, had 72 total tackles, five passes defended and three interceptions during the 2021 season. Fox Sports personality Skip Bayless, who happens to be a fan of the...
NBC Sports
NFL appealing Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension
The NFL has appealed Judge Sue Robinson’s recommendation that Deshaun Watson be suspended six games for violating the league’s Personal Conduct Policy. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Focus, Commissioner Roger Goodell will appoint someone outside the league office to hear the appeal. Robinson issued her recommendation...
NBC Sports
Report: 49ers to sign veteran receiver Snead after workout
The 49ers added depth at the wide receiver position after practice on Friday in Santa Clara. San Francisco reportedly signed veteran receiver Willie Snead, Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson first reported, citing a league source. Snead, a 29-year-old receiver who played three seasons with the New Orleans Saints and three...
NBC Sports
Deshaun Watson appeal will proceed on paper only, with no hearing
Now that the NFL has appealed the Deshaun Watson decision to the NFL, what happens next?. The Personal Conduct Policy and the relevant provision of the Collective Bargaining Agreement lay out the next steps. Here’e the relevant language of the Personal Conduct Policy: “Such appeals will be: (i) processed on...
7 takeaways from Day 6 of Eagles training camp practice
The Eagles just wrapped up their sixth training camp practice, and injuries were the topic of discussion on Thursday. Jordan Mailata and Andre Dillard were both out with concussions suffered in Tuesday’s practice, while DeVonta Smith was ruled out with a groin injury. As a whole, almost ten players...
3 pleasant surprises standing out early in 2022 Buccaneers training camp
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers head into the 2022 season hoping to end the year as champions just as they did two-seasons ago. Now featuring weapons such as Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and newcomer Julio Jones, with legendary quarterback Tom Brady throwing this Pro Bowl trio the football, that could happen. Before we get there though, […] The post 3 pleasant surprises standing out early in 2022 Buccaneers training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBC Sports
In Roob's Observations: What kind of camp is Hurts really having?
The truth about Jalen Hurts, one position that still concerns me and revised expectations of Jordan Davis. Here’s my 10 random Eagles observations from the first week of training camp:. 1. There’s been so much nonsense written and said about Jalen Hurts since the start of training camp —...
NBC Sports
Jackson already capturing attention of All-Pro Williams
SANTA CLARA — Rookie Drake Jackson already has the attention of Trent Williams. The young edge rusher has been diligent in his preparation for his first NFL season and the All-Pro left tackle has taken notice. During the offseason, Jackson vowed to be like a sponge in the talented defensive line room and he has kept good on his word.
Washington Stunner: Another Commanders Player Leaves Camp, Retires
This is still slightly unusual, as for the second time in camp, the Commanders have a player who has opted to retire.
Cam Jurgens Standing Out in a Big Way
Drafted between two Georgia standouts and considered a luxury pick with Jason Kelce still around, the Nebraska rookie has been the biggest standout on offense so far in camp
NBC Sports
Here are five key preseason games for 49ers fans to watch
The NFL season is inching closer. If the Hall of Fame Game wasn’t enough to satisfy your football cravings, there’s some good news: the full preseason slate starts next week. OK, so it’s not really what you want to see. Games are mostly filled with backups and practice...
ESPN places all-time leading rusher Emmitt Smith fourth on 'GOAT' RB rankings
ESPN gathered 50 analysts, experts and reporters recently to determine who the greatest of all time (GOAT) players are in the history of the NFL at every position. They released their rankings for seven offensive positions on Tuesday, with the likes of Tom Brady and Jerry Rice dominating the vote to unsurprisingly capture GOAT status at quarterback and wide receiver, respectively.
CBS Sports
Eagles' A.J. Brown 'didn't appreciate' how trade went down with Titans, but claims there's 'no bad blood'
New Philadelphia Eagles wideout A.J. Brown is a rich man -- signing a four-year, $100 million deal with Philly after being traded from the Tennessee Titans during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Brown's departure from the Titans was a dramatic one, as the franchise had no plans to deal the star receiver, but things went awry in contract negotiations.
Sixers star James Harden continues to light it up at Rico Hines runs
Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden has constantly been in the gym all summer as he prepares for his first full year with the Sixers in the 2022-23 season. Harden has been dealing with a hamstring issue, but this has been his first summer to be able to rest the injury as well as get some work in.
NBC Sports
Cardinals activate Maxx Williams from PUP list
It looks like Cardinals tight end Maxx Williams will be making his training camp debut on Thursday. The Cardinals announced that Williams has been activated from the physically unable to perform list on Thursday morning. The team adds that he is dressed for practice. Williams, who signed a one-year deal...
Yardbarker
The Eagles have a cornerback problem as preseason approaches
The Hall of Fame game took place last night which means football season is finally upon us. The Philadelphia Eagles are about to embark on a three-game preseason with a pair of joint practices to spice things up and while there is plenty to keep an eye on, the pressure in the secondary is growing by the day.
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: Dak Prescott, Cowboys, Eagles, A.J. Brown, Giants
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott still has three more years remaining on the four-year, $160 million deal he signed last offseason. However, with the way the quarterback market has skyrocketed since he signed that deal, Dallas might already want to think about being more proactive about his contract situation than they were the last time.
Yardbarker
Saints WR Making Noise in Training Camp
Michael Thomas is looking like his ‘true-self’ so far in training camp after missing the entire 2021 season due to an ankle/foot injury. Thomas had a brief stint on the PUP list just before the start of Saints training camp, but was activated for the first day of practice. The star wide receiver has been active on 1 on 1’s and involved in 7 on 7’s. Thomas is starting to run more routes. The observations of his status heading into the 2022 season is looking positive.
NBC Sports
Matthew Berry’s 2022 Fantasy Football Rankings and 100 Facts ahead of NFL season
The 2022 NFL season officially kicks off on Thursday, September 8 with a Buffalo Bills vs LA Rams matchup at SoFi Stadium (8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock) but the action gets started even earlier with the Hall of Fame Game, between the Jaguars and the Raiders on August 4th. All this can only mean one thing… the 2022 Fantasy Football season is upon us.
