ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

He's Cinderella's fairy godmother, and he's showing love and happiness come in many forms

By Kamal Morgan, Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mhUE0_0h2zYnjf00

Gavin Parmley nervously checked if his costume was zipped up, if his makeup was smeared, and if his wand and his pumpkins were ready.

But the empty pit in his stomach and the worries in his head went away the second his name was called and he walked out on stage. Parmley was Cinderella's fairy godmother, and she needed his help.

“Your body goes into autopilot and it's just this beautiful thing that comes from inside me,” Parmley said of taking the stage. “I truly cannot explain it to people, but it is one of the most amazing feelings ever. I can't explain it in words. It's too strange (and) slightly out of body experience.”

Pensacola Little Theatre:Showtime! Pensacola Little Theatre's future looks bright with new shows and upgraded home

Money awarded for area events:Visit Pensacola awards $172,500 to Pensacola area events for fiscal year 2023

Parmley plays the Fairy Godmother in the Pensacola Little Theatre's reenactment of the celebrated Rodgers & Hammerstein play "Cinderella."

Sid Williams-Heath, executive director of the Pensacola Little Theatre, has been working on bringing the classic tale to the theater since 2016. The Rodgers and Hammerstein version of "Cinderella" is different from the Disney version but still a classic for all audiences. When the theater finally received the rights for the play in 2020, COVID-19 halted the performance.

Since then, the theater has been creating carriages, chandeliers and all types of magical props in anticipation of the day when actors could bring the show to life.

This show is one of their most expensive of the decade, with live piano players, drummers and trumpets. Williams-Heath, who doesn’t usually come to the casting table, was compelled to take part this year. The usual problem in theater is that not enough men audition, but for this play an abundance of talented men showed up.

And while casting a man to play the Fairy Godmother may raise eyebrows, Williams-Heath and the casting crew felt it was an easy choice.

“You just have to know Gavin. You have to know his fairy magical animated personality to know that it was just a no brainer,” Williams-Heath said. “Because everything we do, all the casting that we do, it's always based on who's the most qualified, and who's the most talented for that role. And it's funny that while it's a very bold statement, and we are so excited to make that statement. He truly was the most talented and qualified for the role.”

Williams-Heath looks at theaters as the most “accepting and culturally progressive places that a community will have” and said it is natural for theater productions to test the boundaries of representation in stories.

“Being part of a 2022 Southern town, we want to make as big and bold a statement as possible to let the community know that we accept everyone.” Williams-Heath said. “We are happy to have anyone audition, and if you are talented and qualified don't ever let something deter you from stepping foot inside of the doors of the Cultural Center.”

Parmley, 34, has been acting since he was a student at Gulf Breeze High School and did his first show with the Little Theatre in 2004.

He went to Boston Conservatory at Berklee and then moved to New York City before coming back to Pensacola in September of 2018.

Parmely said he moved back to Pensacola during a difficult period in his life, and the Little Theatre turned out to be just the place he needed.

“I often say to people it's where I found my heart, my chosen family, the people that I choose to associate and surround myself with outside of my family life, that is my group of people,” Parmley said. “And I've always felt safe there. I felt like everyone has always had my back.”

He said he is thankful for his castmates, noting that the shared emotions of everyone pushing themselves to their limits during practices brought them all closer together, like family.

Family fun:Indoor parks, splash pads, zip lines and more: Fun things to with your kids in Pensacola

Parmley is considered a comedic actor and originally auditioned for the step mother. But reading over the script he saw how Cinderella’s pain of losing both parents is something anyone can relate to, no matter their race or gender. That the importance of the story is not who is playing the characters, but the message being perceived by the audience.

“We preach love and, in order to show society what love is — love comes in many different shapes and many different forms — we have to be able to impact everyone," Parmley said. “That is why I think that it's important to look at these stories through different lenses to find different ways that we can touch different audiences. Because we can't put the same thing on over and over and over again. Everyone deserves to have their story told.”

Parmley admitted he did have some fears about how people would react to him in the role, but his fellow cast members have been there to support. He said their love and confidence in him boosted his love and confidence in himself.

“How we are perceived by other people is not something that we can change,” Parmley said. “But what we can do is show them that we are willing to keep going forward and find our own happiness within ourselves. And that love comes in many, many, many shapes, and many, many, many forms.”

"Cinderella" at Pensacola Little Theatre will run until Aug.14. For more information about the show or get tickets to the show go to pensacolalittletheatre.com.

Comments / 4

Related
WKRG News 5

If the shoe fits: Pensacola Little Theatre opens ‘Cinderella’

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Fingers crossed that you are invited to the ball, because Pensacola Little Theatre opened “Rodgers and Hammersteins Cinderella” last week. Director of the show, Katelyn Geri said the opening show was pure magic after spending seven years planning the show. “It was amazing finally seeing this show come to fruition,” said […]
PENSACOLA, FL
ballingerpublishing.com

The Handlebar Returns: Reviving a Local Music Landmark

If you grew up in Pensacola or lived in the area in the 80s or 90s, you more than likely remember the staple of the city’s underground music scene, The Handlebar. Whether you have only been once to see a big name perform as they passed through town, stopped in occasionally to catch a local band perform or were one of the regulars, you likely ended up staying for the good company, sometimes-cold beer and great music.
PENSACOLA, FL
AL.com

Shrimp Festival is officially back on in Gulf Shores after 2 years off

The Shrimp Festival is officially back in Gulf Shores. Organizers announced a jam-packed, four-day schedule of activities and free concerts at the 49th annual edition will take place Oct. 6-9, 2022. Concerts will run throughout the four days of the festival on two stages located at each end of the grounds, which are located at Gulf Place in Gulf Shores, where Alabama Highway 59 intersects with East Beach Blvd.
GULF SHORES, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pensacola, FL
Pensacola, FL
Entertainment
Local
Florida Entertainment
apr.org

