Roundup: RIP Vin Scully; Dane Cook Engaged; Kansas Votes to Preserve Abortion Rights

SI:AM | Vin Scully’s Best Calls
Over the course of 67 years in the booth, the legendary announcer was the soundtrack to some of the biggest moments in sports.
Dodgers honoring legendary Vin Scully with microphone patch
Vin Scully, the legendary MLB announcer, died on Wednesday night at 94 years old. One of the most iconic voices of the summer, Scully spent 67 years calling games for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He's an icon for not just baseball fans, but sports fans in general. For the Dodgers,...
Dodger Stadium says goodbye to Vin Scully with ceremony, banner
Three days after news of the death of Vin Scully was reported, Dodger Stadium finally got its chance to say goodbye to the titan of baseball broadcasting that spent so many decades in its broadcasting booth. Ahead of Friday's showdown with the San Diego Padres, the Dodgers held a ceremony...
RIP Ronda Rousey's 'Road House' Remake
The sports world has suffered some big loses lately. Bill Russell, Vin Scully, and now Ronda Rousey's Road House remake. With the news that Jake Gyllenhaal will
Dodgers: Vin Scully’s best calls and moments
The voice of baseball, Vin Scully, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 94. Here are some of his best moments and calls in baseball. The voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers and the voice of baseball, Vin Scully, passed away at the age of 94 on Tuesday afternoon.
Vin Scully Was the GOAT of Baseball Broadcasters but Still Gives Red Sox Fans Nightmares
The legendary Vin Scully certainly had a good run with the Dodgers. He called games for 67 years. Scully died Tuesday. He was 94. The post Vin Scully Was the GOAT of Baseball Broadcasters but Still Gives Red Sox Fans Nightmares appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Chris Cuomo Is Back
Chris Cuomo, let go by CNN last December for his role advising his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, through allegations of sexual harassment, is returning to a television near you. If that television has NewsNation, the small but growing venture owned by Nexstar Media aiming to carve out a slice of the information audience.
Trixie Flynn, Personal Assistant to James Gandolfini, James L. Brooks and Robert De Niro, Dies at 74
Trixie Flynn, who served as an invaluable personal assistant to such Hollywood A-listers as James Gandolfini, Steve McQueen, James L. Brooks, Jack Nicholson and Robert De Niro, has died. She was 74. Flynn died July 22 of sudden respiratory failure at her home in Marietta, Georgia, her son, theater scenic designer Seamus M. Bourne, told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterPat Rosson, Kid Actor on 'The Andy Griffith Show' and 'The Young Marrieds,' Dies at 69John Steiner, Actor in 'Caligula,' Dies at 81Neal Lemlein, Entertainment Marketing Executive, Dies at 71 Flynn spent 12 years working for Gandolfini and was an assistant producer...
My Shot: Vin Scully
EDITOR'S NOTE: Famed broadcaster Vin Scully died on Tuesday at age 94. Known by most sports fans as the voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers for more than 50 years, Scully also spent time in the 1970s and 1980s doing play-by-play coverage of golf for CBS and NBC, including working at the Masters from 1975 to 1982. Scully sat down for this My Shot interview with Golf Digest that appeared in March 2012.
Chicago Deadline Nothingness With Eno Sarris and Chris Tannehill, Plus RIP Vin Scully
The MLB trade deadline came and went, but the White Sox remained quiet and the Cubs kept their guys, as Jason got his hopes up for nothing (01:23). The underwhelming season continues to test his Sox fandom. Jason is next joined by The Athletic’s Eno Sarris and 670 The Score’s Chris Tannehill (24:40). They break down why the Sox didn’t make a move, why Tony La Russa was never the right choice for this team, and why the Cubs chose not to trade Ian Happ and Willson Contreras. Tanny also discusses his frustration with the White Sox as they blew this season before it even began (01:03:20). Jason asks his producers what it would take to accept an offer from a company like LIV Golf (01:20:02). Just before the show wrapped, the news came out that former Dodgers announcer Vin Scully passed away (01:34:18).
Pirates Owner Robert Nutting Happily Poses With Fan Wearing 'Sell the Team' Shirt
Pirates owner poses with fan wearing 'Sell the Team' shirt.
Zach Dark Thirty Begins as New York Jets Quarterback Deletes Social Media Apps
Zach Wilson showed signs of promise for the New York Jets during his rookie campaign and everyone who bleeds green and white is hoping that there's some significant growth in Year Two. The 23-year-old has proven himself to be a quick learner when it comes to being a leader — or at the very least in appearing to be a leader — as he revealed this morning that he pulls the ol' LeBron James trick at the start of training camp. Be warned: if you try to engage with Wilson on social media, especially with a tired joke about moms, he won't even seen it. Because there is one thing he's focused on and it's not who is all up in his mentions.
Taylor Rooks Joins Amazon Prime's Thursday Night Football Coverage
Taylor Rooks joining Amazon Prime.
Roundup: Brittney Griner Gets 9 Years; Alex Jones Owes $4 Million; Auburn QB Arrested
What type of person is in the market for a Mark Zuckerberg Little League card ... Is the movie A Simple Plan actually better than Fargo ... Von Miller has enoug
