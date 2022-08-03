ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dish: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

 2 days ago

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) _ Dish Network Corp. (DISH) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $522.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had net income of 82 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 66 cents per share.

The satellite television provider posted revenue of $4.21 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.27 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DISH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DISH

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

