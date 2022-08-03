ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, FL

July restaurant inspections are in: Cockroaches detected in kitchen of one Milton eatery

By Brittany Misencik, Pensacola News Journal
The month of July came and went like a fleeting Florida sunset, but the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation once again made time for its monthly inspections.

Across Escambia and Santa Rosa counties, 139 restaurants passed their July inspections, compared to the 21 that didn't. Of those 139 eateries, 48 passed without a single violation. A full list of those restaurants can be found at the bottom of this article.

It was not smooth sailing for everyone though, as four restaurants spanning the region received administrative complaints.

Four restaurants receive administrative complaints

Taco Bell, 6182 U.S. 90, Milton

Following a July 7 inspection from the DBPR, Taco Bell received an administrative complaint with two violations, including five live roaches in the restaurant. Three of the roaches were located behind a dry storage shelf, while the others were found in the manager's office, according to the report. The other violation was for a utensil being improperly stored. In a follow-up inspection the following day, no live roaches were observed.

Sonic Drive-In #5557, 3151 W. Michigan Ave.

Following a July 7 visit from the DBPR, Sonic received an administrative complaint with five violations for offenses such as live, flying insects in the kitchen, accumulation of mold in the ice machine, ceiling tiles soiled with accumulated debris, ice buildup in the reach-in freezer and nonfood-contact surfaces soiled with grease. The restaurant was reported to be in compliance during a follow-up visit the next day.

Whataburger #965, 6920 Navarre Parkway

Following a July 7 visit from the DBPR, Whataburger received an administrative complaint with two violations for offenses such as live flying insects in the kitchen and raw animal food stored near unwashed produce — in this case shelled eggs stored over sliced onions. In a follow-up visit the next day, one live fly was still detected in the kitchen and time to correct the offense was extended.

Jersey Mike’s Subs, 4792 U.S. 90, Pace

Following a July 26 visit from the DBPR, Jersey Mike’s received an administrative complaint with four violations for offenses such as operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license, no soap provided at the hand-wash sink, ice buildup in the reach-in freezer and equipment not properly air-dried. A follow-up inspection is still required.

48 receive a perfect score

Here are the 48 restaurants across Escambia and Santa Rosa counties that received a perfect score during their July inspection:

  1. Burger King #6648, 15 Brent Lane, Suite 1
  2. Wendy’s, 7200 Pensacola Blvd.
  3. Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers, 5175 Bayou Blvd., Lot 5
  4. Fa’Show Catering (mobile)
  5. Sizzlin Dogs of America (mobile)
  6. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St.
  7. Hot Spot Barbecue, 901 E. La Rua St.
  8. Greek’s Catering and Events, Inc., 2325 Summit Blvd.
  9. Azalea Cocktail Lounge, 810 North Davis Highway
  10. Philly’s, 2166 W. Nine Mile Road
  11. Classic City Catering, 214 W. Intendencia St.
  12. BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, 5100 N. Ninth Ave.
  13. Chick-fil-A, 5100 N. Ninth Ave., #J928
  14. Charley’s Philly Steaks, 5100 N. Ninth Ave., #J923
  15. The Daily Squeeze Juice Bar and Café, 901 N. 12th Ave.
  16. Taco Bell #23774, 2011 Airport Blvd.
  17. Farmhouse Catering (mobile)
  18. Domino’s Pizza #5159, 1001 E. Nine Mile Road
  19. Superbowls & Smoothies, 1055 E. Nine Mile Road
  20. Rock n Roll Sushi, 1531 E. Nine Mile Road, Suite A-6
  21. Havana West Express (mobile)
  22. Waffle House #1698, 6305 N. Ninth Ave.
  23. P-Cola Rolla (mobile)
  24. Panda Express #2074, 1260 Airport Blvd.
  25. 850 Daquiri Bar, 120 Chief’s Way, Suite 7
  26. The Oarhouse on Bayou Chico, 1901 Cypress St., Building 4
  27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, 1674 E. Nine Mile Road, Suite A
  28. Ozone Pizza Pub Inc., 1010 N. 12th Ave., Suite 130
  29. 16 Monkey’s Concession, 271 Molino Road
  30. Wingstop, 1531 E. Nine Mile Road, Unit A4
  31. Blue Dot BBQ, 310 N. DeVilliers St.
  32. All in One Kitchen Ministries, 1100 W. Scott St.
  33. Pensacola Shakes and Smoothies (mobile)
  34. Burger King #8645. 4120 U.S. 90
  35. Waffle House #1361, 4219 Woodbine Road
  36. Best Western Milton, 8936 Highway 86 S.
  37. Whataburger #888,1135 Gulf Breeze Parkway
  38. Public Affairs Gastropub (mobile)
  39. Masons, 5153 Dogwood Drive
  40. Holiday Inn Express Milton, 8510 Keshav Taylor Drive
  41. Beachside Bubble Waffle LLC, 1922 State Road 87
  42. Geesh’s Southwest Food, 8885 Navarre Parkway
  43. Buh’s BBQ, 1912 Williams Creek Drive
  44. Let’s Eat, 2200 El Dorado Court
  45. Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches, 4612, U.S. 90, Unit B
  46. Tanglewood Golf & Country Club, 5916 Tanglewood Drive
  47. Weber’s Skate World, 6056 Stewart St.
  48. Philly Cheesesteaks & Hoagies, 4371 Fifth Ave., Unit H

Visit data.pnj.com/restaurant-inspections

