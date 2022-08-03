ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Roundup: RIP Vin Scully; Dane Cook Engaged; Kansas Votes to Preserve Abortion Rights

By Kyle Koster
The Big Lead
The Big Lead
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.thebiglead.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
FanSided

Dodgers: Vin Scully’s best calls and moments

The voice of baseball, Vin Scully, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 94. Here are some of his best moments and calls in baseball. The voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers and the voice of baseball, Vin Scully, passed away at the age of 94 on Tuesday afternoon.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Big Lead

Chris Cuomo Is Back

Chris Cuomo, let go by CNN last December for his role advising his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, through allegations of sexual harassment, is returning to a television near you. If that television has NewsNation, the small but growing venture owned by Nexstar Media aiming to carve out a slice of the information audience.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Trixie Flynn, Personal Assistant to James Gandolfini, James L. Brooks and Robert De Niro, Dies at 74

Trixie Flynn, who served as an invaluable personal assistant to such Hollywood A-listers as James Gandolfini, Steve McQueen, James L. Brooks, Jack Nicholson and Robert De Niro, has died. She was 74. Flynn died July 22 of sudden respiratory failure at her home in Marietta, Georgia, her son, theater scenic designer Seamus M. Bourne, told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterPat Rosson, Kid Actor on 'The Andy Griffith Show' and 'The Young Marrieds,' Dies at 69John Steiner, Actor in 'Caligula,' Dies at 81Neal Lemlein, Entertainment Marketing Executive, Dies at 71 Flynn spent 12 years working for Gandolfini and was an assistant producer...
MARIETTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelsi Taylor
Person
Vin Scully
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Kanye
Person
Bob Costas
Person
Selena
Person
Martin Shkreli
Person
Dane Cook
Person
Tiger Woods
Person
Alex Jones
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Naomi Judd
Person
Kevin Durant
Golf Digest

My Shot: Vin Scully

EDITOR'S NOTE: Famed broadcaster Vin Scully died on Tuesday at age 94. Known by most sports fans as the voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers for more than 50 years, Scully also spent time in the 1970s and 1980s doing play-by-play coverage of golf for CBS and NBC, including working at the Masters from 1975 to 1982. Scully sat down for this My Shot interview with Golf Digest that appeared in March 2012.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Ringer

Chicago Deadline Nothingness With Eno Sarris and Chris Tannehill, Plus RIP Vin Scully

The MLB trade deadline came and went, but the White Sox remained quiet and the Cubs kept their guys, as Jason got his hopes up for nothing (01:23). The underwhelming season continues to test his Sox fandom. Jason is next joined by The Athletic’s Eno Sarris and 670 The Score’s Chris Tannehill (24:40). They break down why the Sox didn’t make a move, why Tony La Russa was never the right choice for this team, and why the Cubs chose not to trade Ian Happ and Willson Contreras. Tanny also discusses his frustration with the White Sox as they blew this season before it even began (01:03:20). Jason asks his producers what it would take to accept an offer from a company like LIV Golf (01:20:02). Just before the show wrapped, the news came out that former Dodgers announcer Vin Scully passed away (01:34:18).
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Working Girl#Saudi#Liv#Warner Bros#Senate#Espn#Lsb Complex Rsb#Dodgers
The Big Lead

Zach Dark Thirty Begins as New York Jets Quarterback Deletes Social Media Apps

Zach Wilson showed signs of promise for the New York Jets during his rookie campaign and everyone who bleeds green and white is hoping that there's some significant growth in Year Two. The 23-year-old has proven himself to be a quick learner when it comes to being a leader — or at the very least in appearing to be a leader — as he revealed this morning that he pulls the ol' LeBron James trick at the start of training camp. Be warned: if you try to engage with Wilson on social media, especially with a tired joke about moms, he won't even seen it. Because there is one thing he's focused on and it's not who is all up in his mentions.
NFL
The Big Lead

The Big Lead

New York City, NY
38K+
Followers
8K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

 https://www.thebiglead.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy