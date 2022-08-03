He's Cinderella's fairy godmother, and he's showing love and happiness come in many forms

Gavin Parmley nervously checked if his costume was zipped up, if his makeup was smeared, and if his wand and his pumpkins were ready.

But the empty pit in his stomach and the worries in his head went away the second his name was called and he walked out on stage. Parmley was Cinderella's fairy godmother, and she needed his help.

“Your body goes into autopilot and it's just this beautiful thing that comes from inside me,” Parmley said of taking the stage. “I truly cannot explain it to people, but it is one of the most amazing feelings ever. I can't explain it in words. It's too strange (and) slightly out of body experience.”

Parmley plays the Fairy Godmother in the Pensacola Little Theatre's reenactment of the celebrated Rodgers & Hammerstein play "Cinderella."

Sid Williams-Heath, executive director of the Pensacola Little Theatre, has been working on bringing the classic tale to the theater since 2016. The Rodgers and Hammerstein version of "Cinderella" is different from the Disney version but still a classic for all audiences. When the theater finally received the rights for the play in 2020, COVID-19 halted the performance.

Since then, the theater has been creating carriages, chandeliers and all types of magical props in anticipation of the day when actors could bring the show to life.

This show is one of their most expensive of the decade, with live piano players, drummers and trumpets. Williams-Heath, who doesn’t usually come to the casting table, was compelled to take part this year. The usual problem in theater is that not enough men audition, but for this play an abundance of talented men showed up.

And while casting a man to play the Fairy Godmother may raise eyebrows, Williams-Heath and the casting crew felt it was an easy choice.

“You just have to know Gavin. You have to know his fairy magical animated personality to know that it was just a no brainer,” Williams-Heath said. “Because everything we do, all the casting that we do, it's always based on who's the most qualified, and who's the most talented for that role. And it's funny that while it's a very bold statement, and we are so excited to make that statement. He truly was the most talented and qualified for the role.”

Williams-Heath looks at theaters as the most “accepting and culturally progressive places that a community will have” and said it is natural for theater productions to test the boundaries of representation in stories.

“Being part of a 2022 Southern town, we want to make as big and bold a statement as possible to let the community know that we accept everyone.” Williams-Heath said. “We are happy to have anyone audition, and if you are talented and qualified don't ever let something deter you from stepping foot inside of the doors of the Cultural Center.”

Parmley, 34, has been acting since he was a student at Gulf Breeze High School and did his first show with the Little Theatre in 2004.

He went to Boston Conservatory at Berklee and then moved to New York City before coming back to Pensacola in September of 2018.

Parmely said he moved back to Pensacola during a difficult period in his life, and the Little Theatre turned out to be just the place he needed.

“I often say to people it's where I found my heart, my chosen family, the people that I choose to associate and surround myself with outside of my family life, that is my group of people,” Parmley said. “And I've always felt safe there. I felt like everyone has always had my back.”

He said he is thankful for his castmates, noting that the shared emotions of everyone pushing themselves to their limits during practices brought them all closer together, like family.

Parmley is considered a comedic actor and originally auditioned for the step mother. But reading over the script he saw how Cinderella’s pain of losing both parents is something anyone can relate to, no matter their race or gender. That the importance of the story is not who is playing the characters, but the message being perceived by the audience.

“We preach love and, in order to show society what love is — love comes in many different shapes and many different forms — we have to be able to impact everyone," Parmley said. “That is why I think that it's important to look at these stories through different lenses to find different ways that we can touch different audiences. Because we can't put the same thing on over and over and over again. Everyone deserves to have their story told.”

Parmley admitted he did have some fears about how people would react to him in the role, but his fellow cast members have been there to support. He said their love and confidence in him boosted his love and confidence in himself.

“How we are perceived by other people is not something that we can change,” Parmley said. “But what we can do is show them that we are willing to keep going forward and find our own happiness within ourselves. And that love comes in many, many, many shapes, and many, many, many forms.”

"Cinderella" at Pensacola Little Theatre will run until Aug.14. For more information about the show or get tickets to the show go to pensacolalittletheatre.com.