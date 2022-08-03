ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apartment Therapy

How to Make Use Of an IKEA PAX In A Small Space Without Even Having A Closet

Whether you’re struggling with an extensive wardrobe or limited storage space, IKEA usually comes in clutch when it comes to customizing closets. For lots of small-space dwellers, dreams of having beautifully organized clothes and accessories is short-lived due to a lack of square footage. One TikToker may have cracked the code for your closet woes though, and she did it in less than 500 square feet.
House Digest

Jennifer Todryk Reveals How To Break Up A Boring White-On-White Kitchen Scheme

When it comes to design, too much of any one color can make a room visually boring. While all-white kitchens are still very popular, HGTV's "No Demo Reno" host Jennifer Todryk suggests you can update it and add color just by using dark floor tiles, according to Realtor. Even better, according to Todryk, is if the flooring adds shape as well, such as the black hexagonal tiles she used in a recent project, which allowed for contrasting grout lines. In addition to flooring, you can add character and interest with a backsplash, whether it's with an accent paint color, or colorful tiles, as suggested by interior designer Candice Olson.
At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

