ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tanker rolls over on Highway 11 in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Crews are working to get a tanker truck upright after it rolled over on State Highway 11 in north Tulsa Thursday afternoon. The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) said the accident happened in the southbound lanes, and caused the on-ramp to eastbound Interstate 244 to close. TFD...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

TPD: woman dies after crash in east Tulsa Friday afternoon

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a woman is dead after a crash in east Tulsa Friday afternoon. Officers said it happened just after 4 p.m. at the intersection of 11th and 161st East Ave. According to police, the initial investigation showed a driver ran a stop sign at the intersection, t-boning the other driver. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
State
Oklahoma State
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Completed construction project frustrates drivers, City of Tulsa addresses concerns

TULSA, Okla. — A construction project in south Tulsa has finished, but drivers are still complaining about a stretch of Memorial Drive between 71st and 81st. “The construction clearly wasn’t done right, because all the grates when you go down on the right lane, there are big bumps, almost like a speed bump on the main road,” said Josh, a frustrated driver FOX23 spoke with at a QuikTrip near 81st and Memorial.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Wrestling For A Cause To Hold Show In Pryor To Benefit Veterans

TULSA, Okla. - A local wrestling group has helped raise thousands of dollars for families fighting cancer and now they have a new event that is aiming to help support local veterans. The group is hosting the main event this weekend at the Mayes County Event Center in Pryor. Tim Rockwell joined News On 6 at 4 to talk about the mission behindWrestling for a Cause.
PRYOR, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
News On 6

Mega Ride Passes For The Tulsa State Fair Now On Sale

Mega Ride Passes for the Tulsa State Fair go on sale on Friday. Those interested can purchase tickets on the Tulsa State Fair Website. Mega Ride Passes include gate admission and unlimited rides every day of the fair. The passes will cost $70 each if attendees purchase them in advance...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Artist Opens Pop-Up Exhibit At Mother Road Market

A Tulsa artist has opened a pop-up exhibit at Mother Road Market. Chris Mantle is known for his vibrant and iconic paintings, that often feature his signature bison. Mantle is creating a Mother Road Market-themed bison, along with companion pieces that customers can purchase. "I paint a lot of buffalo...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News On 6

University Of Tulsa Announces Plans For National Festival

The University of Tulsa has announced plans to host a national festival for literature, music and guest speakers. The festival will be called "Switchyard" and organizers say they want it to be like Tulsa's version of "South by Southwest." The first Switchyard festival will start next May.
TULSA, OK
travelnowsmart.com

Best Brunch in Tulsa, OK — 20 Top Places!

Tulsa, Oklahoma is a great place to start planning your next epic food adventure. This beautiful city, located on the Arkansas River, isn’t just famous for its Art Deco Architecture. It is also a gastronomic hub, with its wide selection of restaurants serving appetizing brunch dishes that will titillate...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Police: Missouri Fugitives Found Hiding Out In Tulsa Motel Room

Two Missouri fugitives were found hiding out in a Tulsa motel room on Thursday afternoon, TPD said. Officers went to a motel near 82 E. Skelly Drive where they found Colby and Kayla Fitts. Colby's location was confirmed by an ankle monitor he had neglected to cut off, police said.
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Body found at Lake Eufaula after abandoned boat discovered

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. — A drowning investigation is underway after a body was pulled from Lake Eufaula. Around 3:25 p.m. Monday, Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers responded after receiving a report of an abandoned boat in the water and a pickup truck at the boat ramp with a trailer in the water. Crews found a body around 6:10 a.m. Tuesday, according to an incident report.
MCINTOSH COUNTY, OK
KFOR

Former patient brings truck full of items to kids of Oklahoma Children’s Hospital

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Long-time patient of Oklahoma Children’s Hospital OU Health, Elliot Johnston, wanted to give back to the hospital that kept him alive. The 5-year-old came with his mother, Mariah Johnston, and his grandparents to OK Children’s Hospital from Tulsa with a moving truck full of boxes. The packages contained items from video games for older kids and baby rattles for newborns.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Indian Taco Championship in Pawhuska Coming Up

The National Indian Taco Championship of Pawhuska is nearing, as it is set to take place on Saturday, October 1st. Admission to enter the event in downtown Pawhuska is free and you will have an opportunity to taste the various vendors who have made the tacos. The Pawhuska Chamber of...
PAWHUSKA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa police investigating fatal crash on Highway 169

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Tuesday. Police responded to a two-vehicle crash just before 5:30 p.m. near 31st and Highway 169. Witnesses told police that traffic had stopped on the highway and the driver of a white vehicle must not have...

Comments / 0

Community Policy