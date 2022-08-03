Read on www.nbcsports.com
Former Alabama football star Rolando McClain arrested again
Former Alabama football star Rolando McClain was arrested over the weekend, the Moulton (Ala.) Police Department said. McClain was cited with drugs and weapons charges, having marijuana and a gun in the car. At first, police stopped McClain for speeding, but after officers smelled marijuana coming ...
NBC Sports
NFL appealing Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension
The NFL has appealed Judge Sue Robinson’s recommendation that Deshaun Watson be suspended six games for violating the league’s Personal Conduct Policy. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Focus, Commissioner Roger Goodell will appoint someone outside the league office to hear the appeal. Robinson issued her recommendation...
NBC Sports
Report: 49ers to sign veteran receiver Snead after workout
The 49ers added depth at the wide receiver position after practice on Friday in Santa Clara. San Francisco reportedly signed veteran receiver Willie Snead, Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson first reported, citing a league source. Snead, a 29-year-old receiver who played three seasons with the New Orleans Saints and three...
NBC Sports
Deshaun Watson appeal will proceed on paper only, with no hearing
Now that the NFL has appealed the Deshaun Watson decision to the NFL, what happens next?. The Personal Conduct Policy and the relevant provision of the Collective Bargaining Agreement lay out the next steps. Here’e the relevant language of the Personal Conduct Policy: “Such appeals will be: (i) processed on...
Raiders QB Stabler Became Armed and Dangerous
The maturation of Kenny Stabler led to a great quarterback who attacked professional football as an armed and dangerous man.
NBC Sports
In Roob's Observations: What kind of camp is Hurts really having?
The truth about Jalen Hurts, one position that still concerns me and revised expectations of Jordan Davis. Here’s my 10 random Eagles observations from the first week of training camp:. 1. There’s been so much nonsense written and said about Jalen Hurts since the start of training camp —...
NBC Sports
Jackson already capturing attention of All-Pro Williams
SANTA CLARA — Rookie Drake Jackson already has the attention of Trent Williams. The young edge rusher has been diligent in his preparation for his first NFL season and the All-Pro left tackle has taken notice. During the offseason, Jackson vowed to be like a sponge in the talented defensive line room and he has kept good on his word.
NBC Sports
Steph unveils Curry 10s with adorable help from Riley
In a tweet on Friday afternoon, Steph Curry unofficially unveiled the Curry 10 to help celebrate his daughter Riley's 10th birthday (Riley's actual birthday was July 19). For context, Riley helped Steph choose Under Armour when he was a sneaker free agent back in 2013, despite being courted by Nike and Adidas. It only makes sense for Riley to be one of the first people to see the Curry 10 aside from Steph himself.
NBA・
Bengals Practice Quick Hits: Burrow on Field, Hurst Continues to Make Plays as D-Line Dominates
Bengals training camp continued on Thursday
NBC Sports
What Pete Rose told Harper about Philly before Phillies move
Pete Rose only spent five of his 21 seasons in Major League Baseball in Philadelphia, but the all-time hits leader has some pretty strong opinions on what the city's sports fans are like. And, love him or hate him, Rose does seem to understand the city and its fanbase better...
NBC Sports
Report: Tyrann Mathieu back with Saints
Safety Tyrann Mathieu missed the first week of Saints training camp while dealing with a personal family matter, but it looks like he’ll be back to work on Wednesday. Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com reports that Mathieu is at the team’s facility on Wednesday. That development comes two days after head coach Dennis Allen said there was no timetable for Mathieu to rejoin the team.
NBC Sports
Second-year Pats WR went all-out to develop chemistry with Mac Jones
When you're a seventh-round draft pick trying to carve out a role on an NFL roster, you're willing to do whatever it takes -- even if that means flying across the country at a moment's notice. That's the situation Tre Nixon found himself in this offseason. The second-year New England...
NBC Sports
Here are five key preseason games for 49ers fans to watch
The NFL season is inching closer. If the Hall of Fame Game wasn’t enough to satisfy your football cravings, there’s some good news: the full preseason slate starts next week. OK, so it’s not really what you want to see. Games are mostly filled with backups and practice...
Drew Lock says DK Metcalf is 'unlike anything I've ever thrown to'
There’s some folks who think Russell Wilson has a better group of skill players to work with now that he’s playing for the Broncos. While Denver has a high-quality receiver group, we still think the Seahawks should get the nod in this category. Nowhere is this Seattle roster...
NBC Sports
What Shanahan said to 49ers after Aiyuk-Warner dustup
SANTA CLARA -- After two scuffles on the 49ers' practice field Tuesday, Kyle Shanahan stopped practice. With the heat rising in both temperature and the on-field competition, Fred Warner and Brandon Aiyuk provided the impetus of the dustups. To avoid further conflict, the head coach huddled the entire team up to address the event and practice resumed without any other incidents.
Examining the Raiders' First Unofficial Depth Chart
The Las Vegas Raiders released their first unofficial depth chart ahead of Thursday's Hall of Fame Game.
NBC Sports
Ex-Patriots OL tells wild story involving team meeting, car accident
There's a very short list of things worse than being late to a Bill Belichick team meeting. For Rich Ohrnberger, car accidents aren't on that list. The New England Patriots' fourth-round pick in the 2009 NFL Draft, Ohrnberger found himself in the dreaded position of sleeping past his alarm during his rookie season and realizing he couldn't make a team meeting on time.
NBC Sports
Ron Rivera: Tre Walker is retiring
For the second time in the last couple of weeks, the Commanders have a player who’s elected to retire. Head coach Ron Rivera said in his Friday press conference that rookie linebacker Tre Walker has elected to hang up his cleats. “Tre Walker, one of our rookie linebackers, decided...
NBC Sports
What we learned as freefalling Giants swept by Dodgers again
SAN FRANCISCO -- Not even Gabe Kapler's first ejection in orange and black could snap the Giants out of their funk. The Giants lost 5-3 to the Dodgers on Thursday at Oracle Park. For the first time since 1977, they were swept in a four-game series against the Dodgers at home. They have lost all eight games against their rival in the second half and have lost 11 straight to NL West opponents, a franchise record.
NBC Sports
Willie Snead working out with 49ers
The 49ers may be adding some depth to their receiving corps. According to multiple reports, the club is working out Willie Snead on Friday. Snead also reportedly had a tryout with the Cardinals this week. The veteran receiver spent time with the Raiders and Panthers last season. He caught three...
