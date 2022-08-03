In a tweet on Friday afternoon, Steph Curry unofficially unveiled the Curry 10 to help celebrate his daughter Riley's 10th birthday (Riley's actual birthday was July 19). For context, Riley helped Steph choose Under Armour when he was a sneaker free agent back in 2013, despite being courted by Nike and Adidas. It only makes sense for Riley to be one of the first people to see the Curry 10 aside from Steph himself.

NBA ・ 9 HOURS AGO