Gulf Shores event to draw local and visiting families to beaches

Residents and tourists in Gulf Shores will take part an annual tradition this week. The city’s S’mores on the Shore event is tonight at Gulf Place. It starts at 6 p.m. with no admission fee. Visitors receive a free s’mores packet while supplies last. The Gulf Shores Fire Department will light and monitor fires on the beach. The city reports anywhere from 500 to 800 s’mores packets are used during this event.
GULF SHORES, AL
getthecoast.com

Harbor Docks gearing up for 36th Annual Take-a-Kid Fishing Day Auction

Harbor Docks Charities will host their 36th annual charity auction on Saturday, August 27, 2022, all in the name of helping local kids. Harbor Docks Charities helps fund the annual Take-A-Kid Fishing Day. The first Sunday in November, local children ages 7-13 are fed breakfast, taken fishing, treated to a fish fry, and given t-shirts and rods and reels.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rodgers And Hammerstein#Love And Happiness#The Fairy#Showtime#Rodgers Hammerstein#Disney
WKRG

BBQ Eggrolls at Grover T’s BBQ

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- This week on Cooking with John, John Nodar is at Grover T’s BBQ. Charles will be showing John how they make their Original BBQ Eggrolls. Grover T’s BBQ is located at 5887 Hwy 90 Milton, FL. Their New Drive-thru is convenient for you to pull in & pick-up some `Q’ on the go -or- you can carry out your order for a family picnic, party, business meeting or to take home. They are becoming known as `Catering Experts’ offering numerous self-serve & full–service options for Weddings, Business & Church Gathering to name a few occasions.
MILTON, FL
WKRG News 5

Sea turtles hatch on Destin beach

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Spectators in Destin got a big surprise Tuesday night when a sea turtle nest hatched. The little ones boiled up from their sandy home and darted for the emerald water around 7:30 pm. Lindsey Pettibone was at the Leeward Key and Emerald Shore beach access points when she started filming. The […]
DESTIN, FL
AL.com

On the way to Dauphin Island, Gloria’s Produce is a must

You cannot get to Dauphin Island without passing Gloria’s Produce, located at the four-way stop where Laurendine Road ends at Dauphin Island Parkway. And most people can’t pass by without stopping. You can’t miss the unassuming, open-air market with a tin roof, nestled in the shade of leafy trees, that offers fresh fruits and vegetables as well as local honey and boiled peanuts – and, of course, Gloria, who’s always there to welcome customers with a big smile.
DAUPHIN ISLAND, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
ballingerpublishing.com

American Magic Sets Sail in Pensacola

The New York Yacht Club’s American Magic racing team has returned to the Port of Pensacola to begin their annual training for the 37th America’s Cup, to take place in Barcelona, Spain in 2024. This year will mark the third winter that the American Magic sailing team has spent training along the Gulf Coast.
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG

Medical Moment: Volunteers Needed at USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Susan Crutchfield, Senior Manager of Community and Physician outreach from USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute, joined WKRG News 5 to discuss the need for volunteers. Watch the video above for answers to these questions:. What do volunteers do?. What are the qualifications?. How flexible are...
MOBILE, AL
Santa Rosa Press Gazette

Two new restaurants coming to Milton

Milton residents will soon have more restaurant options. Branch Properties, an Atlanta based real estate investment and development firm, announced two restaurants have joined Merganser Commons at Dogwood Estates, a Publix Super Markets-anchored development in Milton.
utv44.com

Beware this sneaky new Google Verification scam

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — When Oksana Singh's dog went missing, she did what anyone else would do. “So I posted on our pages on Facebook, so What’s Happening in Spanish Fort, What’s Happening in Daphne, What’s Happening in Fairhope and then Baldwin County Lost and Found,” says Singh.
mobilebaymag.com

Food Trucks: Coming To A Neighborhood Near You

It is 6:30 p.m. on a midsummer evening. On these protracted days, daylight lingers, and the heat of the day begins to dissipate, luring folks out to their yards and porches to make the most of this precious time before the sky grows ablaze with red and orange, eventually falling into darkness. Commuters heading home peer out their windows to assess their dinner options. A line has already formed outside Will’s Farm Fresh Food Truck. The air around it is tinged with smoke, and the smell of short ribs and Conecuh sausage cooking on the grill wafts down the street. While the sight of a food truck parked along the sidewalk may conjure an image of a busy urban thoroughfare, this scene unfolds not in a major city but the residential neighborhood of Old Field in Daphne.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Cameras downtown capture Sunday morning shooting in heart of entertainment district

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Tuesday was 72 hours since a shooting in the heart of Mobile’s entertainment district left one innocent bystander struck. Now, Mobile Police are reviewing surveillance video capturing parts of the crime. Though, the burning question is, do all the cameras downtown work?. “To my knowledge,...
WEAR

Eli Gold will not voice Crimson Tide football to start 2022 season

Eli Gold, the Voice of the Alabama Crimson Tide since 1988, will not be in the broadcast booth to start the 2022 football season due to health issues, according to the University of Alabama Wednesday. Chris Stewart, who handles the basketball play-by-play duties as well as serving as gameday host for the football broadcasts will handle football play-by-play duties in Gold’s absence. Stewart is also the television host of the “The Nick Saban Show” and “The Nate Oats Show.”
PENSACOLA, FL
Pensacola News Journal

Pensacola News Journal

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
579K+
Views
ABOUT

Pensacola Florida - Home - pnj.com is the home page of the Pensacola News Journal with in-depth local news, sports, entertainment, community news, opinion and classifieds.

 http://pnj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy