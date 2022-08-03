Read on www.newson6.com
Tanker rolls over on Highway 11 in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Crews are working to get a tanker truck upright after it rolled over on State Highway 11 in north Tulsa Thursday afternoon. The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) said the accident happened in the southbound lanes, and caused the on-ramp to eastbound Interstate 244 to close. TFD...
Rescue Task Force On Scene Of Wreck In Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. - The Rescue Task Force is on the scene of a wreck near East 11th Street in Tulsa Friday afternoon. This is a developing story.
City of Bixby responds to neighborhood's complaints over sewage leak
This is happening in the Seven Lakes addition just south of 121st and Sheridan. Calls to the City of Bixby, the Tulsa Health Department and the builder didn't seem to fix the problem.
TPD: woman dies after crash in east Tulsa Friday afternoon
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a woman is dead after a crash in east Tulsa Friday afternoon. Officers said it happened just after 4 p.m. at the intersection of 11th and 161st East Ave. According to police, the initial investigation showed a driver ran a stop sign at the intersection, t-boning the other driver. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
This Oklahoma Hidden Oasis is the Perfect Place to Cool Off & Unwind This Summer
There's a hidden oasis in Oklahoma where the waters are crystal clear and aqua-blue as a tropical island. A beautiful place where the entire family can cool off and unwind this summer. As hot as it's been lately we're all looking for a reprieve from Mother Nature's moodiness and the never-ending 100-degree oppressive heat!
Using the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature to keep you safe in Oklahoma heat
TULSA, Okla. — Most of us are familiar with the heat index, which accounts for both temperature and moisture levels to give us a “real feel” temperature to our bodies. However, the heat index doesn’t account for other factors that can reduce or increase the risk for heat illness.
Completed construction project frustrates drivers, City of Tulsa addresses concerns
TULSA, Okla. — A construction project in south Tulsa has finished, but drivers are still complaining about a stretch of Memorial Drive between 71st and 81st. “The construction clearly wasn’t done right, because all the grates when you go down on the right lane, there are big bumps, almost like a speed bump on the main road,” said Josh, a frustrated driver FOX23 spoke with at a QuikTrip near 81st and Memorial.
Wrestling For A Cause To Hold Show In Pryor To Benefit Veterans
TULSA, Okla. - A local wrestling group has helped raise thousands of dollars for families fighting cancer and now they have a new event that is aiming to help support local veterans. The group is hosting the main event this weekend at the Mayes County Event Center in Pryor. Tim Rockwell joined News On 6 at 4 to talk about the mission behindWrestling for a Cause.
First beagles brought to Tulsa from testing facility adopted
TULSA, Okla. — The Humane Society of Tulsa (HST) announced that first of the beagles brought to Tulsa from a breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia were adopted. 4,000 beagles were rescued from the facility in late July and the HST took in more than 200 beagles to help. Applicants...
New Tulsa turnpike nears completion after two years of construction
TULSA, Okla. — After nearly two years of actual construction work, but more than half of a century of land acquisitions, a new turnpike in west Tulsa will open within the next month. The Gilcrease Expressway in west Tulsa that will primarily run through the Berryhill community is set...
Mega Ride Passes For The Tulsa State Fair Now On Sale
Mega Ride Passes for the Tulsa State Fair go on sale on Friday. Those interested can purchase tickets on the Tulsa State Fair Website. Mega Ride Passes include gate admission and unlimited rides every day of the fair. The passes will cost $70 each if attendees purchase them in advance...
Tulsa Artist Opens Pop-Up Exhibit At Mother Road Market
A Tulsa artist has opened a pop-up exhibit at Mother Road Market. Chris Mantle is known for his vibrant and iconic paintings, that often feature his signature bison. Mantle is creating a Mother Road Market-themed bison, along with companion pieces that customers can purchase. "I paint a lot of buffalo...
University Of Tulsa Announces Plans For National Festival
The University of Tulsa has announced plans to host a national festival for literature, music and guest speakers. The festival will be called "Switchyard" and organizers say they want it to be like Tulsa's version of "South by Southwest." The first Switchyard festival will start next May.
Legal settlement provides money for two Oklahoma towns rocked by 2016 earthquakes
CUSHING, Okla. — A legal settlement has made money available to two Oklahoma towns rocked by earthquakes in late 2016. Cushing was impacted by an earthquake that shut down businesses and damaged homes. Now, a legal settlement with an oil company will give money back to locals. “The earthquake...
travelnowsmart.com
Best Brunch in Tulsa, OK — 20 Top Places!
Tulsa, Oklahoma is a great place to start planning your next epic food adventure. This beautiful city, located on the Arkansas River, isn’t just famous for its Art Deco Architecture. It is also a gastronomic hub, with its wide selection of restaurants serving appetizing brunch dishes that will titillate...
Police: Missouri Fugitives Found Hiding Out In Tulsa Motel Room
Two Missouri fugitives were found hiding out in a Tulsa motel room on Thursday afternoon, TPD said. Officers went to a motel near 82 E. Skelly Drive where they found Colby and Kayla Fitts. Colby's location was confirmed by an ankle monitor he had neglected to cut off, police said.
KOCO
Body found at Lake Eufaula after abandoned boat discovered
MCINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. — A drowning investigation is underway after a body was pulled from Lake Eufaula. Around 3:25 p.m. Monday, Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers responded after receiving a report of an abandoned boat in the water and a pickup truck at the boat ramp with a trailer in the water. Crews found a body around 6:10 a.m. Tuesday, according to an incident report.
KFOR
Former patient brings truck full of items to kids of Oklahoma Children’s Hospital
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Long-time patient of Oklahoma Children’s Hospital OU Health, Elliot Johnston, wanted to give back to the hospital that kept him alive. The 5-year-old came with his mother, Mariah Johnston, and his grandparents to OK Children’s Hospital from Tulsa with a moving truck full of boxes. The packages contained items from video games for older kids and baby rattles for newborns.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Indian Taco Championship in Pawhuska Coming Up
The National Indian Taco Championship of Pawhuska is nearing, as it is set to take place on Saturday, October 1st. Admission to enter the event in downtown Pawhuska is free and you will have an opportunity to taste the various vendors who have made the tacos. The Pawhuska Chamber of...
Tulsa police investigating fatal crash on Highway 169
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Tuesday. Police responded to a two-vehicle crash just before 5:30 p.m. near 31st and Highway 169. Witnesses told police that traffic had stopped on the highway and the driver of a white vehicle must not have...
