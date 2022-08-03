ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

Young challenger takes on chairman for Escambia County School Board District 1 seat

By Colin Warren-Hicks, Pensacola News Journal
 2 days ago
The race for the Escambia County School Board District 1 seat will give voters a choice between a seasoned workforce professional and a college student who is arguing his youthful outlook is what the school board needs.

Incumbent Kevin Adams, the current chairman of the Escambia County School Board, is seeking reelection to serve a four-year term as one of the board's five elected members.

After almost four decades working for the U.S. Department of Defense, Adams joined the board in 2016 in a special election when he replaced Jeff Bergosh, who opted to resign from the school board to run for a seat on the Escambia County Commission.

Adams secured his seat on the school board for his first full term in office in 2018.

His challenger, Connor Mann, is an intern for Escambia County Commissioner Doug Underhill. Mann graduated from West Florida High School in 2018 and is currently enrolled as a student at the University of West Florida.

"I know what it's like to sit in a 21st century classroom," Mann said.

Kevin Adams

Adams spent 38 years working for the Department of Defense.

He started out as an aircraft sheet metal mechanic before transitioning to a chief mechanic and then shifting roles altogether. He took a job with the Defense Finance Accounting Service where he worked as an accounting technician. In the latter part of his career, Adams was charged with the oversight of an airfield's maintenance at Naval Air Station Whiting Field.

"Well, I think I bring that experienced knowledge — knowledge in leadership," Adams told the News Journal.

Part of his duties as a school board member during the past four years were to oversee the district through the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our top goal and my first priority is to continue to eliminate this COVID slide," Adams said. "In 2020, we didn't have school grades because of the COVID pandemic, and schools were shut down in 2021. But still, if you look at uncalculated grades, you see the devastating impact to Escambia County.

"This happened at a lot of other school districts across the country but it hit us hard," he continued. "This past year, we had better school grades, but now, we still have got a long way to go. So that's got to be what the priority is — close that achievement gap with our at risk students and that'd be the first priority."

Adams said his next priority as a member of the school board would be to ensure that there is enough "order and discipline" within the county's schools.

"Parents need to feel like their children are safe and that they're not going to be bullied or anything else," Adams said. "We've got to put these parents in a position where they know their children can come to an ordered school and allow the teachers to teach and allow the students to learn. So we've got to handle the chronic misbehavior of students a lot better, in my opinion."

Connor Mann

After earning his associate degree in history from Pensacola State College, Mann transferred to UWF and is pursuing a bachelor's degree while simultaneously working as an intern for Underhill.

He said the time he has spent working within the county commissioner's office opened his eyes to the inner workings and importance of local politics and helped fuel his own ambitions to one day run for office.

He came to the conclusion that 2022 was the right time for him to run for the school board when he took issue with a proposal for school redistricting.

Mann said he sees his youth as one of his biggest assets as a candidate, noting the average age of the school board's current membership is past the average age of retirement.

"That means it's been over 50 years since some of them have been in our school system, and none of them currently have students in our school system either," Mann said. "In my opinion, our current school board has no idea what it's like to be a 21st century student."

His strength as a candidate, he said, was his ability to relate to today's students.

"I know what our students have to face, whether that be the looming threats of active shootings or the challenge of technology in the classroom," Mann said. "I've been through it, and so I know what it's like."

Mann's top goal if elected to the school board would be to correct the ongoing teacher shortage.

"And I've had the pleasure of speaking with a lot of teachers and school staff over the past few months," Mann said. "All of the people I've spoken with are extremely frustrated. They need to know, whether they be staff or teachers, that the school board and the district as a whole has their back."

Mann said he would advocate for raising teachers' salaries and lessening restrictions on the hiring process.

"One of my top priorities is getting teachers involved in the education process," Mann said. "I think for a long time now, we've been pushing them out. They haven't been involved in most of the decisions that our school board makes."

Colin Warren-Hicks can be reached at colinwarrenhicks@pnj.com or 850-435-8680.

