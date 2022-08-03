ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

Kevin Adams: Candidate, Escambia County School Board, District 1

By Kevin Adams
 2 days ago

EDITOR'S NOTE: The following is an interview conducted via questionnaire by the Pensacola News Journal with Escambia and Santa Rosa County election candidates for their respective races. All of the answers were submitted to the Pensacola News Journal by the candidate and are available to our readers to show the candidates' position and priorities on the issues. Candidates were limited to 750 words. IF A CANDIDATE DID NOT RETURN A QUESTIONNAIRE BY DEADLINE, THEIR Q&A WAS NOT PUBLISHED.

Candidate : Kevin Adams

Office you're seeking : Escambia County School Board District 1

Occupation : Escambia County School Board Member, District 1

Education : I attended public schools in Escambia County: Sherwood Elementary, Bellview Middle, and Escambia High School. I also graduated Cum Laude from Pensacola State College with two degrees: Accounting Technology and Business Administration.  While at PSC, I was a member of the Alpha Beta Gamma International Business Honor Society

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P6mm4_0h2zYlyD00

Why are you running for this office? With COVID-19’s negative impact to education, high-growth demands, and the other challenges we face in our District 1 community, we will need an experienced, proven leader in our school board member — now more than ever.

I believe I am the most well-qualified, experienced, and able candidate in this race.

What makes you stand out from your opponent(s)?

Experience. Knowledge. Leadership.

I have demonstrated proven steadfast service and results-driven leadership as the current District 1 School Board Member of the Escambia School District.

I pledge to continue my conservative principled leadership and continue to advocate for conservative values for our School District.

I retired Jan. 3, 2019, after 38 years of employment with the Department of Defense.  My last command was with the Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC), NAS Whiting Field. I also worked for the Naval Air Depot Pensacola (NADEP), NAS Pensacola, as well as, with the Defense Finance and Accounting Service, NAS Pensacola (DFAS). My experience within the Department of Defense included Financial Management, Facilities Management, and Contract Compliance Monitoring.

I have over a decade of tireless volunteer service in our District's schools and community: PTA, Booster Club President, Coach, Watchdog Committee, SAZAC Committee, etc.

Previous elective office/ elective office experience :

Escambia County School Board Member, District 1, 2016 – 2022

What are your three most important priorities if you are elected or re-elected?

Parental Rights, Discipline, Fiscal Conservatism

How would you implement Priority 1?

I will continue to support Governor DeSantis’ student-first, parent-centered educational plan, which focuses on setting up our students for success, maintaining transparency and preserving parental rights in education, and combatting the Woke agenda from infiltrating our schools.

I never voted for a mask mandate, and never will. We must do everything possible to keep our schools open and reject lockdowns in the future.

How would you implement Priority 2?

There is nothing more important than ensuring that the school district is maintaining good order and discipline in our classrooms. The school district needs to do a better job of allowing teachers to teach and allowing students to learn without disruption by chronic misbehavior in the classrooms. Therefore, my top priority is ensuring we are upholding good order and maintaining discipline in our classrooms to improve the educational experience for our students and teachers.

How would you implement Priority 3?

I never once voted to raise your property taxes, and never will!

My priority is to ensure that we are fiscally conservative in our use of public funds, assuring that each dollar is spent wisely and effectively. I take the responsibility of my role seriously and understand the impact my decisions will have on our students and citizens of Escambia County, Florida.

How will you use your position as board member to address the learning and socialization gap caused by COVID-19?

As the legislative advocacy representative for our School Board, I will continue to advocate for our legislators to provide the necessary resources to reverse the negative impact on our student’s education from the COVID pandemic.

In order to educate our children, we must have bus drivers to transport our students, cafeteria workers to provide their lunches, and highly effective, certified teachers to provide their education. Job recruitment and retention will require competitive pay for these positions that are experiencing critical shortages.

How will you change classroom curriculum, student clubs or school interaction with parents and students in response to new laws put into place governing public schools under Ron DeSantis?

By ensuring only state-approved curriculum and age-appropriate materials are utilized within our school district.  I will support the parental right to send their child to our schools without fear of indoctrination of an ideological agenda.

